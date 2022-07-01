Who is QV Big Brother cast member? Age, real name, career, profiles, net worth

Big Brother cast member QV called a meeting of the housemates to declare her intention to leave the BBM house voluntarily during an episode of season 3 in January 2022. So, who is QV? What do we know about the BBM star? Here is everything you need to know about her.

Qv's real name is Keamogetswe Motlhale, a former Big Brother Mzansi contestant who acknowledged that she had volunteered to leave the house on-premise for medical reasons. So, what happened to QV in Big Brother Mzansi?

Qv's profiles and bio

Real name Keamogetswe Motlhale Commonly known as QV Gender Female QV's age 23 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Mahikeng, North West, SA Nationality South African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education AAA School of Advertising Profession Marketing and communication Instagram @quvie_m Twitter QV | Kea Quvie Motlhale YouTube channel Kea Quvie QV Motlhale

How old is QV from BBM?

The celebrity star was born in Mahikeng, North West, South Africa. Even though she has been in the limelight since joining Big Brother, she has kept her private life away from the public. However, we do know that she is 24 years old as of 2022. Her birth sign is Capricon.

Regarding her education, she attended AAA School of Advertising, attaining a degree in marketing and communication.

Who quit Big Brother Mzansi?

Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic reality television series Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) Season 3 learnt on Wednesday that a housemate who barely lasted more than two days was bidding farewell to the local TV show.

Keamogetswe Motlhale, popularly known as QV, exited the show, citing personal reasons for her choice to forego taking part in the third season.

Why did QV leave the Big Brother house?

QV decided that she had enough with the show and quit on the 5th season because of an emotional response to a task that required the housemates to divulge some extremely upsetting information.

This was after the housemates were given the task of sharing their life stories, some of which was very traumatising. For example, Keamogetswe disclosed that she experienced repeated sexual abuse as a young child. She said goodbye to the other 17 housemates and left the show full of emotions.

And because of that, the superstar is currently undergoing psychological counselling to ensure she has a smooth return to the outside world and to assist her on her way forward.

Social media presence

Keamogetswe has also created a name for herself across various social medial platforms where she uploads stunning photos of herself, especially on Instagram. QV's Instagram account has an impressive fan base of 41.8 thousand fans as of July 2022.

In addition, she has over 18.5k followers on her and a YouTube channel with a total of 13.5 subscribers to date. QV's pictures can be found primarily on her Instagram page, where she has uploaded lots of them.

What is QV's net worth

There is not much information about QV's career and wealth; however, according to her LinkedIn account, she is an intern at Sunshinegun, a communication and designing company in Gauteng.

How old is Venus from Big Brother Mzansi?

Venus, whose real name is Thobeka Mtshali, is a 25-year-old female aspiring musician and bartender born in Durban, SA. She is one of the contestants in season three of the Mzansi Magic reality show Big Brother Mzansi.

Who are Big Brother Mzansi 2022 housemates?

Big Brother Mzanzi is a South African reality TV show that premiered on 24th January 2022 and runs for 10 weeks.

The latest season of the South African drama-filled reality show commenced on 23rd January 2022 and ran for ten weeks; the 18 housemates participating were evicted, and some, like QV, voluntarily withdrew citing health reasons.

Below is a list of some of the housemates on the reality show.

Adindu Asuzu (Zino)

Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni (Gash1)

Gugu Refiloe Bonga (Terry)

Keamogetswe Motlhale (QV)

Libo Njomba (Libo)

Luthando Mthembu (BU)

Michelle Dimpho Mvundla (Mphowabadimo)

Mvelo Ntuli (Mvelo)

