Ariana Grande is a singer that needs no introduction. The pop star sensation has been topping the charts in the last few years with hits like Positions, 7 rings, Stuck with U and Thank U, and Next. The star's hype includes curiosity about her personal life, such as her family dynamics. So, who are Ariana Grande's parents, and what do we know about them? Keep reading to find out!

Ariana Grande’s mom and dad are incredibly supportive of their popstar daughter and even attended the 2020 Grammy Awards alongside her to show their support. Their sporadic public appearances with her have caused more interest by fans in her private life and family dynamics.

Although she openly talks about her family at times, including her 'nonna' (grandmother) and mother, the star's dad is less present in her life. We will get into that relationship shortly, but let's discuss some other facts about her.

Is Ariana Grande Spanish?

Although frequently mistaken for someone of Spanish ethnicity, the songstress has Italian roots. However, she is a born American, with her birthplace being Florida, The USA.

Who are Ariana Grande's parents?

Ariana Grande’s mother is Joan Grande, a successful businesswoman (chief executive officer). Her father is Edward Butera, an artist, photographer and graphic designer.

Where are Ariana Grande’s parents from?

Her mother and father were born in America, with her mother hailing from Brooklyn, New York and her father from New Jersey. Both her parents hail from Italian ancestry.

Did Ariana Grande come from a wealthy family?

There has been much speculation about Ariana Grande’s young life, with people wondering whether or not she has always been accustomed to wealth. Considering she had two incredibly successful parents, we can only assume she grew up with an affluent lifestyle even before becoming famous.

What happened with Ariana Grande's parents?

After pictures of Ariana grande's parents at the Grammys alongside her surfaced, fans started wondering: 'Wait, are Ariana Grande's parents together?'. Unfortunately, the pair split many years ago and officially divorced in 2003 when the star was still young. There has been much speculation about what caused them to split, but there is no official confirmation on what caused the untimely separation.

Do Frankie and Ariana have the same dad?

Ariana Grande’s family tree can seem somewhat complicated, but it is simple. Frankie is her half-brother, and they share the same mother. Frankie was the first born, and Joan had not met Edward yet. We do not know the name of Frankie's father as it has not been discovered. Despite some reports stating otherwise, Ariana Grande does not have a sister.

Ariana Grande's parents may not be together anymore, but they both share a mutual passion for supporting their daughter and are willing to come together sometimes to do so. With two successful, loving parents, it is no wonder Ariana is such a robust and talented woman.

