Who is Vanessa Villanueva? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Vanessa Villanueva is a low-key celebrity who rose to fame after marrying celebrated musician Chris Perez. Although they called it quits, she has somehow remained a person of interest among most people. Get to know her here!

Vanessa Villanueva is best known as the ex-wife of the famous guitarist Chris Perez. Photo: Matt Petit

Source: Getty Images

Some celebrities have managed to lead a private life despite their celebrity status. Such is the case of the beauty Vanessa Villanueva. She has always lived low-key, even before marrying her ex-husband Chris Perez. Join us as we explore the little that is known about her.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 6 August 1971 Place of birth Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Age 50 years (as of July 2022) Siblings John and Jay Jr. Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Height 5'7" Profession Actress and Entrepreneur Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Ex-husband Christopher (Chris) Perez Husband Henry Soliz Vanessa Villanueva's children Cassie and Noah Founder V's Day Spa on 605 8th Avenue, Portland, Texas Current Residence Portland, Texas

Who is Vanessa Villanueva?

She is an American actress and businesswoman who most people may know as Chris Perez's ex-wife. However, most people do not know much about her because she lives under the grid. So, who is Chris Pérez's ex-wife? Here is everything there is to know about her.

Vanessa Villanueva's age

As per her Facebook, the actress was born on 6 August 1971 in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA and is speculated to be 50 years old as of July 2022.

Vanessa Villanueva's parents and siblings

Her father is Jay Villanueva, and her mother is Virginia. They are Mexicans who migrated to the US for a better life and had Vanessa soon after. She has two brothers: John and Jay Jr.

Early life and education

Unfortunately, little is known about her upbringing and childhood. Additionally, there is no available information about her primary and secondary education. However, it is known that she attended the University of California in LA soon after graduating from high school.

Career

Most people are often shocked to discover that Vanessa has a career in the entertainment industry. That is because she appears to be in the limelight, yet little is known about her.

Well, the beauty is a talented and versatile actress. Some of the most famous of Vanessa Villanueva's movies include:

Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns , where she starred as an electrician

, where she starred as an electrician Forgotten Memories (2015), where she played the character Gaby Valdez

But today, the beauty appears to have left the acting scene. Instead, she runs a nail salon and a private spa called V's Day Spa, which is situated on 605 8th Avenue, Portland, Texas, USA.

Vanessa Villanueva and Chris Perez’s relationship

Chris Perez and Vanessa Villanueva met years after Chris had tragically lost his first wife, Selena Quintanilla. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

These two lovers met through John Garza, a mutual friend. At the time, Chris was severely depressed and dependent on illegal substances due to the murder of his former girlfriend, Selena Quintanilla.

Selena and Perez met when he joined the band Selena y Los Dinos. They quickly hit it off and exchanged vows in 1992.

How old was Selena when she got married?

She was 20, and Perez was 22. They kept their love a secret from her father, Abraham Quintanilla, who was against the relationship. He wanted his daughter Selena to focus on her music career mainly. So, they eloped to exchange vows.

However, three years later, the newlywed bride was killed by her former pal and manager of her boutiques, Yolanda Saldivar. This was the source of Chris's depression.

When did Chris Perez get with Vanessa?

The arrival of Vanessa in Chris's life after his tragic loss seemed to be what he needed and wanted. They dated for a while before eventually tying the knot on 26 October 2001.

But, before tying the knot, they welcomed their firstborn daughter Cassie Gabrielle in 1998. Their second-born Noah was born after their union in 2005.

End of their relationship

Unfortunately, theirs was not a happy ever after kind of marriage. They divorced in 2008 despite efforts of trying to make it work.

Although they never revealed the cause of their divorce, most people speculated it was due to Chris's inability to get over the tragic loss of his first wife, Selena. However, others argued it was due to his alcohol and illegal substance abuse.

Nevertheless, the guitarist has continued to show love and adoration to his late wife openly. In 2012, he released a book dedicated to her entitled To Selena, With Love.

The artist has never discussed Vanessa in a bad light either. It may portray that the two are still on good terms despite ending their romantic relationship.

Is Chris Perez still married?

No, he is not. His last marriage was to Vanessa.

How many times did Chris Perez get married?

He has only been wedded twice until 2022.

Who is Vanessa Villanueva's husband?

After divorcing Chris, the beauty took some time off before jumping into the dating scene. But things changed in 2012 when she started dating the bike enthusiast Henry Soliz.

They married in 2018 and currently reside in Portland, Texas, where she runs her business V's Day Spa. She is very low-key about her family.

Online presence

Although there are several Vanessa Villanueva's Instagram accounts, none seems to be hers. Again, it shows us how low-key she lives.

Vanessa Villanueva is best known as the ex-wife of iconic guitarist Chris Perez. However, she is an actress and founder of the nail salon/private spa V's Day Spa in Portland, Texas.

