Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr is a celebrity kid who has become a fan favourite in the National Basketball League, especially among the Boston Celtic fans. He is only a kid now but somehow looks like he has mastered the art of side-court antics whenever his father's team is on the court; he is also often seen in the dressing room dapping and fist-bumping his father's teammates.

Deuce Tatum plays with a ball before Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. does not play basketball like his celebrity father yet. Still, he has been watching many basketball games, especially the one that features his father against other teams in the National basketball league. His father is Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr, who plays as a forward for the Boston Celtics after being drafted into the NBA by the same team in 2017.

Profile summary

Full name Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr Nickname Deuce Gender Male Date of birth 6th December 2017 Age 4 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Undecided Height in feet 3' 3" Height in centimetres 99 Weight in pounds 22 Weight in kilograms 10 Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Mother Toriah Latchell Father Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr Profession Celebrity kid

Jayson Christopher Tatum's age

How old is Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr? This celebrity child was born on 6th December 2017 in the United States of America. As of June 2022, he is 4 years old. He will celebrate his fifth birthday in December 2022.

Who is Deuce Tatum's mother?

Deuce's mother is Toriah Latchell, but she was never officially married to his father and never got Christopher's last name. She celebrated her 22nd birthday in February 2022. She gave birth to her son at 17 but met her baby father much before then while in high school. Toriah runs a hair salon called The Curl Bar Boston and advertises her work on her Instagram page.

Deuce, the son of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics, plays on the court after the Celtics defeat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jayson Tatum's father?

His father's name is Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr, a professional basketball player drafted into the NBA when he was 19. Jayson Christopher Tatum's father met his baby mama while still in high school and became a father a few months after he got into the NBA draft.

Christopher was happy about becoming a father, and almost five years later, he juggles fatherhood and basketball pretty well. During an interview session, he said:

I think 2017 when I got drafted, I didn't have Deuce, but he was born in 2017, so that was a big - that was, like, the biggest year of my life, right? Starting this new chapter in my career, I just had a child. My mindset was not to sacrifice either, that I was going to be the best father as I could as well as the best basketball player. There was no guideline or there was no, you know, exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural.

He noted that he ensured that he was there for him daily and since he got older, going through his career was no longer a challenge for him.

How tall is Deuce Tatum?

The celebrity kid currently stands at around 3 feet and 3 inches tall, according to NewsUnzip's website. Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr's height is just right for a boy his age, and he weighs about 22 pounds.

Net worth

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr's net worth increases as that of his father. According to the Celebrity Net Worth's website, Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr has a $25 million fortune at just 24 years old in 2022.

Social media presence

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr's Instagram account is not verified yet, although there are several pages on the social media platform that posts his pictures. This is expected since he almost always steals the show whenever the Boston Celtics are playing.

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr is one celebrity kid that appears to be having fun while his father does his thing on the basketball court. He poses for pictures, gives high fives to whoever he wishes, and snubs people from whom most fans would be happy to get an autograph.

