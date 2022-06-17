Rose Mendez is better known as the mother of the celebrity actress and singer Alexa Demie. However, she wears many hats when it comes to her career, where she is a professional celebrity makeup artist, beauty and fashion expert, writer, and producer. So, how did she become famous?

Alexa, Rose Mendez's daughter, made the headlines after featuring in a teenage drama known as Euphoria. Rose Mendez's net worth is believed to be about $1 million. This is from her lucrative career as a professional celebrity makeup artist, beauty and fashion expert, writer, and producer.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Rose Mendez Year of birth October 25, 1979 Rose Mendez's age 42 years in 2022 Birthplace Michoacán, Mexico Rose Mendez's nationality Mexican Gender Female Rose Mendez's ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Scorpio Famous as Alexa Demie's mother Profession Makeup artist, beauty & fashion expert, writer, producer Kids 3 daughters Height 5 feet 5 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Instagram @colorbydreamrose Twitter @RoseMendez_

Early life

Rose was born to her parents on October 25, 1979, in Michoacán, Mexico. Rose Mendez's birthday is celebrated every year on October 25. Her mother's name is Martha, but her father's name is not available to the public. It is unclear how many siblings she has, but she has a brother named Hugo.

Career

Via her Twitter handle, the mother of three daughters describes herself as a writer, producer, celebrity makeup artist, and beauty and fashion expert. She allegedly commenced her career back in her home country of Mexico before relocating to the United States for better opportunities.

She started gaining popularity through her daughter's fame in the entertainment industry. Sometimes, she uses them as her models after doing their makeup. She also captures their pictures and posts them on her Instagram handle.

Rose Mendez's makeup artistry skills and talent have made a name for herself in the highly competitive beauty industry.

Rose Mendez's family

Alexa Demie's mother was once married to Scott Wilson Vanerstrom, Alexi Demie's father. Scott was a famous actor in the 80s, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1980. Some of the films he appeared in include The Great Gatsby, In the Heat of the Night, and In Cold Blood, among others. However, the couple separated when their daughter was eight years old.

Alexi Demie became famous for her role as Maddy Perez in the HBO American teen drama, Euphoria (2019). She has also featured in other television series such as The OA (2019), Love (2018), and Ray Donovan (2016). In addition, she has also starred in films, such as Brigsby Bear (2018), Waves (2019), and Nineteen on Fire (2021).

Falize Rome is a model and fashion designer. She is the second-born daughter of Rose and a remarkable fashion designer and Instagram star. She is also an entrepreneur and owns a clothing line known as RomebyFalize.

Her third-born daughter is a young girl, as seen from her post on her Instagram handle. It is evident that she shares a strong bond with her daughters, which is admirable.

Rose Mendez's social media presence continues to rise at an astounding rate. In her 40s, she still looks young, beautiful, and hot, which awes her fans. In addition, her love and dedication to her family are impeccable.

