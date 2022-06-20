Who is Elliot Fletcher? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Elliot Fletcher is an American actor, musician, and trans rights advocate. He is best known for portraying transgender characters in films and television shows, including Noah in the Faking It MTV series and Aaron Baker in Freeform's The Foster series. Here is all you need to know about his transition journey and how he became a beloved Hollywood trans actor.

There has been a growing transgender representation in Hollywood in the past few years. Young trans actors like Elliot Fletcher and Isaiah Stannard have helped shed more light on the issue. Their advocacy helps parents become more accepting and prevents suicide for the teens who feel alienated when they come out.

Elliot Fletcher’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Elliot Fletcher Date of birth 30th June 1996 Age 25 years in 2022 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 7 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Transgender man Pronouns He/him Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Danielle Raesin Parents John DeMita and Julia Fletcher Siblings Brother Conner DeMita Education Immaculate Heart High School Profession Actor Years active 2007 to present Social media profiles Instagram Facebook

Elliot Fletcher’s age and early life

How old is Elliot Fletcher? The Fosters actor was born on 30th June 1996 in Los Angeles, California, where he was also raised. He will celebrate his 26th birthday on 30th June 2022. He is the son of Julia Fletcher and John DeMita. Both Elliot Fletcher’s parents are voice actors, and his father is also a college professor. Elliot Fletcher’s siblings include his older brother, Conner DeMita.

Elliot Fletcher’s gender

Elliot was born biologically female but came out as a transgender boy in August 2013. He was 17 and in his senior year of high school. His parents revealed in an interview that they were not surprised as he had behaved like a boy since childhood.

His mother, Julia, joined a support group at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to learn the best way to handle her trans child. The actor had a girl name before being named Elliot, but his parents chose to keep it private. Fletcher adopted he/him pronouns.

The Shameless actor started testosterone soon after coming out. He also underwent surgery to remove excess breast tissue.

Elliot Fletcher’s girlfriend

The Foster actor is dating Danielle Raesin, an upcoming and talented musician. The lovebirds often express their love for each other in social media posts.

Elliot Fletcher’s career

Which movies is Elliot Fletcher in? The trans actor made his career debut in 2006 as Shiro’s voice in the English dub of Tekkonkinkreet when he was only ten years old. After transitioning, the actor landed several male and transgender roles in films and television shows.

Elliot’s role in the Shameless series is a transgender activist. He also appeared in Jen Richard’s documentary letter, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, which features trans actors in Hollywood. Jen created the project to request Hollywood to give transgender actors more and improved roles. Fletcher can also sing and play the guitar.

Elliot Fletcher’s movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Y: The Last Man 2021 Sam Jordan Tell Me Your Secrets 2021 Jake Barlow Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen (documentary) 2020 Himsel World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 2020 Pelagos’ voice Runaways (Hulu series) 2019 Max Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV series) 2019 Jack Brother X (short film) 2018 Avery Shameless (Showtime series) 2016 to 2018 Trevor The Fosters (Freeform series) 2016 to 2018 Aaron Baker The Station (short film) 2017 George Faking It (MTV series) 2016 Noah Tekkonkinkreet (English version) 2006 Shiro’s voice

Elliot Fletcher’s net worth

The Faking It actor has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2022. His primary source of income is acting.

Who did Elliot Fletcher play in The Fosters?

The actor portrayed the role of Aaron Baker in the Freeform series. Aaron is a young trans male studying law. He helps Callie Adama Foster (played by Maia Mitchell) release her younger ex-foster brother from prison, and they later date. Their relationship is one of the first trans romances in a teen drama.

What season of The Fosters is Elliot Fletcher in?

The actor joined The Fosters’ cast in season 4 as Aaron Baker. He appeared in 24 episodes of seasons four and five.

Elliot Fletcher’s facts

He was born on 30th June 1996 in Los Angeles, California, to actors John DeMita and Julia Fletcher.

He came out as a trans teen when he was 17 years.

He was the first openly transgender man to graduate from Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls high school.

Fletcher is dating singer Danielle Raesin.

Elliot Fletcher is one of the best and most talented young trans actors in Hollywood. He is also seizing the opportunity as a famous and influential trans man to lend his voice to the growing community of transgender men and women.

