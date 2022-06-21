Global site navigation

Who is Elizabeth Alderfer? Age, husband, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
by  Peter Kinuthia

Sometimes, all it takes is one role in getting the ball rolling, which was the case for Elizabeth Alderfer. Her role in the 2017 TV series Disjointed put her in the spotlight. Here is everything you should know about her.

Elizabeth Alderfer's bio
Elizabeth Alderfer is a talented actress whose acting credits include projects like Disjointed, A.P. Bio, and Bull. Photo: Tasia Wells
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Alderfer is a versatile and talented actress who has proven to be one of the invaluable assets in Hollywood. Since she started acting professionally, her career has blossomed, and she has been bagging acting roles left, right and centre. Join us as we explore what is known of this star.

Profile summary

NicknameLiz
Date of birth 5 February 1986
Place of birth New York, USA
Zodiac sign Aquarius
Elizabeth Alderfer’s age36 years (as of June 2022)
NationalityAmerican
EducationNew York University, Tisch School of the Arts
ParentsLarry and Janet
Sibling(Brother) Mike
DegreeDrama
Height 5’7” (1.7 m)
Weight 121 lbs (55 kg)
Eye colourGreen
Hair colour Brown
Body measurements 33-26-34
Elizabeth Alderfer’s husbandAli Bouzari
Elizabeth Alderfer’s Instagram@ lizderfer

Elizabeth Alderfer's bio

Who is Elizabeth Alderfer?
Actress Elizabeth Alderfer was born in New York but later relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from school. Photo: Robert Voets
Source: Getty Images

She is an American actress best known for her leading roles in A.P. Bio and United States of Al. Here is what you should know about her.

How old is Elizabeth Alderfer?

She was born on 5 February 1986 in New York, United States and is 36 years old as of June 2022. Her parents are Larry and Janet Alderfer, and she has a brother, Mike Alderfer. She is very close to her family and often shares a few pictures of them hanging out on her Instagram.

Early life and education profile

Unfortunately, Elizabeth is not an open book. She enjoys privacy and has kept most of her life off the public eye. So, little is known about her upbringing.

However, Elizabeth Alderfer’s profiles reveal she attended New York University, where she studied at the Tisch School of the Arts and earned a bachelor’s degree in drama.

Elizabeth Alderfer’s height and body measurements

Elizabeth Alderfer's height
Elizabeth Alderfer's height is 5’7”, which complements perfectly with her slim physique. Photo: Vivian Zink
Source: Getty Images

She stands tall at 5’7” (1.7 m) and weighs roughly 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements are 33-26-34.

Career

Most people may know this star from her acting projects, but that is not the only experience she got. Earlier in her career, the beauty featured in commercials. Perhaps the most famous of Elizabeth Alderfer’s commercial work is with General Electric.

She featured in three commercials of the brand as the character Sarah. Similarly, the rising star also worked on stage performances before making it to Hollywood. She has featured in plays such as The Office and the Metal Blob and The Footage.

Elizabeth Alderfer's career
Before Elizabeth Alderfer debuted as an actress, she used to feature in commercials and perform plays. Photo: Robert Voets
Source: Getty Images

She put a pause on these gigs after her acting career peaked. Instead, she found success in the acting industry and has since shifted her focus to bagging more TV opportunities.

What has Elizabeth Alderfer played on?

She has starred in several projects. Some of Elizabeth Alderfer’s movies and TV shows include:

  • The Good Wife
  • Turtle Island
  • Unforgettable
  • Golden Boy
  • Forever
  • Orange Is the New Black
  • The Passage
  • Disjointed
Elizabeth Alderfer's movies and TV shows
Some of Elizabeth Alderfer's acting credits include A.P. Bio, Disjointed, Bull, The Good Wife, United States of Al, and Unforgettable. Photo: Erik Voake
Source: Getty Images
  • A.P. Bio
  • Game Day
  • The Passing Season
  • Better Off Single
  • Bull
  • United States of Al

Frequently asked questions about her career

Curious fans have always asked a thing or two about her acting roles. Some of the commonly asked questions include:

Why did Elizabeth Alderfer leave AP Bio?

Howerton revealed scheduling conflicts were to blame as she was pulled away to do another show.

When did Lynette leave A.P. Bio?

She left the show in season 4.

Who played Whitney Holland in Bull?

It was none other than Elizabeth.

Other works

Besides filming, the actress is also a strong advocate for human rights. She uses her online presence, for example, on Instagram, to shed light on anti-racism and other human rights topics. But, despite all these works, there are no official reports about Elizabeth Alderfer’s net worth.

Is Elizabeth Alderfer married?

The last few years have been exciting for Alderfer due to the milestones in her personal life and career. So, who is Elizabeth Alderfer married to?

In 2018, she married the co-founder of Pilot R&D, Ali Bouzari. Unfortunately, the couple does not have any children yet.

Elizabeth Alderfer’s fast facts

Here are a few fun facts we have gathered from flipping through her Instagram:

  • She loves puppies.
  • She loves to curl up with a good book when she is not filming.
  • She loves the outdoors.
  • She enjoys travelling and has been to England, the Czech Republic, and Vienna.
  • She is a dancer.

Current residence

The beauty currently lives in Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Alderfer is a talented actress who has grown to become a fans’ favourite, thanks to her skills and versatility. Most of her fans would agree that her career will take off in the next few years due to her incredible talent.

