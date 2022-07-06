Cynthia Lynn Daniel is an American model and social media influencer with a passion for photography, making her famous. She became popular as an actress while featuring in the 1990s syndicated teen drama series Sweet Valley High as Elizabeth Wakefield. Cynthia Daniel is also famous for being the sister of Brittany Daniels, a renowned and well-decorated actress in the entertainment industry.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cynthia Daniel arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of DirecTV's "Rogue" held at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Daniel is one of the vibrant women who believe in pursuing one's dream with passion. She initially fell in love with acting before switching careers and trying her hands at photography. In 1995, she co-won Young Artist Award with her twin sister Brittany in the Best Performance: Young Actress in a TV Comedy Series category.

Cynthia Daniel's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Lynn Daniel-Hauser Gender Female Date of birth 17th March 1976 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, USA Age 46 years old (as of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 173 Height in feet 5' 8" Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Shoe size 8.5 Body measurements 34-24-35 Father Charlton B. Daniel Mother Carolyn Daniel Marital status Married Husband Cole Hauser Children 3 Siblings 2 Education Gainesville High School, Gainesville, Florida Profession Model, actress, social media influencer, and photographer Net worth $8 million Instagram handle @cynhauser

How old are the Daniel twins?

Cynthia Lynn Daniel is an American model, actress, and photographer. She was born on 17th March 1976 in Gainesville, Florida, United States of America. She was born and raised alongside her twin sister Brittany. Cynthia and her sister celebrated their 46th birthday in March 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The parents of Cynthia Daniel are Charlton B Daniel Jr. and Carolyn Daniel. Her father was a banking executive and a city leader but unfortunately passed on in 2008 due to cancer-related ailments. They have a son, Brad, who is older than the twins.

The actress and photographer completed her high school education at Gainesville High School, Gainesville, Florida. While in school, she won the Homecoming Queen of the Gainesville High School.

Cynthia Daniel arrives at Crackle Hosts World Premiere Of Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Are Cynthia and Brittany Daniel identical twins?

They are identical twins and share the same birthday. They have even done many things together. The twins started their careers in their childhood age.

Career

Cynthia Daniel's age was only 11 when she and her sister started modelling. They signed with the Ford Modeling Agency. Through the platform, they gained more visibility and earned some worthwhile modelling projects like YM and Sassy. The twins also appeared in ads and commercials like Doublemint Gum, where they played the role of Doublemint twins.

As an actress, Cynthia first featured in the sitcom The New Leave It to Beaver in 1989. She gained fame in 1994 after featuring in the teen comedy series Sweet Valley High, where she played Elizabeth. She received a Young Artist Award in 1995 for the comedy series.

Between the years of shooting, the Sweet Valley High Cynthia made a movie debut in the drama The Basketball Diaries, produced in 1995. Afterwards, she quit her acting career in 1997 and moved to professional photography.

She opened her photo studio, Five Arrows Photography, which specialises in photoshoots for families, babies, and pregnant women. Nevertheless, she makes an occasional appearance in films and commercials.

The Daniel sisters run a blog, and joint Instagram accounts to post and share lifestyle events. After Cynthia's twin sister suffered and survived cancer, the twins have been active in cancer awareness and treatment programs. This is part of their The Sweet Life blog's lifestyle and healthy living content.

Was Cynthia Daniel on The Game?

She did not appear in The Game. The following are Cynthia Daniel's movies and TV shows:

The New Leave It to Beave;

Sweet Valley High;

The Basketball Diaries;

That '80s Show;

Live & Kicking;

Burke's Law;

Cheaper by the Dozen.

Cynthia Daniel's spouse and children

Actress Cynthia Daniel and husband actor Cole Hauser arrive at the Los Angeles premiere 'Transcendence' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

The younger twin has been married to Cole Kenneth Hauser since 2006. Cole is also an American actor best known for his features in movies like Higher Learning, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, and Good Will Hunting.

When he was 16 years, he decided to leave high school to pursue his acting dream, and since then, the decision has paid him off. He received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in Tigerland.

The couple is blessed with three children. Cynthia Daniel's children are Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.

Cynthia Daniel's net worth

Cynthia has amassed considerable wealth from her professional engagements, especially her acting career, commercials, and photography. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cynthia's net worth and that of her husband are estimated to be $8 million.

Cynthia Daniel has been in the spotlight since childhood and was active as an actress in the entertainment industry for some time before switching to photography. After that, she started as a model alongside her twin sister. Today, she has dedicated herself to promoting a healthy lifestyle through the blog she runs with her twin and social media.

READ ALSO: Who is Trevor Lawrence's wife? All you need to know about Marissa Mowry

Briefly.co.za recently discussed some exciting details about Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Mowry. Although their marriage is relatively young, they seem to share a beautiful bond, evident in their posts on their first anniversary.

Layne Mowry participated in soccer when she was in high school and pursued it when she was in university. However, she kissed her footballing career goodbye in an emotional post she shared on social media after it became impossible for sporting activities to go in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Learn more from the link above.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News