Sometimes, all it takes is one role in getting the ball rolling, which was the case for Elizabeth Alderfer. Her role in the 2017 TV series Disjointed put her in the spotlight. Here is everything you should know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Elizabeth Alderfer is a talented actress whose acting credits include projects like Disjointed, A.P. Bio, and Bull. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Alderfer is a versatile and talented actress who has proven to be one of the invaluable assets in Hollywood. Since she started acting professionally, her career has blossomed, and she has been bagging acting roles left, right and centre. Join us as we explore what is known of this star.

Profile summary

Nickname Liz Date of birth 5 February 1986 Place of birth New York, USA Zodiac sign Aquarius Elizabeth Alderfer’s age 36 years (as of June 2022) Nationality American Education New York University, Tisch School of the Arts Parents Larry and Janet Sibling (Brother) Mike Degree Drama Height 5’7” (1.7 m) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Body measurements 33-26-34 Elizabeth Alderfer’s husband Ali Bouzari Elizabeth Alderfer’s Instagram lizderfer

Elizabeth Alderfer's bio

Actress Elizabeth Alderfer was born in New York but later relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from school. Photo: Robert Voets

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She is an American actress best known for her leading roles in A.P. Bio and United States of Al. Here is what you should know about her.

How old is Elizabeth Alderfer?

She was born on 5 February 1986 in New York, United States and is 36 years old as of June 2022. Her parents are Larry and Janet Alderfer, and she has a brother, Mike Alderfer. She is very close to her family and often shares a few pictures of them hanging out on her Instagram.

Early life and education profile

Unfortunately, Elizabeth is not an open book. She enjoys privacy and has kept most of her life off the public eye. So, little is known about her upbringing.

However, Elizabeth Alderfer’s profiles reveal she attended New York University, where she studied at the Tisch School of the Arts and earned a bachelor’s degree in drama.

Elizabeth Alderfer’s height and body measurements

Elizabeth Alderfer's height is 5’7”, which complements perfectly with her slim physique. Photo: Vivian Zink

Source: Getty Images

She stands tall at 5’7” (1.7 m) and weighs roughly 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements are 33-26-34.

Career

Most people may know this star from her acting projects, but that is not the only experience she got. Earlier in her career, the beauty featured in commercials. Perhaps the most famous of Elizabeth Alderfer’s commercial work is with General Electric.

She featured in three commercials of the brand as the character Sarah. Similarly, the rising star also worked on stage performances before making it to Hollywood. She has featured in plays such as The Office and the Metal Blob and The Footage.

Before Elizabeth Alderfer debuted as an actress, she used to feature in commercials and perform plays. Photo: Robert Voets

Source: Getty Images

She put a pause on these gigs after her acting career peaked. Instead, she found success in the acting industry and has since shifted her focus to bagging more TV opportunities.

What has Elizabeth Alderfer played on?

She has starred in several projects. Some of Elizabeth Alderfer’s movies and TV shows include:

The Good Wife

Turtle Island

Unforgettable

Golden Boy

Forever

Orange Is the New Black

The Passage

Disjointed

Some of Elizabeth Alderfer's acting credits include A.P. Bio, Disjointed, Bull, The Good Wife, United States of Al, and Unforgettable. Photo: Erik Voake

Source: Getty Images

A.P. Bio

Game Day

The Passing Season

Better Off Single

Bull

United States of Al

Frequently asked questions about her career

Curious fans have always asked a thing or two about her acting roles. Some of the commonly asked questions include:

Why did Elizabeth Alderfer leave AP Bio?

Howerton revealed scheduling conflicts were to blame as she was pulled away to do another show.

When did Lynette leave A.P. Bio?

She left the show in season 4.

Who played Whitney Holland in Bull?

It was none other than Elizabeth.

Other works

Besides filming, the actress is also a strong advocate for human rights. She uses her online presence, for example, on Instagram, to shed light on anti-racism and other human rights topics. But, despite all these works, there are no official reports about Elizabeth Alderfer’s net worth.

Is Elizabeth Alderfer married?

The last few years have been exciting for Alderfer due to the milestones in her personal life and career. So, who is Elizabeth Alderfer married to?

In 2018, she married the co-founder of Pilot R&D, Ali Bouzari. Unfortunately, the couple does not have any children yet.

Elizabeth Alderfer’s fast facts

Here are a few fun facts we have gathered from flipping through her Instagram:

She loves puppies.

She loves to curl up with a good book when she is not filming.

She loves the outdoors.

She enjoys travelling and has been to England, the Czech Republic, and Vienna.

She is a dancer.

Current residence

The beauty currently lives in Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Alderfer is a talented actress who has grown to become a fans’ favourite, thanks to her skills and versatility. Most of her fans would agree that her career will take off in the next few years due to her incredible talent.

READ ALSO: Who is Emilia Clarke’s husband, or is she dating? All you need to know

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Emilia Clarke’s husband. Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, better known as Emilia Clarke, is a multiple award-winning English actress, thanks to her undeniable talent and versatility.

She is famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Curious fans have been on her case, wondering if she is off the market. So, is she, and if so, who is the lucky guy? Find out in this read!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News