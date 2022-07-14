Who is Midori Francis? Age, parents, height, education, profiles, net worth

Midori Francis is no new name in the entertainment industry. Most people know her for her role in the horror TV series The Birch, The S*x Lives of College Girls, Good Boys, and the Netflix original series Dash &Lily, among others. Here is a glimpse into her exciting life.

Midori Francis attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Since her debut in the showbiz industry, the actress has enjoyed a blissful career. She has been cast in several TV shows and series, which have been hugely successful. It is no doubt that her net worth is increasing as time progresses. Her net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.

Midori Francis's profiles and bio

Full name Midori Iwama Nickname Midori Francis Year of birth April 16, 1994 Midori Francis's age 28 years old in 2022 Place of birth Rumson, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Aries Gender Female Sexuality Straight Famous as An actress Midori Francis's height 5 feet 2 inches Siblings 2 Alma mater Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts Twitter @MidoriFrancis Instagram @midoriglory

Midori Francis's biography

Midori Francis's family hails from an Asian ethnic background. However, her parents are Japanese, so the actress is of mixed ethnicity. Midori Francis's parents are Ken J Iwana and Joanne Bek Iwana.

She was raised alongside her siblings, Patrick Bekgran and Marcus Iwana. Patrick is her elder half-brother, while Marcus is her younger brother.

Midori Francis attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Max's "The S*x Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Is Midori Francis a Filipino?

The actress is not a Filipino. She is of Japanese descent from her father's side, and she holds American citizenship.

How old is Midori Francis?

The actress was born to her parents on April 16, 1994, in Rumson, New Jersey, United States of America. She is currently 28 years old in 2022.

Midori Francis attends the "Good Boys" Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Where is Midori Francis from?

The 28-year-old star hails from New Jersey, USA, where she was born. However, she currently lives in New York.

Midori Francis's education

She attended Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in 2014. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Acting).

What movies is Midori Francis featured in?

Midori Francis attends the premiere of "Fire Island" during the opening night of NewFest Pride at SVA Theater on June 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

The actress made her debut in 2014 after she was featured in the crime drama TV series Gotham. She had a positive and vibrant acceptance in the showbiz world, which was the onset of her thriving acting career.

In 2015, she was featured in the television show Younger. Since then, she has appeared in various films and movies. Here are some of Midori Francis's movies and TV shows:

Film Year Cast Killing Machine 2015 Angela Younger 2016 Lin Gotham 2017 Emma Hsueh Divorce 2018 Katie Paterno 2018 Riot Interviewee Ocean's Eight 2018 April South Mountain 2019 Emme Good Boys 2019 Lily Chemistry of Mood 2019 Queer Girl The Birch 2019 Lanie Bouchard Entertainment Tonight Canada 2019 Herself Stars in the House 2020 Herself Hollywood First Look Features 2020 Herself Dash & Lily 2020 Lily The S*x Lives of College Girls 2021 Alicia

Midori Francis awards and achievements

In 2017, she bagged the Obie Award and Drama Desk Awards for her performance in the play The Wolves. In 2019, the actress received a nomination for the 2019 Drama Desk Award for outstanding actress in Usual Girls.

Midori Francis continues to stand out for her unique acting skills. At just 28 years old, she has achieved so much that her life is an inspiration to many young people aspiring to join the entertainment world.

