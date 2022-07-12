As the richest person in the world, news of Elon Musk keeps dominating news sources every other day. With his attention, members of the public have had the opportunity to know more about his family. One of the people the world has been introduced to is Griffin Musk. The teenager is already a global celebrity just because he is a member of the Musk household.

The Musk family keeps growing as Elon has fathered ten children. However, this has not stopped others from rebelling, as was the case recently when one of his children changed her name because she no longer wished to be associated with the family in any way.

Griffin Musk’s profile summary

Name Griffin Musk Date of birth April 15, 2004 Place of birth United States Age 18 years (as of 2022) Birth sign Aries Gender Male Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 115 Height in feet 5' 4'' Height in centimetres 163 Father Elon Musk Mother Justine Wilson Siblings Nine Grandparents Errol and Maye Relationship status Unknown Occupation Celebrity kid

Early childhood and education

The celebrity kid is the son of Tesla founder Elon Musk and Justine Wilson. He was born on the 15th of April, 2004. It is not yet clear where he was born, with opinions divided between South Africa and the US.

Griffin’s father is a technology entrepreneur who founded companies like SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. His mother is a successful author, but she is no longer with Musk. Musk and Justine were married for eight years and were blessed with six sons.

Griffin's eldest brother died when he was ten weeks old. Two years later, Griffin and his twin Xavier were born. Xavier now recognizes as female and has cut ties with his father. Griffin’s other siblings are triplets named Saxon, Kai and Damian.

One would think that Griffin Musk’s education involves some of the most prestigious schools in the world. However, Elon revealed that his children's education is a little different. They attended the Ad Astra school, which their father founded. The school enrols children of employees of the companies owned by Musk.

Career

Being the son of Elon makes him a celebrity kid. Even with the fame, he has kept away from the public limelight. It is believed that Griffin is still focused on his studies and yet to choose his career path.

Due to his father's influence, he would have had many followers if he had been on social media platforms. However, he has shied away from social media and does not have any accounts, but still, you can see Griffin Musk’s TikTok videos, which other people post.

Many of Griffin Musk’s pictures are all over the internet, even though he is not on social media. However, it is his father who shares photos of him. This shows that the two have a good relationship even after Griffin’s twin cut ties with their father.

Griffin Musk's wife and children

While many celebrity kids put their relationships out in the open for everyone to see, he prefers to have a private life. He has not been seen on a red carpet even with any girlfriend, and there have never been any rumours regarding his dating life.

Any girl would be lucky to be in a relationship with the son of the richest man in the world. As a result, it might be difficult to hide such a high-profile relationship from the public. The fact that there have never been any rumours of Griffin Musk’s girlfriend indicates that he could be single.

Griffin Musk’s net worth

The celebrity kid was born in a family of wealth. His mother is doing well by herself as an author, and his father keeps getting richer thanks to his inventions. The young Musk is worth around $2 billion as of 2022. His father has a net worth of $198 billion as of 2022, and the amount keeps increasing.

Fast facts

How old is Elon's son? Griffin Musk’s age is 18 years as of 2022. He was born on the 15th of April 2004. How many children does Elon Musk have? Elon has had ten children, but his first child died at the age of 10 weeks. Are Griffin and Xavier Musk twins? Yes, Griffin and Xavier are the first twins of Elon Musk. How many babies does Elon Musk have? He has nine babies with three different women. What happened to Griffin Musk's older brother? Griffin's elder brother, Nevada Alexander, died from sudden infant death syndrome when he was ten weeks old. What did Griffin Musk’s twin do? Xavier decided to be recognized as a female and changed his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Are Griffin Musk’s parents together? His parents separated in 2008 because Justine felt that Elon belittled her career as an author.

As one of Elon Musk’s older children, Griffin Musk has had the opportunity of seeing his father pursue his dreams and conquer the world. Around the time he was born, his father had already started inventing things, but the world had not yet heard of him. Today, Elon has accomplished quite a lot, and now eyes are on his children to see whether they will follow in his footsteps.

