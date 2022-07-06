Who is the Samsung Gurl that is on everyone's lips? All you need to know

IT technicians of big corporations like Samsung are working day and night to develop new inventions. Virtual assistant software is among the best inventions of our generation. Just the thought services like scheduling, making travel arrangements, and managing email accounts without hiring someone to do them is amazing. This and more is what you can expect from the Samsung Gurl that has been trending in the recent past.

Gurl is the name given to concept art that is a creation of Lightfarm Studios, a visual arts production house that collaborates with the company on several projects. Photo: @KunoMD

Samsung Gurl, sometimes referred to as Samsung Sam, Samsung Girl or Samsung Virtual Assistant, is an unofficial virtual assistant for Samsung created by the visual arts production house Lightfarm. The virtual guider is no different from Amazon's Alexa or Microsoft's Cortana in its functions. However, Gurl stands out because, unlike the other virtual assistant, it does have a face.

Who is Samsung Girl?

It is the name given to concept art that is a creation of Lightfarm Studios, a visual arts production house that collaborates with the company on several projects. Leaked images of the virtual assistant’s avatar started circulating in mid-2021, revealing the Samsung Gurl’s gender as female. It set the internet ablaze with many speculations from fans over the future of the software and what it meant for Bixby.

There is no doubt that fans were in love with Samsung Gurl’s virtual assistant avatar from the onset, especially because it is in 3D form and looks real. One of its standout features is its life-like features and facial expressions that warm millions of hearts. As a result, the avatar found a home in the trending pages of Twitter and other social media platforms.

The hope was that the new avatar signalled the entrance of a new competitor in the virtual market. However, to the disappointment of many Lightfarm Studios did not utter a word about the development. As a result, people became uncertain about the future of the Gurl.

Is Samsung Girl a replacement for Bixby?

Bixby is a virtual assistant introduced by the company in 2017 after it bid goodbye to its previous virtual assistant, S Voice. However, Bixby is relatively new in the market, so people are finding it difficult to come to terms with the possibility of it being replaced.

Bixby has been a fan favourite among android users because it is not only quick but also efficient. S Voice was replaced with Bixby on all new Galaxy devices as the company launched an aggressive campaign to promote the virtual assistant. It, therefore, makes sense why people were concerned when rumours of a new virtual helper hit the market.

Whether or not Samsung Girl will replace Bixby, Samsung and Lightfarm Studios are yet to give official communication. However, after images of the avatar were leaked, Lightfarm Studios deleted all the images of the avatar from its website.

Since neither company has communication, it is safe to say that Girl will not replace Bixby. The reasonable explanation for Girl is that it is an advertising mascot, but we can't rule out its entry in the future. Still, a virtual assistant's name is important because it should not be confused with other words. However, since Gurl is nicknamed Sam, it presents many potential mix-ups that will make it impossible to work.

Is Samsung Girl real?

The big elephant in the room is whether the virtual helper is real. Unfortunately, since it was just a concept, there are no plans to bring it to reality. So in the meantime, users are only left to imagine what Sam would have been like.

The avatar's design was meant to look as real as possible, which is why realistic materials such as hair and clothing were used. Samsung Gurl's real-life avatar has dark brown hair and blue eyes and is dressed in branded pants and a shirt. They succeeded in making Girl aesthetically pleasing, but all the effort might have gone to waste should she decide not to make Sam its official virtual assistant.

Frequently asked questions

Is Samsung’s new assistant a boy or a girl? The new virtual helper is a girl based on its name. What is the Samsung AI Girl? Girl is a 3d virtual assistant developed by Lightfarm Studios but has not been adopted by the company as a replacement for Bixby. Is the Samsung assistant girl official? Unfortunately, the assistant girl is not official because both Lightfarm Studios have no official communication about the same. Is the Samsung girl female? Yes, the girl is female because of features like her appearance and name. What is Samsung Gurl’s name? The virtual assistant has been nicknamed Samantha or simply ‘Sam’. What does Samsung girl look like? She has bright blue eyes and dark brown hair and looks like a perky young lady. Is Bixby like Siri? Bixby is Samsung's attempt to take on the likes of Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Samsung may be good at creating devices such as mobile phones, but it may not necessarily be the best for equipping those devices with software. That is why Light farm Studios decided to work on a virtual assistant like no other in the market, and they succeeded. Samsung Gurl is a virtual assistant with a face, so it started trending before it was even released.

