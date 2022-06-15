Who is Julian Henry De Niro? Age, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Julian Henry De Niro is one of those children born to highly prominent members of society, and he has attained a sort of celebrity status as a result. It may look like his path has already been carved because not only are his parents famous, but they are also the custodians of a wealth of legacy and finance that appears to be embedded in the family name.

Julian Henry De Niro may be the son of parents who are legends in the American movie industry, but it has not pressured him to follow that familial thread. He has neither picked up the brush as a painter as his grandparents did but what Henry has done is create his path to success by modelling for brands. As a result, he gradually gains recognition for his work as the other De Niros do in their respective careers.

Profile summary

Full name Julian Henry De Niro Nickname Jules Gender Male Date of birth 20th October 1995 Age 26 years old Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 40-32-37 Body measurements in centimetres 102-81-94 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Black Mother Toukie Smith Father Robert De Niro Siblings 4 Marital status Single Profession Model

Julian Henry De Niro's parents

Julian Henry De Niro was born on 20th October 1995 in New York, USA and in 2022, his age is 26 years. A fun fact about him is that he is a twin and his brother is Aaron Kendrick De Niro.

Julian Henry De Niro's parents are Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, both of whom had successful careers in Hollywood, albeit the former was the more popular. His parents never married but dated for a couple of years before going their separate ways.

Who is Julian De Niro's mother?

Although Julian and his twin brother were conceived through surrogacy, their biological mother is Toukie Smith. She was an actress and a model for big named brands like Thierry Mugler, Versace, Chanel, Yves St. Laurent, and Geoffrey Beene. She was also the face of popular magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Ebony, Elle, and Seventeen.

Robert married actress Diahnne Abbott before he started dating Toukie in 1988. After parting ways with Toukie, he married Grace Hightower, a renowned actress and producer. All of these unions gave Julian a couple of siblings.

Julian De Niro has five siblings, including his twin, Kendrick. The other four are his two half brothers: Raphael and Elliot, and two other half-sisters: Drena and Helen Grace.

His biological mother, Toukie, used to be a popular model at some point in her career. In addition, his career interest is allegedly represented by a model and artist management agency, Directions USA.

Julian Henry De Niro's movies

One of the first was in 2016 when he appeared in a film titled In Dubious Battle. But then, the wait to see his debut television show appearance is over as he was featured in the 2022 Netflix series The First Lady.

The movie is based on the story of Michelle Obama, the wife of the former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama. Julian played the young version of the former president in the movie.

Unlike some of his half-siblings, who are known to have directed and appeared in some movies, Jules' forte seems to be modelling, and he is consistently honing his skills.

Julian's father, a popular actor, has insisted that he does not pressure his children to take on his career choice. Nevertheless, when asked about his kids' career choices, Robert De Niro said:

For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short. That's the most I would say – push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid.'

How old is Robert De Niro?

Henry's father, Robert De Niro has amassed vast wealth as a result of his successful acting career. He is 78 years old in 2022 and continues to feature as a megastar in several Hollywood movies. Consequently, he has amassed a sizeable wealth, and his net worth is estimated at $500 million.

Social media presence

Julian's presence on social media may be surprisingly measly compared to his actual status in real life. There is no verifiable page for Julian Henry De Niro on Instagram.

Julian Henry De Niro's net worth

Julian's worth is unspecified, but some sources allege that his financial status is within hundreds of thousands of dollars. His mother, Toukie Smith, is said to have around $3 million in net worth, while his multi-millionaire father is already halfway through pursuing a billion-dollar financial legacy.

Julian Henry De Niro is still in his twenties, and his chosen career in modelling may as well be regarded as progressing. Although we could not find any verified social media accounts for him as of 16 June 2022, the pictures of him circulating the internet are high in quality.

