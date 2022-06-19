Who is Darby Rudd? Age, parents, movies, education, career, profiles, net worth

Darby Rudd is an American celebrity child and was thrust into the limelight due to her father's admirable success. She is the daughter of the iconic Paul Rudd who is famous for featuring as Cassie's dad in Antman. He has also cemented his name in the entertainment industry as a producer. So, who is she, and how much do you know about her?

Darby Rudd's name might sound familiar. However, the most interesting bit about her is that she is not active on social media. As a celebrity child, it is inevitable for fans to keep up with her life and what she is up to. Therefore, Darby Rudd's biography unpacks the unknown details about her life.

Darby Rudd's profile summary and biography

Full name Darby Rudd Nickname Darby Famous as Daughter of the famous American actor Paul Rudd Year of birth 2010 Age 12 years old (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Place of birth New York, USA Current residence Rhinebeck, New York Height in cm 132 cm Height in feet 4'4" Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brunette Body shape Slim Father Paul Stephen Rudd Mother Julie Yaeger Brother Jack Sulivan Rudd

Darby Rudd's age

How old is Darby Rudd? She was born in 2010, although specific details about her birthday and place of birth are not available to the public. This makes her twelve years old as of 2022.

Therefore, she is an American national living in Rhinebeck, New York City, USA. She has mixed ethnicity from her parents.

Darby Rudd's educational background

Since she could have turned twelve, she is estimated to be in grade five or six as of 2022. Details about her school are also not available to the public. Her parents have been careful to keep details of their daughter's education away from the media.

Darby Rudd's parents

Does Paul Rudd have a daughter? Darby is the second child in her family. She is also the only daughter of the iconic Paul Stephen Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger. Paul is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer. According to an interpretation by thrilling.com, Darby means Free from Envy. Her name was drawn from the Irish North Germanic language.

Darby has an elder brother, Jack Sulivan Rudd. Jack was born on 26th April 2006; hence, he is sixteen years old as of June 2022. Jack has an admirable relationship with his father. They have been spotted together in events like the Superbowl. The father and son have a striking resemblance.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is an American actor, producer and screenwriter. He is an alumnus of the University of Kansas and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made his acting debut in 1991, and in 2015, he was accorded the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, he was part of the Forbes Celebrity 100. In 2021, People magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive.

As an actor, he is famous for featuring in the following movies:

Clueless (1995)

(1995) Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

(1995) Romeo + Juliet (1996)

(1996) The Object of My Affection (1998)

(1998) Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

(2001) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

(2004) The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

(2005) Knocked Up (2007)

(2007) This Is 40 (2012)

(2012) Wanderlust (2012)

(2012) Mute (2018)

(2018) The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

(2016) Ideal Home (2018)

(2018) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

(2021) Ant-Man (2015)

(2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

(2016) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

(2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) What If…? (2021)

Paul has also featured in several TV series like:

Friends

Living with Yourself

Julie Yaeger

Darby's mother is Julie Yaeger. Julie got married to Paul in 2003. They tied the knot after dating for close to eight years. The couple met in his publicist's office, where she worked, shortly after he had worked on Clueless in 1995. She has since then become a producer and screenwriter.

Yaeger has worked as an executive producer for The Suite in 2005 and a screenwriter for Fun Mom Dinner in 2017.

Darby Rudd's career

At twelve, Darby is not involved in any income-generating activities. Even though her parents are actively involved in filmmaking, there are no records of Darby Rudd's movies. Neither are there any speculations and prospects that she will venture into the field when she grows older.

Darby Rudd's net worth

Darby is the daughter of two accomplished filmmakers. Her net worth is currently unknown. However, her father was once featured on the Forbes list.

So, is Paul Rudd a billionaire? No, he is not. His net worth is estimated to be $70 million. Therefore, Darby is assured of living a comfortable life. Undoubtedly, his wife makes a decent penny from her job in the film industry.

Other facts about Darby Rudd

Apart from the aforementioned details about Darby's biography, these facts about her will help you know her better:

When is her birthday? She was born in 2010, but the precise details are undisclosed. Does Rudd's daughter have siblings? Yes. She has an older brother, Jackson Sulivan, who is four years older than her. Where is Darby Rudd now? She resides with her parents in Rhinebeck, New York, USA. When did her parents get married? Darby's parents tied the knot in February 2003 after dating for eight years. What does her mom do for a living? Paul's wife, Julie, is a unit publicist and screenwriter. Are Darby and her dad close? Yes, the father and daughter share a close relationship. They have been spotted at several red carpet events, and she also enjoys watching her daddy act in movies. The actor's daughter enjoys watching her dad act. After appearing as Cassie's dad in Antman, Paul stated that being a father impacted his part because he easily blended into the role.

Darby enjoys life away from the limelight as her parents have been careful to shield her from the mayhem that is the internet. Her parents prefer to raise her away from the public eye and social media. Nonetheless, the public is hopeful that she will turn out like her parents or maybe take after her parents' passion for film.

