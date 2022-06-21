Who is Elizabeth Alderfer? Age, husband, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Sometimes, all it takes is one role in getting the ball rolling, which was the case for Elizabeth Alderfer. Her role in the 2017 TV series Disjointed put her in the spotlight. Here is everything you should know about her.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Elizabeth Alderfer is a versatile and talented actress who has proven to be one of the invaluable assets in Hollywood. Since she started acting professionally, her career has blossomed, and she has been bagging acting roles left, right and centre. Join us as we explore what is known of this star.
Profile summary
|Nickname
|Liz
|Date of birth
|5 February 1986
|Place of birth
|New York, USA
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Elizabeth Alderfer’s age
|36 years (as of June 2022)
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|New York University, Tisch School of the Arts
|Parents
|Larry and Janet
|Sibling
|(Brother) Mike
|Degree
|Drama
|Height
|5’7” (1.7 m)
|Weight
|121 lbs (55 kg)
|Eye colour
|Green
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Body measurements
|33-26-34
|Elizabeth Alderfer’s husband
|Ali Bouzari
|Elizabeth Alderfer’s Instagram
|@ lizderfer
Elizabeth Alderfer's bio
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She is an American actress best known for her leading roles in A.P. Bio and United States of Al. Here is what you should know about her.
How old is Elizabeth Alderfer?
She was born on 5 February 1986 in New York, United States and is 36 years old as of June 2022. Her parents are Larry and Janet Alderfer, and she has a brother, Mike Alderfer. She is very close to her family and often shares a few pictures of them hanging out on her Instagram.
Early life and education profile
Unfortunately, Elizabeth is not an open book. She enjoys privacy and has kept most of her life off the public eye. So, little is known about her upbringing.
However, Elizabeth Alderfer’s profiles reveal she attended New York University, where she studied at the Tisch School of the Arts and earned a bachelor’s degree in drama.
Elizabeth Alderfer’s height and body measurements
She stands tall at 5’7” (1.7 m) and weighs roughly 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements are 33-26-34.
Career
Most people may know this star from her acting projects, but that is not the only experience she got. Earlier in her career, the beauty featured in commercials. Perhaps the most famous of Elizabeth Alderfer’s commercial work is with General Electric.
She featured in three commercials of the brand as the character Sarah. Similarly, the rising star also worked on stage performances before making it to Hollywood. She has featured in plays such as The Office and the Metal Blob and The Footage.
She put a pause on these gigs after her acting career peaked. Instead, she found success in the acting industry and has since shifted her focus to bagging more TV opportunities.
What has Elizabeth Alderfer played on?
She has starred in several projects. Some of Elizabeth Alderfer’s movies and TV shows include:
- The Good Wife
- Turtle Island
- Unforgettable
- Golden Boy
- Forever
- Orange Is the New Black
- The Passage
- Disjointed
- A.P. Bio
- Game Day
- The Passing Season
- Better Off Single
- Bull
- United States of Al
Frequently asked questions about her career
Curious fans have always asked a thing or two about her acting roles. Some of the commonly asked questions include:
Why did Elizabeth Alderfer leave AP Bio?
Howerton revealed scheduling conflicts were to blame as she was pulled away to do another show.
When did Lynette leave A.P. Bio?
She left the show in season 4.
Who played Whitney Holland in Bull?
It was none other than Elizabeth.
Other works
Besides filming, the actress is also a strong advocate for human rights. She uses her online presence, for example, on Instagram, to shed light on anti-racism and other human rights topics. But, despite all these works, there are no official reports about Elizabeth Alderfer’s net worth.
Is Elizabeth Alderfer married?
The last few years have been exciting for Alderfer due to the milestones in her personal life and career. So, who is Elizabeth Alderfer married to?
In 2018, she married the co-founder of Pilot R&D, Ali Bouzari. Unfortunately, the couple does not have any children yet.
Elizabeth Alderfer’s fast facts
Here are a few fun facts we have gathered from flipping through her Instagram:
- She loves puppies.
- She loves to curl up with a good book when she is not filming.
- She loves the outdoors.
- She enjoys travelling and has been to England, the Czech Republic, and Vienna.
- She is a dancer.
Current residence
The beauty currently lives in Los Angeles.
Elizabeth Alderfer is a talented actress who has grown to become a fans’ favourite, thanks to her skills and versatility. Most of her fans would agree that her career will take off in the next few years due to her incredible talent.
READ ALSO: Who is Emilia Clarke’s husband, or is she dating? All you need to know
Briefly.co.za shared a post about Emilia Clarke’s husband. Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, better known as Emilia Clarke, is a multiple award-winning English actress, thanks to her undeniable talent and versatility.
She is famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Curious fans have been on her case, wondering if she is off the market. So, is she, and if so, who is the lucky guy? Find out in this read!
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News