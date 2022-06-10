Who is Griffin Cleverly? Age, partner, education, movies and TV shows, net worth

Griffin Cleverly is a renowned American aerospace engineer. However, he is better known to the world as the husband of famous Hollywood actress, songwriter, and singer Bridgit Medler. Their love life is exciting and what baffles most people is how a Hollywood actress met and fell in love with an engineer?

Griffin Cleverly and his wife Bridgit Mendler. Photo: @bridgitmendler (modified by author)

His job as an aerospace engineer entails designing spacecraft, satellites and aircraft. As of 2022, he works as a mechanical engineer at Lockheed Martin Corporation. Throughout his career, he has been part of a team that implemented the product development life cycle of launching vehicle components at Space Vendor Corporation from 2017 to 2018.

Griffin Cleverly's profiles and bio

Full name Griffin Cleverly Year of birth January 23, 1992 Griffin Cleverly's age 30 years in 2022 Place of birth Reston, Virginia, USA Current residence Mill Valley, California, USA Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles Famous as Aerospace engineer Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Male Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Bridgit Mendler Father Philip Cleverly Mother Keri Kozlowski Cleverly Siblings 3 Height 5 feet 9 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Net worth $2 million

Early life

Bridgit Mendler's husband was born on January 23, 1992, in Reston, Virginia, USA. His parents are known as Philip Cleverly and Keri Kozlowski Cleverly. He was raised with his three siblings, named Andrienne, Dana, and Willow.

Griffin Cleverly's education includes a degree in mechanical engineering and coding from the University of California, Los Angeles. He graduated from UCLA in 2014.

In 2021, he earned his master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

What is Griffin Cleverly's profession?

After graduating, he started as a mechanical engineering intern at Magzor Corporation in June 2013 for about four months. Then, in October 2014, he joined Babcock Power as a design proposal engineer for one year and six months.

He then joined Space Vector Corporation as a mechanical engineer and later landed his job at Lockheed Martin in 2018, a universal global security and aerospace company located in the heart of Maryland, USA.

He also served as a research associate at the Space Exploration Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) between August 2019 and February 2020.

There are no Griffin Cleverly's movies and TV shows, but his wife Bridgit Mendler is a renowned actress. She has gained recognition for her appearances in several television shows and films. Some of her popular films include:

Wizards of Waverly

Good Luck Charlie

Lemonade Mouth

Undateable

Nashville

How did Bridgit Mendler and Griffin Cleverly meet?

Actress Bridgit Mendler attends City Of Hope's 2016 Spirit Of Life Gala, Honoring Greenberg Traurig's Joel A. Katz at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Californih. Photo: Lester Cohen

The couple met in 2017 through a mutual friend and dated for about two years. Griffin engaged his now-wife in April 2019, and they were married in October 2019 in a beautiful ceremony.

Who did Bridgit Mendler marry?

The famous actress is married to Griffin Cleverly. The pair got married in October 2019. Despite being in totally different professions, the two share a strong bond.

Did Bridgit Mendler go to Harvard?

According to Bridgit's Linkedln profile, she is currently pursuing her PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her experience includes working at the MIT Media Lab for five years. Before this, she was a famous TV actress, recording artist, and platinum songwriter.

Griffin Cleverly does not seem to be active on social media, but his adorable wife frequently flaunts him on social media.

