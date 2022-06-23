Gene Wilder was the first person to play the iconic Willy Wonka for the beloved children's story-turned-movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 1971, making him an overnight sensation. Even though Gene had been acting for years before this, Willy Wonka was considered his breakout role, and he adorned screens for years to come, ultimately passing away in 2016, just a year after he officially retired. So, what do we know about his personal life and daughter? Here, we discuss the person estimated to carry on his legacy, Katherine Wilder.

Gene as Willy Wonka on 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' was his breakout role in 1971. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Katherine Wilder’s Wikipedia gives us, at the very least, some essential insights into the otherwise reclusive star, as we do not have many details on her. Considering there is minimal information available on her, there is not much to discuss regarding her private life. However, this is what we could find out about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Katherine Wilder Nickname Katherine Date of birth Unknown Age 50-60 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace USA Sexuality Heterosexual (unconfirmed) Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence USA Current nationality American Marital status Single (rumoured) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 79 kgs Height 182.88 cm Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Gene Wilder and Mary Joan Schutz Children and siblings None Profession Actress Education Unknown Native language English

Katherine Wilder’s biography gives us some look into what people usually want to know about the lowkey actress. Still, common online searches like 'Who is Katherine Wilder's mother?' and 'Did Gene Wilder have a daughter?' show a more profound interest. So, although we do not have all the details, here is everything we could find on her.

Katherine Wilder’s age

Katherine Wilder’s birthday is a topic of much debate. Considering how private she is, her birthdate has never been disclosed, and her age is unknown. However, some sources have stated that she is in her 50s.

Katherine Wilder’s net worth

Sources vary on the amount, but it is widely estimated that she is worth $3 million-$5 million. For those wondering, Gene Wilder’s net worth was an impressive $20 million by the time he passed.

Gene Wilder was a well-loved public figure, especially among children. Photo: Gary Null

Source: Getty Images

Katherine Wilder’s movies

Despite her approach to the public eye, Gene's daughter is an actress and has started in Frontier, All Is True, Flesh and Blood and Murder on the Orient Express.

Katharine Wilder’s parents

Katherine Wilder’s mother is Mary Joan Schutz, and she is best known for being married to Gene between 1967 and 1974, only being married for seven years. Gene is not the actress's biological father as he adopted her when her mother married him, and her biological father's name is unknown.

Katherine Wilder’s profiles

Since she is so secretive about her personal life, it should be no surprise that the lowkey actress does not have any form of social media.

Gene with actor Ned Beatty during a scene for their movie 'Silver Streak' in 1976. Photo: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection

Source: Getty Images

Did Gene Wilder have any children of his own?

Although Katherine is his adopted daughter, he still considers her his daughter even though there is no blood relation.

Who inherited Gene Wilder's estate?

Gene Wilder's former estate was sold to Wilder's nephew by Elon Musk, who is reported to have possibly financed 95% of the sale.

Katherine Wilder may not be as widely known as her famous father, but a quick look into her life shows that she is just as talented and humble as the late, great actor that took her in as one of his own. So, keep an eye on the actress to see what exciting things she will do next!

