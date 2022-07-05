Diego Tinoco may not be a household name but judging by his ever-evolving acting career, he is an actor to keep an eye on. In 2015, the hunky actor made his TV debut through a short movie called Drizzle of Hope as a character named Marco. The role was a catalyst for a string of roles offered to the talented young star. So, how has his career evolved since his breakout role? Here we discuss his growing acting career and other fascinating facts about him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Actor Diego Tinoco attended the premiere of Netflix's ’Gentefied’ at Plaza de la Raza in February 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Before we get into his biography, where is Diego Tinoco now? After wrapping up filming of the 2021 movie R#J (an adaption of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet), the star currently finds himself working on Knights of the Zodiac (2023). He is also set to join the production of Mourning War, which has no current release date. So, now that we know his current career moves, what is there to know about his personal life? Here is a basic summary of the actor.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Diego Tinoco Nickname Diego Date of birth 25 November 1997 Age 24 years old Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Anaheim, Southern California, USA Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Martial status Single Ethnicity Latino (Colombian, Mexican, and Ecuadorian) Gender Male Weight 75 kgs Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Víctor Hugo Tinoco Calvillo, mother's name unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actor Education El Segundo High School Native language Spanish, English (second language)

Diego Tinoco’s Wiki page gives us quite a bit of insight into the star, like where he came from, his diverse ethnic background and other essential facts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Diego Tinoco’s nationality

People often ask if Diego Tinoco is Spanish because of his distinctive, striking features. Diego Tinoco’s parents are from Latin origin, where his father is Mexican and his mother is Colombian. He was born in California, so he is an American national.

Diego Tinoco’s age

The actor is quite successful for his age, just 24 years old as of July of this year.

Diego Tinoco’s height

Standing at 170 cm, he is considered the average height of a man his age.

The star often poses with fans, as seen at the ‘Stranger Things' Season 3 World Premiere on 28 June 2019 in California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Diego Tinoco’s weight

The actor is alleged to be 75 kg, which can likely be attributed to his muscular frame despite his average height.

Diego Tinoco’s girlfriend

Since he is notoriously elusive regarding his romantic life, there is no confirmation on whether he has a girlfriend or partner. If so, he prefers to keep his relationship away from the limelight.

Diego Tinoco’s profiles

Diego Tinoco’s Instagram page is @diegotinoco, where he has an impressive 2.7 million followers. Over on Twitter, he can be found under @diegotinoco with 154.7 thousand followers.

Diego posed for the paparazzi during the Netflix FYC Event: Prom Night Photo Call on 27 May 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Diego Tinoco’s movies and TV shows

Diego Tinoco’s movies and series roles have helped grow his acting career substantially, and his professional life seems busier nowadays. The actor has had roles in the following movies and shows:

On My Block

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

Drizzle of Hope

Willkommen in Walhalla

R#J

Mourning War

Teen Wolf

Diego Tinoco’s net worth

Considering his successful acting career, how much is the public figure worth? There are many different figures reported online, but he is estimated to have a net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million. However, it is worth noting that the amount can be more.

Diego Tinoco may be a newcomer in the world of acting compared with his high-profile colleagues, but by the looks of his growing career, he is already destined for major stardom. So, keep an eye on the young star to see what exciting career moves he makes next.

READ ALSO: Jordan McGraw's net worth, children, wife, parents, band, facts, profiles

Briefly.co.za wrote about another influential man in Hollywood, Jordan McGraw. The son of the famous TV persona 'Dr Phil' (real name Phil McGraw). Jordan took a different route from his father by pursuing music.

What is Jordan up to these days, and what else do we know about him? Click here for more details on his life, including his car, net worth, and social media profiles.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News