Who is Midori Francis? Age, parents, height, education, profiles, net worth
Midori Francis is no new name in the entertainment industry. Most people know her for her role in the horror TV series The Birch, The S*x Lives of College Girls, Good Boys, and the Netflix original series Dash &Lily, among others. Here is a glimpse into her exciting life.
Since her debut in the showbiz industry, the actress has enjoyed a blissful career. She has been cast in several TV shows and series, which have been hugely successful. It is no doubt that her net worth is increasing as time progresses. Her net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.
Midori Francis's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Midori Iwama
|Nickname
|Midori Francis
|Year of birth
|April 16, 1994
|Midori Francis's age
|28 years old in 2022
|Place of birth
|Rumson, New Jersey, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Gender
|Female
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Famous as
|An actress
|Midori Francis's height
|5 feet 2 inches
|Siblings
|2
|Alma mater
|Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts
|@MidoriFrancis
|@midoriglory
Midori Francis's biography
Midori Francis's family hails from an Asian ethnic background. However, her parents are Japanese, so the actress is of mixed ethnicity. Midori Francis's parents are Ken J Iwana and Joanne Bek Iwana.
She was raised alongside her siblings, Patrick Bekgran and Marcus Iwana. Patrick is her elder half-brother, while Marcus is her younger brother.
Is Midori Francis a Filipino?
The actress is not a Filipino. She is of Japanese descent from her father's side, and she holds American citizenship.
How old is Midori Francis?
The actress was born to her parents on April 16, 1994, in Rumson, New Jersey, United States of America. She is currently 28 years old in 2022.
Where is Midori Francis from?
The 28-year-old star hails from New Jersey, USA, where she was born. However, she currently lives in New York.
Midori Francis's education
She attended Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in 2014. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Acting).
What movies is Midori Francis featured in?
The actress made her debut in 2014 after she was featured in the crime drama TV series Gotham. She had a positive and vibrant acceptance in the showbiz world, which was the onset of her thriving acting career.
In 2015, she was featured in the television show Younger. Since then, she has appeared in various films and movies. Here are some of Midori Francis's movies and TV shows:
|Film
|Year
|Cast
|Killing Machine
|2015
|Angela
|Younger
|2016
|Lin
|Gotham
|2017
|Emma Hsueh
|Divorce
|2018
|Katie
|Paterno
|2018
|Riot Interviewee
|Ocean's Eight
|2018
|April
|South Mountain
|2019
|Emme
|Good Boys
|2019
|Lily
|Chemistry of Mood
|2019
|Queer Girl
|The Birch
|2019
|Lanie Bouchard
|Entertainment Tonight Canada
|2019
|Herself
|Stars in the House
|2020
|Herself
|Hollywood First Look Features
|2020
|Herself
|Dash & Lily
|2020
|Lily
|The S*x Lives of College Girls
|2021
|Alicia
Midori Francis awards and achievements
In 2017, she bagged the Obie Award and Drama Desk Awards for her performance in the play The Wolves. In 2019, the actress received a nomination for the 2019 Drama Desk Award for outstanding actress in Usual Girls.
Midori Francis continues to stand out for her unique acting skills. At just 28 years old, she has achieved so much that her life is an inspiration to many young people aspiring to join the entertainment world.
