Who is Midori Francis? Age, parents, height, education, profiles, net worth
by  Ruth Gitonga

Midori Francis is no new name in the entertainment industry. Most people know her for her role in the horror TV series The Birch, The S*x Lives of College Girls, Good Boys, and the Netflix original series Dash &Lily, among others. Here is a glimpse into her exciting life.

Midori Francis
Midori Francis attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images

Since her debut in the showbiz industry, the actress has enjoyed a blissful career. She has been cast in several TV shows and series, which have been hugely successful. It is no doubt that her net worth is increasing as time progresses. Her net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.

Midori Francis's profiles and bio

Full nameMidori Iwama
NicknameMidori Francis
Year of birthApril 16, 1994
Midori Francis's age28 years old in 2022
Place of birthRumson, New Jersey, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Zodiac signAries
GenderFemale
SexualityStraight
Famous asAn actress
Midori Francis's height5 feet 2 inches
Siblings2
Alma materRutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts
Twitter@MidoriFrancis
Instagram@midoriglory

Midori Francis's biography

Midori Francis's family hails from an Asian ethnic background. However, her parents are Japanese, so the actress is of mixed ethnicity. Midori Francis's parents are Ken J Iwana and Joanne Bek Iwana.

She was raised alongside her siblings, Patrick Bekgran and Marcus Iwana. Patrick is her elder half-brother, while Marcus is her younger brother.

Midori Francis's age
Midori Francis attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Max's "The S*x Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

Is Midori Francis a Filipino?

The actress is not a Filipino. She is of Japanese descent from her father's side, and she holds American citizenship.

How old is Midori Francis?

The actress was born to her parents on April 16, 1994, in Rumson, New Jersey, United States of America. She is currently 28 years old in 2022.

midori Francis's height
Midori Francis attends the "Good Boys" Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

Where is Midori Francis from?

The 28-year-old star hails from New Jersey, USA, where she was born. However, she currently lives in New York.

Midori Francis's education

She attended Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in 2014. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Acting).

What movies is Midori Francis featured in?

midori Francis's movies and TV shows
Midori Francis attends the premiere of "Fire Island" during the opening night of NewFest Pride at SVA Theater on June 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images

The actress made her debut in 2014 after she was featured in the crime drama TV series Gotham. She had a positive and vibrant acceptance in the showbiz world, which was the onset of her thriving acting career.

In 2015, she was featured in the television show Younger. Since then, she has appeared in various films and movies. Here are some of Midori Francis's movies and TV shows:

FilmYearCast
Killing Machine2015Angela
Younger 2016Lin
Gotham 2017Emma Hsueh
Divorce 2018Katie
Paterno 2018Riot Interviewee
Ocean's Eight 2018April
South Mountain2019Emme
Good Boys2019Lily
Chemistry of Mood2019Queer Girl
The Birch2019Lanie Bouchard
Entertainment Tonight Canada2019Herself
Stars in the House2020Herself
Hollywood First Look Features2020Herself
Dash & Lily2020Lily
The S*x Lives of College Girls2021Alicia

Midori Francis awards and achievements

In 2017, she bagged the Obie Award and Drama Desk Awards for her performance in the play The Wolves. In 2019, the actress received a nomination for the 2019 Drama Desk Award for outstanding actress in Usual Girls.

Midori Francis continues to stand out for her unique acting skills. At just 28 years old, she has achieved so much that her life is an inspiration to many young people aspiring to join the entertainment world.

