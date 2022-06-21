Kalama Epstein is one of the actors who ventured into the film industry in childhood. Since then, he has become one of the most versatile and talented actors. So, what has Kalama Epstein been in? Discover his acting credits in this read!

Kalama Epstein is an American actor best known for his roles in No Good Nick, The Fosters, and Bell and the Bulldogs. Photo: Jerritt Clark

The American actor and director is best known for his roles in films such as No Good Nick, The Fosters, and Bella and the Bulldogs. He made his directorial debut in 2018 when he wrote and directed the short film Silence. His career has been thriving, and fans cannot get enough of his works. Here is everything you should know about Kalama Epstein.

Profile summary

Date of birth 5 May 2000 Place of birth Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA Zodiac sign Taurus Kalama Epstein's age 22 years (as of June 2022) Kalama Epstein's parents Kendra Porter and Dan Epstein Siblings (2): Lauren and Kulani Profession Actor and Director Nationality America Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Daniela Leon Height 5' 8" (1.73 m) Weight 62 kg Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Current residence Los Angeles Instagram kalamaepstei

Kalama Epstein's bio

Talented actor Kalama Epstein was born in Hawaii. Photo: Kevin Mazur

The talented actor and director is one of the child stars. He started his career in childhood and has grown to be a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry. Here is what you should know about this aspiring filmmaker.

How old is Kalama?

He was born on 5 May 2000 in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, the USA, to Kendra Porter and Dan Epstein and is 22 years old as of June 2022.

Where is Kalama Epstein from?

O'ahu, Hawaii, USA.

Who are Kalama Epstein's siblings?

They are his older sisters, Lauren Whittemore and Kulani Jenkins, and the three are very close. Kulani is a producer in New York's F5 Fest, and Lauren is married and lives with her family in Hawaii.

Kalama Epstein's ethnicity and nationality

Kalama Epstein is of mixed ethnicity and American nationality. Photo: Tara Ziemba

The actor is of American nationality and has mixed ethnicity. His father is of Polish Jewish/Russian, Welsh, English, and Norwegian ancestry. On the other hand, his mother has Native Hawaiian descent.

How tall is Kalama Epstein?

His height is 5' 8", roughly 1.73 m.

Career

The star discovered his passion for acting after bagging a prominent role in a musical staged at his school. Then, when he was 11, the rising star was cast to play Jason Schafer in an episode of the TV series Hawaii Five-0.

Two years later, Kalama appeared in an episode titled Same Exactly in the hit TV series Ray Donovan. In the same year, he played the lead role of Frankie O'Reilly in the short film The Kid. He later disclosed that Frankie O'Reilly was one of his most challenging roles.

Kalama Epstein got his first acting gig in an episode of the hit TV series Hawaii Five-0. Photo: Tasia Wells

But despite his appearances, he only made his film debut in 2014 after bagging the role of Billy Davis in the film Under the Blood-Red Sun. Later in the same year, he starred in the TV series Maker Shack Agency.

He bagged his breakthrough role and perhaps his well-known project in 2015 after being cast as Kyle in the TV series Bella and the Bulldogs. Most of his fans may know him from this role. But, despite the named projects, Epstein has many acting credits. Here are some of Kalama Epstein's movies and TV shows:

Dog with a Blog

Jon & The Wolf

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

No Good Nick

Over the years, Kalama Epstein has starred in many projects, such as No Good Nick, Baywatch, Bella and the Bulldogs, and Hawaii Five-0. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Kroll Show

The Fosters

Liberty Crossing

Gibby

Deadtime Stories

Baywatch

Besides acting, Kalama is also a director. In 2018, he wrote and directed a short film titled Silence. It earned him critical acclaim.

As for his net worth, most of Kalama Epstein's profiles reveal it is between $100k and $1 million, but there is no official report on this. His primary source of income is acting.

Is Kalama Epstein LGBT?

Although Kalama Epstein has starred in The Fosters as a gay character, but he is straight and has a girlfriend. Photo: David Livingston

Some people speculate the actor is gay because of his role as Noah, a gay character, in the TV series The Fosters. However, he is not. He has been dating Daniela Leon since 2015.

Current residence

The actor currently resides in Los Angeles. However, he frequently visits his hometown Hawaii to spend time with his parents.

Kalama Epstein is an American actor and director who has many acting credits to his name. His career is at its peak, and fans speculate the future is bright for him.

