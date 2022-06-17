Megan Fox’s young career moves have made her a fan favourite among film-lovers, starring in cult classics like Jennifer's Body, the Transformers franchise, How To Lose Friends and Alienate People, and Jonah Hex. Although her career has since slowed down as of late, she is still as relevant as ever, thanks to her high-profile relationship with artist Machine Gun Kelly. Fans have been quick to point out Megan Fox's hands, as her thumb in specific has a unique look. What is her condition called?

Megan Fox at the Revolve Gallery at Hudson Yards in September 2021 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have dominated the headlines through their intense PDA and transparency into their quirky relationship, even going as far as admitting that they drink each other's blood ceremonially.

Megan Fox’s thumbs are also given a lot of attention, as they are distinctively different from what is considered the norm. Why are her thumbs so unique, and what made them that way? Before we get into Megan Fox’s fingers and the condition, let us discuss other basic facts about her.

Megan Fox’s height

Standing at 163 cm, she is considered small to a standard size for a woman, unlike her 6 feet tall partner, Colson Baker.

Megan Fox’s age

As of June 2022, the actress is 36 years old, making her four years older than her rockstar boyfriend.

Megan Fox’s children

The star used to be in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with fellow actor Brian Austin Green since she was just 18 years old. The pair initially met in 2004 on ABC's Hope & Faith set. They continued to break up and makeup throughout the years, even going as far as getting married and separating before eventually divorcing for good. The ex-couple co-parent's their three sons, Noah (9), Bodhi (7), and Journey (5).

The previously-married couple was pictured at generosity.org 's 6th Annual Night of Generosity Gala in 2014.

Source: Getty Images

Does Megan Fox have deformed hands?

Now, onto the topic of her hands. Although her thumb looks different from others, her hands are not deformed, per se. Instead, there seems to be a medical explanation for her one thumb in particular (or both).

Why does Megan Fox have messed-up hands?

So, what is up with Megan Fox's thumbs if it is not a deformity? As mentioned earlier, her clubbed thumb is believed to be a result of a medical condition that causes a misshaping of the thumb, usually causing a lot of comparison to a human toe since the shape looks similar.

The star posed for cameras at the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' event at Regency Village Theatre in August 2014.

Source: Getty Images

What is Megan Fox's thumb condition called?

Megan Fox's thumb condition has a name, Brachydactyly. This is a condition where bone dysostosis causes limb malformations; thus, fingers and toes are disproportionately short compared to the others.

Megan Fox's hands gain some negative attention from time to time, but the star still eludes confidence and has never let her unique hands get in the way of her self-worth. She was even named 'World's Sexiest Woman' by FHM in 2008, proving she is stunning regardless of her specific thumbs.

