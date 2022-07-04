Ritu Arya is a woman with impeccable acting capabilities and is best known for her role in The Umbrella Academy, Feel Good, Doctor Who and My Beautiful White Skin. Arya is not only a multilingual actress but also dabbles as a singer and drummer. Her impressive net worth is due to her hard work in the entertainment industry. So, who is the Indian girl in Umbrella Academy? Read on!

Ritu Arya attends the Season 3 Premiere Of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The acting bug bit Rita when she was just a teen; little did she know that she would become an acting powerhouse in a few years. Besides her passion for acting, Ritu is also a drummer in a band, KIN. So, what age is Ritu Arya? What shows has she been on?

Ritu Arya's profiles and bio

Full name Ritu Arya Gender Female Date of birth September 17 1988 Age 33 years Place of birth Guildford, Surrey, England Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Asian Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height (ft.) 5' 5" Height (cm.) 165 cm Weight (lbs.) 115 lbs. Weight in (kg) 55 kg Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Raj Arya and Sunita Arya Siblings 2 Alma mater The University of Southampton and Oxford School of Drama Profession Actress and musician Net worth $2 million

Ritu Arya's age and education

How old is Ritu Arya? The talented actress is 33 years old as of 2022; she was born on September 17, 1988, in Guildford, Surrey, England. Her early life was pretty normal; she attended a local elementary and high school.

She then proceeded to the University of South Hampton, where she secured a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics. After that, she went to the Oxford School of Drama.

Her parents are Raj Arya and Sunita Arya, and she has two brothers, Romi and Rahul Arya. Ritu Arya's parents are real estate agents.

What is Ritu Arya's ethnicity?

Is Ritu Arya Indian? Ritu is of Asian ethnicity, specifically Indian. Arya is multilingual; she can speak English, Hindi and Punjabi. She upholds her Indian heritage by speaking her native language.

What nationality is Ritu Arya? Ritu Arya's nationality is British by birth; she was born in Guildford, Surrey, England. She currently lives in London, United Kingdom.

Career

Rita is an extraordinary talent both in acting and music. When she was a teen, she began her journey in acting by participating in several productions in her home area. One of the most notable productions she was a part of included Carpe Diem, performed at the majestic Royal National Theatre in London.

Ritu Arya on the set of Umbrella Academy, a hit show that recently released its third season. Photo: @The_Scorbutic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ritu Arya movies and TV shows

Ritu made her debut on television in 2013. She has since earned 21 acting credits; her movies and TV shows are listed below. Was Ritu Arya in Dr.Who? Yes, she was. Take a look at the list of Ritu Arya's movies and TV shows below:

My Beautiful White Skin (2015)

Daphne (2017)

Jessamine (2017)

The Super Recogniser (2017)

Lady Parts (2018)

Last Christmas (2019)

Red Notice (2021)

Barbie (to be released in 2023)

TV series

The Tunnel (2013)

Doctors (2013- 2017)

Sherlock (2014)

We the Jury (2016)

Humans (2017- 2018)

Crackanory (2017)

The Good Karma Hospital (2018-2019)

Sticks and Stones (2019)

Who (2020)

The Stranger (2020)

Music career

Aside from her acting exploits, Ritu is also a drummer in the band KIN. They released two of their first singles in 2020; Sharing the light in April 2020 and LOVE on August 6 2020.

Ritu Arya's net worth

Ritu has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her wealth primarily comes from acting.

Personal life

The highly talented actress has received several nominations and awards for her superior acting abilities. But, besides her talent, who is she dating? The beauty is rumoured to be in a relationship with David Castañeda, her fellow co-star in The Umbrella Academy. She is, however, yet to dismiss or confirm the rumours.

Ritu Arya attends the Season 3 Premiere Of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 17, 2022, in California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Physical stats

Ritu Arya's height is 5' 5", and she weighs 55 kgs with dark brown eyes and hair. Her zodiac sign is Virgo, and she has an excellent physique.

Recent News

Ritu and her co-star from Umbrella Academy, David Castañeda, were recently interviewed on E-news and spoke about working with Javon Walton on the show's new season. Ritu teased her new co-star, Javon, saying he was very playful, but she enjoyed working with him.

Ritu Arya's star is just beginning to shine much brighter than in previous years. It is exciting to note her impeccable rise to fame; she will undoubtedly be on our screens for years to come.

Source: Briefly News