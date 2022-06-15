Who is Matthew Alan? Age, children, wife, education, movies, profiles, net worth

Matthew Alan's character on Grey's Anatomy appears to be causing some havoc at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but he is adamant that his child would not undergo surgery. His acting credits are seen in a 13th season episode as David Fisher. Both Matthew and his wife Camilla had different roles in this ABC medical drama series. Recently, Matthew had a recurring role on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (2017-2019).

In the thirteenth season of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Matthew played the role of Liam's dad. Liam had a persistent headache. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Matthew Alan is not a new name in the Hollywood scene. He is one of the most talented actors in film and TV. In addition, he is widely recognized as Camilla Luddington's husband. Join us as we explore what is known of this celebrity.

Matthew Alan's profiles

Birth name Matthew Gerbig Popularly known as Matthew Alan Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Evansville, Indiana, United States Nationality American Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Karen Gerbig Father Larry Gerbig Children 2 Marital status Married Wife Camilla Luddington Education Reitz High School and Western Kentucky University Profession Actor, producer Net worth $2 million

Early life and biography

The television personality was born and raised in Evansville, Indiana, the United States of America. However, there is nothing much known about his family background apart from him being the son of Larry Gerbig (father) and Karen (mother).

He is a graduate of Reitz High School, after which he joined Western Kentucky University to earn his bachelor's degree in forensics in 2000.

How old is Matthew Alan?

The American actor was born on 30 November 1980. As of June 2022, Matthew Alan's age is 42 years, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Matthew made his debut in the acting scene when he featured in Charlie's War, playing the role of Lt Walton. He later appeared in the film Bell Witch-Hunting, a historical drama based on a true story.

However, his most significant landmark in acting is when he landed a significant character in an American teenage serial on Netflix.

Who was Matthew Alan in 13 Reasons Why?

The TV star played the role of Seth Massey between 2017 and 2019, where he appeared in ten episodes. 13 Reasons Why is an American teenage show that premiered in 2017 on Netflix and was created by Brian Yorkey. This psychological thriller is based on a novel written by Jay Asher.

Matthew Alan's movies and TV shows

Matthew Alan attends Hulu "Castle Rock" Season 2 Premiere at AMC Sunset 5 on 14 October 14 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Erik Voake

The TV personality boasts an illustrious career that spans over a decade with over 50 acting credits. The following are some of the movies and TV shows he has been featured in:

Snowfall as Havemeyer

as Havemeyer SWAT as Lambert

as Lambert 9-1-1: Lone Star as Mr Conrad

as Mr Conrad Castle Rock as Chris Merrill

as Chris Merrill 13 Reasons Why as Seth Massey

as Seth Massey Lovecraft Country as Deputy Eastchurch

as Deputy Eastchurch Timeless as Owen, Sleeper Agent

as Owen, Sleeper Agent Grey's Anatomy as David Fisher

as David Fisher Lethal Weapon as Officer Montero

as Scorpion as Sam Roberts

as Sam Roberts Longmire as Hal

as Hal Murder in the First as Mike Mulligan

as Mike Mulligan Modern Family as Baby Class Student

as Baby Class Student The Night Shift as Brent Geisting

as Brent Geisting C.S.I. Miami as Process Server

as Process Server The Shadows of Ants

NCIS as Navy Lieutenant Paul Booth

as Navy Lieutenant Paul Booth Rizzoli & Isles as Pvt. Gary Campbell

as Pvt. Gary Campbell Law & Order: LA as Billy Russ

as Billy Russ Sons of Anarchy as Mark Petrie / Mark

as Mark Petrie / Mark The Surrogate as Matt

as Matt Criminal Minds as Herman Scobie

as Herman Scobie The forgotten as Dylan Dreslyn

as Dylan Dreslyn Lost as Cunningham

as Cunningham Cold Case as Norm Fawnshawe '67

as Norm Fawnshawe '67 Eleventh Hour as Ben Adams

as Ben Adams Big Shots as Mike

as Mike Veronica Mars as Gorya' Gory' Sorokin

as Gorya' Gory' Sorokin Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side as Danny

as Danny Bell Witch Haunting as Mr Richardson

as Mr Richardson Charlie's War as Lt.Walton

Who did Matthew Alan play in Grey's Anatomy?

He appeared as a guest actor starring David Fisher in an episode titled Leave It Alone.

How long has Camilla Luddington been with her husband?

The renowned actor has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Camilla Luddington, for a couple of years. The duo met in 2015 and soon after started dating. They dated for over ten years before making their relationship official on 17 November 2017. Then, they got married in 2019.

Matthew Alan's wife, Camilla, is a notable award-winning actress who has appeared in several films and shows in the entertainment world, such as Grey's Anatomy, William & Kate and Robot Chicken.

Matthew Alan's children

The celebrity star is a father of two. Lucas Matthew Alan (son) was born in 2020, while Hayden Alan (daughter) was born in 2017.

Matthew Alan's height

Alan made his acting debut in the movie Charlie's War in 2003. In 2007, he starred as Danny in the television series Ghost Whisperer. Photo: Phillip Faraone

How tall is Matthew Alan? The actor stands at five feet and nine inches tall (175 centimetres) and weighs around 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Matthew Alan's net worth

According to Celebrity Net worth, he has an estimated net worth of around $2 million. His primary source of income is his acting career. Alan and his wife purchased a house for $1.2 million in Sherman Oaks, California but later sold it for $1.5 million.

Does Matthew Alan have an Instagram account?

Matthew Gerbig, popularly known as Matthew Alan, seems not to have an Instagram account or other social media pages. Instead, the celebrity prefers to keep his private life from the public eye. His wife, Camilla Luddington, is on IG, and she has 4.4 million followers as of June 2022.

Matthew Alan has been making great strides in the Hollywood scene since 2003. Over the years, he has appeared in several notable films and TV shows. Besides, the actor is set to appear in two episodes as Officer Garbish in a crime drama titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022.

