Scarlett Estevez is a popular American child actress whose presence in the entertainment industry is loved by many. Her featuring role as Trixie in the heart-wrenching series Lucifer has seen her making headlines and her career soaring high. How old is Scarlett Estevez?

Scarlett Estevez attends Disney Channel's "Christmas Again" New York screening at Paley Center for Media on December 19, 2021 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

The young and adorable actress has also been featured in several other films, such as Daddy's Home, where she portrayed the role of Megan in 2015. Scarlett Estevez's net worth is about $1-3 million. Her net worth is increasing over the years as she continues to thrive in her career.

Scarlett Estevez's profiles and bio

Full name Scarlett Estevez Year of birth December 4, 2007 Scarlett Estevez's age 14 years in 2022 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Scarlett Estevez's nationality American Zodiac sign Sagittarius Gender Female Famous as Child actress and model Father Anthony Estevez Mother Samantha Estevez Siblings 2 (one brother, one sister) Scarlett Estevez's height 5 feet 5 inches Social media Facebook, Twitter

How old is Scarlett Estevez from Bunk'd now?

Scarlett Estevez attends the screening of the Disney Channel original movie "ZOMBIES 2" at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on January 25, 2020 in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The young actress was born on December 4, 2007, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She is currently 14 years in 2022.

Is Scarlett Estevez mixed?

Yes, she is of mixed ethnicity.

Early life

The actress and her two siblings are being raised by their parents. Scarlett Estevez's parents have been supportive of their daughter's career. Her father is Anthony Estevez, and her mother is Samantha Estevez.

Actress Scarlett Estevez attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Daddy's Home 2' at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett Estevez's siblings are known as Ben and Eloise. Her mother was one time an actor, and she featured in one episode of the cult TV drama series Gilmore Girls in 2003.

The young actress may have garnered her acting talent from her mother. She is also the niece of popular actress Liza Weil, who was featured on Gilmore Girls and How to Get Away with Murder.

How Much Does Scarlett Estevez weigh?

The young star is believed to weigh about 50 kg. Her body measurements are 28-20-26 inches. However, this may change as she is still growing to become a young lady.

Career

The young star displayed interest in acting at just two years old. As a result, she landed an advertising role for Porsche. Since then, she has appeared in several commercials for brands such as Disney, KFC, and Toyota, among many more.

Scarlett Estevez attends Disney Channel's "Christmas Again" New York screening at Paley Center for Media on December 19, 2021 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

The young actress commenced her acting career in a short movie called The Magic Bracelet as Ashley in 2013. She was featured in the film, And Then There Was You in 2013. Some of Scarlett Estevez's movies and TV shows include:

Redeeming Dave (2012)

Junior Eye

Daddy's Home (2015)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (voice character - Louise) (2015-2017)

Lucifer (2016- 2021)

Daddy's Home 2 (2017)

Dr Seuss (voice character - Izzy) 2018)

Modest Heroes (voice character - 2018)

Bunk'd (2019-2020)

Raven's Home (2020)

Awards and nominations

Being nominated for an award is no walk in the park; the young actress was nominated for the Young Entertainer Award in 2016 for her well-played role in Daddy's Home in the Best Supporting Young Actress category. In 2018, she was nominated for the Best Supporting Young Actress role in Daddy's Home 2.

The above read sheds light on how old is Scarlett Estevez. At just 14 years old, she gained recognition in Hollywood. Her life inspires many young girls who dream of having a successful and great future.

