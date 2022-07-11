Who is Ayanda Hlongwane? Biography, age, boyfriend, career, profiles, net worth

When one is affiliated with a celebrity, they are also prone to media scrutiny. That is the case for Ayanda Hlongwane, a South African dental surgeon who rose to fame after being engaged to actor Sthembiso Khoza. This article tries to dig deep about her age, net worth, career, and much more. Keep reading to learn more!

The dental surgeon was born on March 13, 1991. Thus, Ayanda Hlongwane's age is 31 years as of 2022. She was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg but currently resides in Johannesburg. She is an accomplished dental professional who is practising in Johannesburg. She is the CEO and founder of AMF Dental Services, based in Germiston.

Ayanda Hlongwane's profiles

Full name Ayanda Mandy Hlongwane Date of birth March 13, 1991 Age 31 years (As of 2022) Place of birth Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg Country South Africa Nationality South Africa Profession Dental surgeon Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Separated Ex-boyfriend SK Khoza Ayanda Hlongwane's Instagram @ayearndar Foundation AMF Dental Services

Ayanda Hlongwane's biography

Despite being a professional dentist, Ayanda came into the limelight when she started dating actor SK Khoza. His fans started to dig deep about the woman in his life. The two had a good time together until they called it quits after allegations of emotional assault.

Ayanda Hlongwane and SK

SK, whose real name is Sthembiso Khoza, is a South African-born actor with a knack for great acts on-screen and good life off-screen. He was born on July 1, 1986, in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite his fame and success in acting, he seems not to have been lucky in relationships. It is unclear when the two started dating, but they are believed to have dated for a while before he asked for her hand in marriage.

Ayanda Hlongwane's boyfriend had other relations with different women. But, unlike Ayanda, the women were affiliated with the entertainment world.

Divorce

Things went well between the couple until early 2021 when SK faced abuse allegations against him by ex-fiance Ayanda. In a past interview, he touched on various issues troubling his life. However, the abuse allegations ultimately lead to his dismissal from The Queen.

Ayanda laid charges against him for allegedly assaulting her. He appeared at the Randburg magistrate court on October 13, 2021, where he was released on bail. He was charged with assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm. Ayanda is alleged to have sustained injuries after being kicked and dragged on the floor.

In defence, SK said he has never laid his hands on a woman. However, their relationship ended, and they are reportedly living separately.

Media presence

Hlongwane is available on Instagram under the username @ayearndar, where she has acquired more than 76k followers. Her Instagram feed is dedicated to her work and pictures with her friends. Similarly, she also promotes her dental business via the handle @amnf_dental surgeries. Sadly, her business was looted in mid-July 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ayanda Hlongwane's images

Besides her busy schedule as a dental surgeon, Mandy still creates time to take care of herself. She loves going out to unwind and never hesitates to share her beautiful pictures with her Instagram followers. Below are some of his lovely images from her IG account.

1. Looking gorgeous!

She knows how to dress for every occasion. Her beautiful suit complements well with her amazing smile.

2. Unique sense of style!

She does not compromise her fashion style even when at work. She knows what makes her look cute and charming.

3. Beauty & Brains

Mandy is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Despite her engaging and demanding profession, she has ample time to watch her beauty.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ayanda Hlongwane. She is best known as the ex-fiancée of the South African actor Sthembiso Khoza. Her ex-fiance is a prominent name in the Afrikaans TV industry. However, she lives her life separately and focuses on her career as a professional dentist.

