Nicole Narain has created a big name for herself in the adult film industry. She is primarily known for her slim and shapely body, as well as her pretty face. But, who is she? Where is she from? Read her bio.

Narain during Mercedes-Benz Fall 2005 L.A. Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios - RU Single - After Party at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California, United States.



Nicole Narain is an adult film actress and model from America. She was first discovered in 2002 after appearing on Playboy's Playmate of the month and has appeared in several Playboy videos.

Nicole Narain's profiles

Full name Nicole Narain Gender Female Date of birth 28th of July 1974 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, the United States Nicole Narain's age 47 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Guyanese and Indo-Guyanese Height 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) Weight 50 kilograms (110 pounds) Breast size 33 inches Waist size 27 inches Hip size 35 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings Mike and Mimi Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Unknown School West Aurora High School Occupation Model and actress Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram

Biography

How old is Nicole Narain? She was born on the 28th of July 1974 In Chicago, Illinois, the United States, making her nationality American. Currently, she is 47 years old but will be turning 48 in July 2022. Her star sign is Leo.

What is Nicole Narain's ethnicity?

The actress at a party celebrating the Famous Stars & Straps 10-year anniversary.



Although her nationality is American, Nicole Narain's parents' nationalities differ. Her mother is Afro-Guyanese, and her father is Indo-Guyanese and half Chinese-Guyanese. She has a brother called Mike and a sister called Mimi.

Growing up, Nicole and her siblings were raised by a single mother. Her mother fiercely protected them and sacrificed a lot. She used to call her daughter daily from where she lived to check up on her.

As for Nicole Narain's education, she went to West Aurora High School.

Career

Narain came to the limelight after she appeared on Playboy as Playmate of the month in January 2002. She has been a model for most of her life. However, she worked in a variety of industries.

She was a music video star for several different artists. For example, Fabolous, R.L., LL Cool J, and even Mario Winans have all collaborated with her.

Nicole Narain's movies and TV shows

Narain has worked as a model as well as a reality television star. However, she didn't feel great about the majority of her public appearances. The show she was most excited about was a celebrity edition of Fear Factor, a show in which contestants are forced to do dreadful, terrifying things like eating live bugs or spending time in a box full of snakes to win a significant sum of money.

She did not win, but she was undoubtedly as afraid as the rest of the contestants. Her other reality television appearance was on Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew, where she was there to explain her sex addiction.

Personal life

Nicole Narain is an American model and pornographic actress of Afro-Caribbean descent.



Information about Nicole Narain's relationship status remains unknown. From 2002-2007, she had an on and off relationship with Fred Durst, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and film director. She also dated the Irish actor Colin Farrell in 2004, rapper Nelly in 2004, and Christian Monzon in 2008.

What is Nicole Narain's height?

Without a doubt, the reality star is one gorgeous woman. She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches or 163 centimetres and weighs 50 kilograms or 110 pounds. Her hair is black, and her eyes are brown.

Nicole Narain's net worth

The American actress has made a fortune from her various gigs. She is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million.

Nicole Narain currently maintains a low profile. Details of her current residence and relationship status are unknown to the public.

