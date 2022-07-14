Who is Arian Moayed? Age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Arian Moayed is a successful Iranian American writer, director, and actor. He came to the limelight after being in Rock the Kasbah, Succession, and The Accidental Wolf. Additionally, he is the co-founder of a theatre company known as Waterwell. Besides being popular on TV, Arian is also acclaimed in the theatre arts. This article highlights his life and all his achievements.

He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a play. Photo: @arianmoayed (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Arian has received an award for all the notable work he has done. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a play. Additionally, he continues to be recognized by his fans due to his incredible skills. Arian has continued to grow his career since 2002 and continues working to date.

Arian Moayed's biography

Full name Arian Moayed Birthplace Tehran, Iran Birth date April 15, 1980 Age 42 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Aries Profession Actor Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 75 kilos Marital Status Married Spouse Krissy Shields Children Ivy Shireen, Olive Joan Profiles Twitter, Instagram Ethnicity White Education Indiana University Net worth Approximately $4-$5 million

Where is Arian Moayed from?

Arian Moayed was born in Tehran, Iran, on April 15, 1980. Arian's age is 42 years as of 2022. At the age of 5, he and his family moved from Iran due to the revolution that was taking place. They settled in Glenview, Illinois, with his parents and siblings.

When he was young, his family was supportive and loving. Arian Moayed's parents are Robert Mitchum, a banker, and his mother, Mildred Milner. In addition, Arian has a brother called Jamal Mixon.

Education

When it comes to his educational background, Arian is a well-educated person. For his high school education, he attended Glenbrook South High School and graduated in 1998.

The budding actor later enrolled at Indiana University and got his bachelor's degree in 2002. During his years of study, he discovered his deep passion for acting and decided to pursue it.

He enrolled at Indiana University and got his bachelor's degree in 2002; it was here that he discovered his passion for acting. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Physical stats

Arian Moayed's height is 5'10". He has a slim body and weighs 75 kilos. His waist is 34 inches and 44 inches chest, while his biceps are 14 inches.

Arian Moayed's career

He began his acting career in 2002 with the role of the Philippine Says Sorry. During the same year, he made his debut on the TV show with the famous talk show Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Furthermore, he played the role of Jay in the TV drama Six degrees in 2006.

Arian is an acclaimed actor and has appeared in several movies and TV shows. He is known for his role as Stewy Hosseini in the Succession series. Moayed also got a role in the movie Spider-Man: No way Home.

What is Arian Moayed played in?

Arian Moayed has been in several movies and TV series, which have helped him build his career. Here is a list of his movies and TV series.

Movies

Phileine Says Sorry (2003)

MONY (2007)

The Rumperbutts (2015)

Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Songs for a sloth (2021)

Spider-Man: No way Home (2021)

Series

Late Night with Conan O'Brien (2003 to 2004)

Law & Order (2005)

Six Degrees (2006)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2007)

Dorkumentary (2009)

White Collar (2009)

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2004 to 2010)

The Following (2013)

Believe (2014)

Black Box (2014)

The Blacklist (2015)

Elementary (2015)

Mr Mercedes (2017)

Madam Secretary (2017 to 2019)

Succession (2018 to 2021)

Who plays Arian Moayed's wife in Inventing Anna?

In the series Inventing Anna, Spodek's wife is played by Caitlyn FitzGerald. She is known as Tabitha on Succession, Roman Roy's girlfriend.

Arian was nominated at Tribeca Film Festival for Best Narrative short in 2014 for his role in the same movie. Photo: @Arianmoayed

Source: Instagram

Arian Moayed's awards

Arian was nominated at Tribeca Film Festival for Best Narrative short in 2014 for his role in the same movie. Additionally, he was nominated at the 65th Tony Awards for his work in theatre.

Arian Moayed's wife

Arian was involved with another big player in the entertainment industry. He is married to Krissy Shields, a producer and actress. From this marriage, Moayed has two daughters, Ivy Shireen, born on February 4, 2011, and Olive Joan, born on November 24, 2008. They currently live in New York as a family.

He mostly shares images of his family on social media. There is no information on his past relationships, nor have they shared their wedding details.

Arian Moayed's profiles

Arian has been active on since 2008, where he has over 23k followers with 21k tweets. In addition, Arian Moayed's Instagram has over 40.5k followers as of 18 July 2022. It appears he does not have an active Facebook account. His hobbies include travelling and having burgers.

Arian Moayed's net worth

The aggregate net worth of Arian as of 2022 is approximately more than $4-$5 million. His net worth comes from TV shows, acting, writing, commercials, movies, plays, and other business ventures.

Arian Moayed has built his career successfully; he has become an acclaimed actor and accumulated substantial net worth. His rise from a college student with a dream to one of the top actors in our time is one to watch.

