One of the most significant moments in pop culture history is the public downfall of the disgraced football player O.J. Simpson, from his live car chase to the tense, lengthy murder trial where he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. But, unfortunately, the controversial acquittal and subsequent public reaction overshadowed his once previous high life and his family. Among those lost in the noise is his daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson. So what is there to know about the private star?

The controversy surrounding her father undoubtedly played a significant role in her decision to choose a life out of the limelight. Still, Sydney Brooke Simpson’s pictures have recently brought her into the spotlight. Sydney has lost an impressive amount of weight thanks to a keto diet and healthier lifestyle choices. Besides her weight loss, what else do we know? Before we get into further detail, here are some basic facts about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sydney Brooke Simpson Nickname 'Portia' ( fake name Date of birth 17 October 1985 Age 36 years old Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Los Angeles, Californa, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (unconfirmed) Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed race (caucasian mother and African-American father) Gender Female Weight 70 kgs (estimated) Height 172 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents O. J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson Siblings Justin Ryan Simpson, Arnelle Simpson (half-sibling), Jason Simpson (half-sibling), Aaren Simpson (half-sibling, deceased) Profession Real estate agent/business owner Education Boston University Native language English

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s weight loss may have drawn new attention to her. Still, she is no stranger to the limelight due to her famous family name and infamous father, who has recently been released from prison on unrelated charges to Nicole Brown Simpson's murder. So, what else do we know about her?

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s age

How old is Sydney Brooke Simpson, you may ask? As of June 2022, she is 36 years old and has spent most of her life in the public eye.

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s net worth

Is Sydney Simpson rich? Sources vary, but it is most widely reported that she is involved in real estate. Therefore, based on her career choice and the commonly associated income, she is estimated to be worth $10.000.

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s profiles

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s Instagram page does not exist as she prefers to keep to herself and steer clear from the public eye. She also does not have any other verified form of social media.

Sydney Brooke Simpson’s parents

As mentioned earlier, she is one of two children that the football player O.J. Simpson and actress Nicole Brown Simpson shared before their messy divorce and her untimely tragic death. O.J. Simpson's kids tend to avoid the spotlight as it makes their lives easier, but people still try to stir controversy. An example is a constant comparison between Sydney Brooke Simpson and Khloe Kardashian. Online gossip frequently claims that Khloe is O.J's daughter and not Robert Kardashian Sr.'s daughter. This is, of course, not true, but it does not stop those from constantly attacking the Simpson and Kardashian families.

Knowing O.J.'s children shy away from fame leaves us all wondering; does Sydney Brooke Simpson still talk to her father? According to reports, Sydney is in regular contact with her father, and they are on generally good terms. There are also photos circulating of the two together.

What does Sydney Simpson do for work?

So, where is Sydney Brooke Simpson now? After obtaining a bachelor's degree in sociology, the private individual chose a different career path from what she studied. As mentioned earlier, Sydney is an entrepreneur and real estate mogul who owns Simpsy LLC and manages the three properties she owns.

Sydney Brooke Simpson may have gained notoriety due to her controversial father, but she is more than the stigma attached to her family name. By all accounts, she is a successful, determined and level-headed businesswoman with a long career ahead of her.

