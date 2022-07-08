Rose Dorothy Dauriac is not just any child; she is a celebrity kid born to popular Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac. Her parents got married in 2014 after dating since 2012. Unfortunately, Rose Dorothy's parents separated in 2017. So, who is Scarlett Johansson's daughter?

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Her parents have managed to keep their children out of the limelight. However, they are fond of talking about their children in shows. After separating from her husband, Scarlett started dating American actor-writer Colin Jost, and the couple recently welcomed a son together.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's biography and profile summary

Full name Rose Dorothy Dauriac Year of birth August 30, 2014 Rose Dorothy Dauriac’s age 7 years as at 2022 Gender Female Famous as Celebrity kid Mother Scarlett Johansson Father Romain Dauriac Sibling Cosmos Net worth $100000 - $1 million

Does Scarlett Johansson have a daughter?

Yes, the Black Widow star is a mother of two adorable children. She has one daughter known as Rose and a son named Cosmo. Rose Dorothy Dauriac's sibling was born in August 2021.

The mother and daughter have a strong bond, as the actress revealed during a show with Kelly Clarkson that Rose follows her everywhere she goes.

How old is Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose?

Rose was born on August 30, 2014, to her parents' actress Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. She is seven years old as of July 2022. Rose Dorothy Dauriac's parents tied the knot in 2014, but they called it quits three years later. According to court documents, the actress cited that her marriage to Romain was irretrievably broken.

Who has custody of Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose?

The two decided to go their separate ways and have been raising their daughter Scarlett separately since they have joint custody. The couple issued a joint statement in 2017 and cited that their priority is raising their daughter.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

However, before their agreement, Romain had filled for full custody, citing that he had planned on raising his daughter in his native land, France. He also stated that Scarlett's busy schedule was proving impossible for her to have full custody of their daughter.

We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment.

As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.

Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.

Who is Scarlett Johansson's first daughter's father?

Frenchman Romain Dauriac is the father of Rose Dorothy, Scarlett Johansson's daughter. She was born two months before her parents officially tied the knot.

Her parents are known to shield her from the media to enjoy a normal life. The actress has ensured she upholds that so that her daughter is not exposed to the media.

Rose Dorothy's net worth

The celebrity child is believed to have a net worth between $100,000 and $1 million. However, her source of wealth is traceable to her family. For instance, her mother was named the richest actress in the world in 2018 and 2019.

Who is Scarlett Johansson's new husband?

Before being married to Romain, she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds. Their union ended in 2011. However, the couple did not have any children together.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

After her divorce from Romain Dauriac, the actress moved on and started dating the Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost. The couple got married in 2020 and are parents to one son, whom they welcomed in August 2021.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's life as a celebrity child is unfolding as expected. She is making headlines despite being so young. The adorable little girl continues to view her mother as a superhero who fights for a living.

