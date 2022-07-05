Jaeden Martell is an American actor widely known for his role as Bill Denbrough in the It horror film series. He made his acting debut in 2014 in the movie St. Vincent as Oliver Bronstein and later starred in Aloha (2015) as Mitchell. How old is your favourite teen actor? What more is there to know about this child celebrity?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Jaeden is an American actor. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Jaeden was only 11 when he started acting, and his natural talent made him an instant star. Unlike many new actors who struggle to land new roles, Martell has had a smooth ride in Hollywood. This article reveals fascinating facts about Jaeden Wesley Lieberher.

Jaeden Martell’s profiles summary and bio

Birth name Jaeden Wesley Lieberher Date of birth 4th January 2003 Age 19 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Gender Male Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Parents Angela Teresa and chef Wes Lierberher Profession Actor Social media profiles Instagram, Twitter

Jaeden Martell’s age

The young actor was born on 4th January 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He celebrated his 19th birthday in 2022.

Jaeden Martell’s parents

Actor Martell was raised by his mother, Angelina Teresa. Photo: @jaedenwesley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Martell’s father is Wes Lieberher, an executive chef based in Los Angeles. Wes is known for his work with Beer Belly and Whiz and has featured in several shows on Food Network, Esquire Network, ABC, and Travel Chanel. Jaeden’s mother is Angela Teresa Martell, and he has three older half-siblings from his father’s side.

According to his IMDB profile, Martell’s grandmother is Korean, and he has German, English, French-Canadian, Belgian/Walloon, Scots-Irish, and Scottish roots. The actor relocated to Los Angeles in 2011 when he was eight. He originally went by the name Jaeden Lieberher but decided to drop his surname in 2019 and adopted his mother’s maiden name, Martell.

Jaeden Martell’s girlfriend

The young actor seems to be focused on his career and is not dating anyone at the moment. He was previously rumoured to be dating his It co-star Sophia Lillis and actress Lilia Buckingham, but they never confirmed.

Jaeden Martell’s career

Jaeden made his acting debut in 2014 in St. Vincent. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

After moving to Los Angeles in 2011, Martell met his now manager, whose kids had been doing commercials since they were young, and he was asked to try. He made his debut in the commercial for Hot Wheels and was later featured in several other commercials, including Hyundai, Google, Liberty Mutual, and General Electric.

Jaeden made his acting debut in 2014 after landing his first major role as Oliver Bronstein in St. Vincent. He later got the role of Mitchell in Aloha (2015) film after his St. Vincent co-star, Bill Murray, recommended him to Cameron Crowe.

Jaeden Martell’s movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Mr Harrigan’s Phone 2022 Craig Metal Lords 2022 Kevin Schlieb Calls 2021 Justin Defending Jacob 2020 Jacob Barber Knives Out 2019 Jacob Thrombey It Chapter Two 2019 Young Bill Denbrough The True Adventures of Wolfboy 2019 Paul Low Tide 2019 Peter The Lodge 2019 Aidan Hall It 2017 Bill Denbrough The Book of Henry 2017 Henry Carpenter The Confirmation 2016 Anthony Midnight Special 2016 Alton Meyer Masters of Sx 2015 to 2016 Johnny Masters Aloha 2015 Mitchell Woodside Playing It Cool 2014 6-year-old Me St. Vincent 2014 Oliver Bronstein

Jaeden Martell’s net worth

Martell has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2022. He made his Hollywood debut in 2014 at the age of 11 and his fame as well as value is increasing.

Jaeden Martell’s height

The St. Vincent actor stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m). He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Why did Jaeden Martell change his name?

The actor wanted to honour his mother for raising him and being with him from the start. He dropped his surname Lieberher and adopted his mother’s maiden name, Martell.

Is Jaeden Martell shy?

In a previous interview with his Defending Jacob co-star, actor Chris Evans, Martell revealed that he is naturally introverted and shy. He remains a great actor and gives his all to the roles he plays.

Jaeden starred alongside actor Chris Evans in Defending Jacob. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How did Jaeden Martell get famous?

He started with television commercials before landing the role of Oliver Bronstein in St. Vincent in 2014 when he was 11. The role was a strong career booster as it earned him several nominations and awards, including a Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award and a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award.

Jaeden Martell is a talented actor with a bright future in Hollywood. He had a great start in the industry and has managed to keep the momentum with major roles in great films and television shows.

READ ALSO: Who is Elliot Fletcher? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Elliot Fletcher, an American transgender actor, musician, and activist. He is best known for portraying transgender roles in films and television shows, including his role as Noah in the Faking It MTV series, Trevor in Shameless Showtime series, and Aaron Baker in The Foster ABC series.

Elliot was born biologically female but came out as a transgender male in 2013 when he was 17. He underwent surgery and started testosterone to transition biologically. Find out more fascinating facts about Elliot Fletcher here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News