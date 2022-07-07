Jacqueline Guzman's biography: Everything to know about the Cuban actress

Cancel culture has quickly risen as a backlash to check the behaviour of celebrities, public figures and even normal citizens. This culture has led to the loss of jobs for many who have trended online for the wrong reasons. Jacqueline Guzman has been one of them. What did she do?

Who is Jacqueline Guzman? She is an actress and producer from America who recently got into controversy after a video she made on TikTok ranting over a late NYPD officer's funeral. For this reason, she was fired from her theatre company.

Jacqueline Guzman's profiles

Ful name Jacqueline Guzman Gender Female Date of birth Unknown Place of birth Florida, United States of America Jacqueline Guzman's age Mid-20s (Estimate) Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Religion Christian Language English Height 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres) Weight 52 kilograms (114 pounds) Chest size 36 inches Waist size 28 inches Bust size 36 inches Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Occupation Actress and producer Social media accounts Deactivated

Jacqueline Guzman's biography

How old is Jacqueline Guzman? Her exact birthday is not known. She is, however, presumed to be between her early or mid-20s. Details of her parents, childhood or upbringing are yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, she is of Cuban ancestry, and her nationality is American since she was born and raised in Florida.

Jacqueline Guzman's career

She is an actress and producer. After graduating from New York's American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she got into the profession she had been passionate about as a child. In school, she had joined the dramatic club.

Jacqueline Guzman's movies and tv shows have mostly been produced by her film production company, Exhale. She has also worked with Face to Face Film.

Controversy

Recently, Guzman found herself trending online for all the wrong reasons. She made the headlines after uploading a TikTok video on January 22, 2022, after which she got massive backlash.

On Jacqueline Guzman's TikTok video, she was heard complaining about a late NYPD officer's funeral. The police officer's name was Jason Rivera, who was shot dead in the line of duty. She said

We dont need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his work incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason, and we don't shut down the city for them.

Showing the empty city, she added,

Like ridiculous, this is f***ing ridiculous! What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it is all blocked off for one f***ing cop.

The actress later removed the video from her Tiktok profile after receiving backlash from thousands of other users, most of them expressing how insensitive she was. As a result, she was later suspended from the platform.

Jacqueline Guzman's Instagram has also been deactivated since the incident. She also lost her job at Face to Face Films. The company informed the public about the sacking and confirmed they were no longer associated with the actress.

The company released a statement on Facebook saying,

Face to Face has just been made aware of an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman. Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments about fallen Officer Rivera. As a result, she is no longer of our company.

After deactivating her social media accounts, most of Jacqueline Guzman's pictures have also been deleted online.

Since the incident, Jacqueline Guzman has been laying low and away from the limelight. Her whereabouts remain unknown. However, she is yet to release a public apology for her insensitive comments.

