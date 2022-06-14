Who is Elva Guerra? Age, family, birthday, nationality, profiles, net worth

Elva Guerra is a young versatile actress who rose to fame in 2021 after the release of Reservation Dogs, where she played the role of a native teen named Jackie. But how did she feature in a blockbuster at such a tender age and with no experience?

Elva Guerra has been the talk of the town for her prowess in acting. This is despite not having any formal acting training. Did you know she booked the first thing she ever auditioned for and it was a recurring role?

Elva Guerra’s profiles & bio

Real Name Elva Guerra Profession Actress Birth Date 2004 Age 18 years old Birthday January Birth Place McAlester, Oklahoma, America Lives in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S Gender Female Nationality American Zodiac Sign Gemini Ethnicity Native American Siblings Seven Boyfriend Sean Brumby Weight 50 Kg Height 5'6" Eyes colour Brown Hair colour Brown Agent Kreativ Media Partners In the limelight Dark Winds (2022) School Talihina High School Net worth $100k Instagram @elvaquerra Twitter @elvaguerra_

Elva Guerra's age

The celebrated actress was born in 2004, making her 18 years as of 2022. She hails from McAlester, Oklahoma. Therefore, Elva Guerra's nationality is American. Details about her parents are not provided, but she comes from a large family of seven siblings. She completed her high school education at Talihina High School.

Elva Guerra's boyfriend

The American actress is not married yet. But she is in a serious relationship with Sean Brumby. She posts their pictures together across her social media handles.

Elva Guerra's career

Elva always wanted to pursue other interests besides acting. One day she was scrolling through her social media sites when she saw an advert about a production company looking for a native teen for its show. She was hesitant to apply, thinking it was for background actors.

She applied anyway and was called for the auditions. On reaching the location, she was handed over some lines that she had to speak, performing to her best level. The auditions were very competitive as the hall was full of native teens, all eager and ready to fill the position. When Elva was through with her presentation, she went home hoping to be called, although she had not gone for another audition.

When the judges saw her looks, they liked her and decided to add a new character, Jackie, to accommodate her. This is how Guerra debuted in the acting industry.

She would later feature in one episode of Rutherford Falls as Young Charlotte Thomas. She played so well, impressing the producers and viewers. That landed her a short movie titled You and Me This Summer, which was released in 2022.

Despite having no formal acting training, this beautiful actress is very talented in what she does, and she is expected to feature in many movies and TV shows in the coming years. She has become a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

Elva Guerra's height and body measurements

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 50 kg. She has an average body, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has an Asian appearance.

Elva Guerra movies and TV series

2022: Dark Winds (TV Series)

2022: You and Me This Summer (Short)

2021: Reservation Dogs (TV Series)

2021: Rutherford Falls (TV Series)

Elva Guerra’s net worth

Elva is estimated to have a net worth of $100k. She derives her income from the movies and TV shows she started featuring in 2021.

Above is everything about Elva Guerra who gained fame following her successful performances in various movies and TV shows, especially the famous Reservoir Dogs. The versatile actress bagged a role after the third role she ever auditioned for.

