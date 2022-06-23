Who is Alvin Louise Martin? Age, children, spouse, movies, birthday, net worth

Alvin Louise Martin is an American drug counsellor and celebrity spouse. He is best known for being the first husband of the Oscar-winning actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, real name Caryn Elaine Johnson. This article has everything you need to know regarding Alvin.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg met her first husband, Alvin Louise Martin, at a drug rehab. Photo: @Sandy Brown on Facebook, Dia Dipasupil on GettyImages (modified by author)

Alvin Louise Martin (not to be confused with retired English footballer Alvin Martin) is the least known of Whoopi Goldberg's three husbands because he was with the actress before fame. He helped the comedian work through her drug addiction problems during the early 1970s when she was still struggling to get to Hollywood. What happened to him after the end of his marriage to Whoopi?

Alvin Louise Martin's profile summary and bio

Full name Alvin Louise Martin Date of birth Not known Age Not known Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former wife American actress Whoopi Goldberg (1973 to 1979) Children Daughter Alexandrea Martin Grandchildren Three, including Amarah Syke, Jersey Dean, and Mason Dean Great-grandchildren One, Charli Rose Burr-Reynaud Profession Drug counsellor

Alvin Louise Martin's age and early life

Details about Alvin Louise Martin's birthday and age are not known. He has never talked about his life before or after being the husband of actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Alvin Louise Martin's spouse and children

Actress Whoopi and her only child Alexandrea Martin whom she shares with her first husband, Alvin Louise Martin. Photo: Paras Griffin

Alvin Louise was the first husband of Whoopi Goldberg, a multi-award-winning actress, comedian, and author. He used to be her drug counsellor. They tied the knot in 1973 when Whoopi was 18 and stayed together for six years before going their separate ways in 1979. Alvin Louise Martin and Whoopi Goldberg were blessed with one daughter, actress Alexandrea Martin (born in 1973).

Through Alexandrea, Alvin has three grandkids, including granddaughters Amarah Skye and Jerzey Dean, and grandson Mason Dean. He also has a great-grandchild from her eldest granddaughter Amarah called Charli Rose Burr-Reynaud (born 2014).

Louise has reportedly never married again since his divorce from Whoopi. It is not clear if there are more Alvin Louise Martin children either.

Meanwhile, Whoopi got married two more times. She tied the knot with Dutch cinematographer David Claessen in 1986 but divorced two years later in 1988. In 1994, she married ITSE union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg, but the marriage lasted only one year as they decided to end it in 1995.

Alvin Louise Martin's profession

Alvin worked as a drug counsellor when he first met comedian Whoopi Goldberg. The actress suffered from substance abuse as a teenager and was also trying to make it in Hollywood. She reached out to Martin for drug counselling, and their professional relationship grew into romance.

Alvin Louise Martin's net worth

Martin's exact net worth is not known. It is not clear if he continued working as a drug counsellor after his split from Whoopi. On the other hand, the actress and talk show host has enjoyed an illustrious career since the 1980s and currently has an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2022. She earns about $8 million per year.

Is Alvin Louise Martin still alive?

Yes. There has never been news regarding his death, given his only daughter and former wife are Hollywood celebrities.

Was Whoopi Goldberg married to Ted Danson?

Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson were romantically linked in 1993. Photo: Warner Brothers

No. The actors were romantically linked but have never tied the knot. The two had known each other since 1988, but their affair started in 1993 on the set of Made in America when Ted was still married to his second wife, Cassandra Coates. Ted's wife decided to walk away from their marriage, and he had plans to marry Goldberg, but they ultimately ended their relationship after 18 months.

Who is the father of Whoopi Goldberg's daughter Alex?

Actress Alexandra Martin's father is Alvin Martin, Whoopi Goldberg's first husband. Alex was born in 1973 and is the former couple's only child.

How long was Whoopi Goldberg married to Alvin Martin?

They were married for six years, from 1973 to 1979. Alvin was her first husband, and it was the longest period that the comedian had ever been married.

Who is Whoopi Goldberg's husband?

Whoopi does not have a husband at the moment and has no plans of marrying again after previous failed marriages. In a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan, the comedian revealed that she was not meant to be married and has never been in love with any of her three former husbands to be able to commit.

Although actress Whoopi Goldberg and her first husband Alvin Louise Martin never worked out, he was in her life at a critical time when the actress was battling drug addiction. He will remain an important person in her life since he is the father of her only child.

