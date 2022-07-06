Often the people you affiliate with have a direct impact on your life. For example, if you are affiliated with a celebrity, you will also be in the public limelight. This is no different for Mariah Riddlesprigger. She is an American former volleyball player but only became famous after getting in a relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a famous basketball player. So, how did the two meet? What is her net worth? Read more below to find out!

A Rice University alumnus, Mariah Riddlesprigger, has been a sportswoman since her school days. She played for her high school team and won many awards and accolades. She would later become an asset while playing for her university team. Well, that is not all! There are many exciting things about Riddlesprigger's life that you should know. Read along to discover Mariah Riddlesprigger's age, height, net worth, and personal life insights.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's profiles

Full name Mariah Riddlesprigger Nickname Mariah Date of birth September 17, 1992 Age 29 years (As of 2022) Religion Christianity Nationality American Birthplace Fresno, California, United States Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 68 Kg Gender Female Sexual Orientation Straight Hair Colour Dark Brown Eye Colour Black Relationship Giannis Antetokounmpo Siblings Maya Riddlesprigger and Makayla Riddlesprigger Profession Volleyball player Mariah Riddlesprigger's children Liam Charles Antetokounmpo and Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo School Bullard High School, California College Rice University in Texas Zodiac Sign Virgo Father's name Pat Riddlesprigger Mother's Name Cathy Riddlesprigger Net worth $70 million Instagram @sincerelyymariah Twitter @mariahdanae15

How old is Mariah Riddlesprigger?

She was born Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger on September 17, 1992, in Fresno, California, United States. Thus, she is 29 years as of 2022. Her parents are Pat and Cathy. She is the eldest daughter and grew up with her younger sisters, Makayla and Maya.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's siblings are also competent volleyball players, and they were all inspired by their father. Pat, who is of African origin, played basketball at Fresno State. Their mother, of American nationality, worked as a manager in a basketball club.

Therefore, Riddlesprigger belongs to the African-American ethnicity, with an American nationality. Her religion is Christianity.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's education

Riddlesprigger attended a local primary school before proceeding to Bullard High School, California. She later enrolled at Rice University in Texas to pursue a degree in Sociology and sports management. She always enjoyed sports while in school and majored in volleyball. She credits Kieran Roblee for coaching her until she became a professional volleyballer.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's height

She stands a decent height measuring 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs 68 kg, approximate. Additionally, she is a dark brown-eyed woman with black hair colour. She has kept herself healthy and appears fit and in good shape as a sports person. With a strict eating schedule, she enjoys gymnastics and exercises regularly to keep fit.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's partner

How long have Giannis and Mariah been together?

Mariah is in a relationship with Giannos Antetokounmpo, a Greek professional basketball player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA. They have been together for more than five years, having met in 2017.

What ethnicity is Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis was born on December 6, 1994, in Athens, Greece. His parents immigrated to the country from Nigeria in 1991. Thus, he is of Greek - Nigerian ethnic group. Nicknamed the Greek Freak, he is a Greek basketball player. He is best known for his association with the NBA basketball team, Milwaukee Bucks.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's career

What does Mariah Riddlesprigger do? Riddlesprigger was a star sportswoman in high school and University and once received the title of Junior League Senior Girl Athlete and the Scholar-Athlete Award.

She joined the Rice University volleyball team, Rice Owls and performed exemplary in her first year. She was fourth on her team and scored 193 kills in her first season. Throughout her four years in college, she was a star player and was placed on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honour Roll. On November 18, 2013, she was declared the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.

From May 2015 to June 2016, she worked as the operations intern for the basketball team Philadelphia 76ers. While playing for the Owls, she was fortunate to mingle with VIPs in the sports industry.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's net worth

Riddlesprigger is estimated to be worth over $70 million as of 2022. She has earned most of her wealth from her expertise in the game and aspires to become a sports agent.

Above is an inspiring bio of Mariah Riddlesprigger. She is one of the most famous athletes in the United States of America and the wife of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a famous American celebrity.

