Madonna is a renowned musician, actress, entrepreneur, and mother who has remained relevant since 1982. Despite the controversies and scandals from adoptions in Malawi, she remains one of the most influential figures in pop music culture to date. So, what is Madonna doing these days? What is her tragic real-life story?

On stage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: JB Lacroix.

Source: Getty Images

Madonna is the pop princess who refuses to give up her mic. Well into her 60s, her music career thrives, and while musicians who started with her in the '80s are now retired, she keeps going. Where does she get this resilience from? How old is Madonna? Get a brief glimpse at her story here!

Madonna's profiles and bio

Real Name Madonna Louise Ciccone Nick-names Ester, Madge, M, Mo, Maddy, Nonnie, Queen of Pop, Queen of Reinvention, Material Girl Occupation Singer, Songwriter, Actress Religion Catholic Date of birth August 16, 1958 Age 64 Birthplace Bay City, Michigan Zodiac sign Leo Father Silvio Ciccone Mother Madonna Louise Ciccone Siblings Paula, Christopher, Anthony, Melanie, Martin, Mario, Jennifer Children Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, Mercy James, David Banda, Estere and Stelle Ciccone

Madonna's age and early life

What age is Madonna now? The American singer, actress, songwriter and entrepreneur was born on August 16 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, US. Her age as of 2022 is 64 years old.

Madonna's full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone. She was born into a large Italian-American family to Silvio Tony Ciccone and Madonna Louise Ciccone.

At the time, their family was one of the few white families living in Harrington Hills, Michigan. As a result, their house was small, and the young Louise did not have much growing up.

She grew up in a working-class family that did not have much to live on. Photo: Michael McDonnell, Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

Mother's death

Sadly, her mother died when she was only five years old. As a result, she assumed the maternal role in the home as she was the oldest daughter.

To Madonna's dismay, her father remarried the family housekeeper Joan Gustafson, who became her stepmother. Soon the family became big, and she had five siblings and two half-siblings.

Education

Her father was strict about school and ensured that Madonna was a straight A student at her conservative Catholic school. However, the young Louise rebelled while in school despite being a top student, as she graduated a semester earlier than her classmates.

She was an excellent dancer and cheerleader, and she soon got the attention of the University of Michigan, where she studied dancing on a full scholarship.

One year later, in 1977, she got another offer for a scholarship to study with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City. Soon after, this was followed by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with Pearl Lang in 1978.

Career

Her dance instructor convinced her to drop out of college after only two years and to move to New York. She paid her rent by doing multiple jobs as she tried to make her dreams of stardom a reality.

Her dance instructor convinced her to drop out of college and pursue stardom. Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

Showgirl career

In 1979, her boyfriend, Dan Gilroy, introduced her to the head of a vaudeville review in Paris. He approved of her abilities, and thus she began work as a showgirl for some time in France.

Musical career

The experience of being a showgirl made her realize how much she loved to sing and perform. So, after returning to the United States, she joined Gilroy's band as the drummer; later, she became the lead singer.

Solo career

As the years went by, she formed a few bands, including; Madonna & The Sky, The Millionaires and Emmy. However, Madonna's rise to ultimate stardom began in 1981 when she decided to go solo and hired a manager, Camiller Barbone.

Her manager taught her how to navigate a male-dominated industry. Her first hit, Everybody, was written with assistance from her friend and band-mate, Stephen Bray.

New York producer Mark Kamins helped her score a record label with Sire records. Her first song reached No.1 in 1982; the next year, she released her first album, Madonna.

Her 1985 album, Like a V*rgin, hit No.1 on the Billboard charts and went platinum in just 4 weeks! Her rebellious persona, flashy outfits and edgy music videos made teens worldwide idolize her.

From then on, she was a superstar, and all of Madonna's albums and singles were major hits! Madonna's songs include:

One More Chance (1996)

Papa Don't Preach (1986)

Promise To Try (1989)

Rebel Heart (2015)

Rescue Me (1990)

Spanish Lessons (2008)

Acting career

Madonna has an extensive TV career. She has been featured in 27 feature films, 10 short films, 3 theatrical plays, 10 TV episodes, and 16 commercials. Madonna's movies include:

Truth or Dare(1991)

Evita (1996)

A League of Their Own(1992)

Filth and Wisdom (2008)

WE (2011)

Desperately Seeking Susan(1985)

Body of Evidence(1982)

Madonna's husband and children

She was married in 1985 to actor Sean Penn, and the pair divorced in 1989. In 1996, she gave birth to Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon; she had her baby with her boyfriend and trainer, Carlos Leon.

In 2000, she married British director Guy Ritchie, and the two share a son, Rocco John Ritchie. Their union lasted for 8 years, and while married, she adopted David Banda in 2006.

She then adopted Mercy James in 2009, and much later on, in 2017, she adopted twin girls Stella and Esther Mwale. Is Madonna a grandmother? Not yet.

With husband Guy Ritchie and children Rocco and Lourdes at the Arthur And The Invisibles premiere at Vue Leicester Square on January 25, 2007, in London, England. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Is Madonna dating?

Her last marriage was to Guy Ritchie, but Madonna's most recent boyfriend was Ahlamalik Williams, her former backup dancer. He was 35 years younger than her, and they dated for 3 years before breaking up amicably in 2022 due to busy schedules.

Madonna's height and weight

The sensational star is roughly 5'5. She weighs nearly 54kgs and has a shoe size of eight. Madonna has brunette hair and striking blue eyes.

What is Madonna's net worth?

She has an impressive net worth and has grossed an estimated $1.2 billion throughout her career. She is 47th on the Forbes 2022 list of America's self-made women, with her current net worth at $575 million.

What is Madonna doing these days?

In 2019, Madonna released another album, Madame X, and then went on a tour. In addition, she has relocated to Portugal to support her son David Banda's football career.

Madonna is a phenomenal artist who rebelled against walls that limit women and their abilities and stands as a pillar for everyone who has faced abuse, bullying and stringent conservatism.

