Who is Tennessee James Toth? Age, parents, education, facts, profiles, net worth

Celebrities often have to live under the close scope of the media. This means they rarely get to live their personal lives in private, and there is always a camera rolling to record every detail of their lives. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Tennessee James Toth. Who is he?

Reese Wiherspoon is seen with her son Tennessee Toth on January 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Tennessee James Toth is a 9-year-old child known as the son of Reese Witherspoon, an American actress and producer. Check out all the Tennessee James Toth facts.

Tennessee James Toth's profiles

Full name Tennessee James Toth Gender Male Year of birth 27th of September, 2012 Tennessee James Toth's age 9 years (As of 2022) Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Mother Reese Witherspoon Father Jim Toth Siblings Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe Maternal grandfather John Witherspoon Maternal grandmother Betty Reese Uncle John D. Witherspoon

Tennessee James Toth's biography

How old is Tennessee James Toth? He was born on the 27th of September 2012, in Los Angeles, the United States of America. This means that he is of American nationality. This year in September, he turns ten years old, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Not much is known about Tennessee James Toth's educational background, but according to his age, he should be in elementary school.

Tennessee James Toth's parents

James was born to Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon. He has two siblings, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe. His father, Jim, is a talent agent.

Who is Reese Witherspoon?

She is an American actress and producer. The recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards, has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.

Reese has appeared in many movies and TV shows, the most popular including Legally Blonde, This Means War, and Cruel Intentions.

How many husbands has Reese Witherspoon had?

Reese with Ava and Deacon arrive at the 29th American Cinematheque Award Honoring Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on October 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Before her present marriage to Jim, Reese was married to Ryan Phillippe, an American actor. The two were first introduced during what could have been their very own rom-com meet-cute. Reese was celebrating her big 21st birthday when Ryan crushed to her party to get free food and drinks.

The pair got married when Ryan was 25, and Reese was 23 years in a small wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 1999. They welcomed their first child Ava in September of the same year, and four years later, they had their second Deacon.

After seven years of marriage, Reese and Ryan announced in 2006 that they would be divorcing. Ryan was accused of having an affair with his then-costar Abbie Cornish, which led to years of cheating suspicions for the marriage, but the actor said that he had never cheated on Reese.

Who is Reese Witherspoon's current husband?

In January 2010, not long after splitting from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, Witherspoon met Toth at a gathering. She recounted to Elle that a drunken man was making advances at her (and failing), so Toth intervened to end the conversation.

Toth proposed in December 2010. After meeting Toth, Witherspoon admitted to Elle that she had never thought of getting married again, but he was persuasive.

They exchanged vows in March 2011 and were married at Witherspoon's property in Ojai, California.

What did Reese Witherspoon name her son?

Ava, Reese, Deacon, and Jim at the Hollywood Reporters annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala, on December 11, 2019 at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

The famous actress has two sons from both her marriages. Deacon Reese Phillippe was born on the 23rd of October 2003, and Tennessee James Toth was born on the 27th of September 2012.

What is Tennessee James Toth's net worth?

Seeing that the boy is nine years old, James does not have a net worth. But on the other hand, his mother was named the world's richest actress by Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Tennessee James Toth's Instagram

The 9-year-old boy does not have an active Instagram account. However, his mother, Reese, has over 28.1 million followers on the platform.

Tennessee James Toth is currently living with his family. From the photos posted by his mother on social media, they all seem happy together.

