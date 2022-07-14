Chase Chrisley is one of those folks born not only with a silver spoon but also with the privilege of eating from a golden platter. This is all possible because of his father's success in the business world. The family became even more popular because of a family reality television series that follows the day-to-day happenings in the life of the members of the Chrisley household.

Chase Chrisley is one of the most popular members of the television series that features his family. Fans of the show love him because of his deliberate and sometimes unconscious courting of trouble for himself and other family members. However, his father, an astute Christian businessman, is strict and controlling, which does not really change how Chase lives his life on and off the show.

Chase Chrisley's profile summary

Full name Chase Chrisley Gender Male Date of birth 1st of June 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth South Carolina, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6.5" Height in centimetres 169 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 39-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 99-71-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light Brown Mother Julie Chrisley Father Michael Todd Chrisley Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Emmy Medders School Private Christian School Profession Reality television celebrity and entrepreneur Net worth $500,000 Social media fields Instagram, Twitter

Background information

Chase, an American reality television series star, was born on 1st of June 1996 in South Carolina, United States of America, which means that Chase Chrisley's age is 26 years.

His parents are Micheal and Julie, and they run a family business that has fetched them a lot of money that allows them to live a lavish lifestyle. Chase's father was married to his high school heartthrob, Teresa Terry, before meeting Julie and the first marriage produced two offspring: Lindsie and Kyle.

The reality television series star's biological siblings are Savannah and Grayson. The family, including his step-siblings, lived in Nashville, Tennessee, where their father had a luxurious mansion.

Did Chase Chrisley go to college?

He reportedly attended a local private Christian high school before obtaining a bachelor's degree from a State University.

Career

Towards the end of his teenage years, Chase has been enjoying a nice fandom, courtesy of his consistent appearance in his family-titled reality television series, Chrisley Knows Best. He comes across as the most mischievous of the Chrisley children as you cannot place a finger on what he would do to get in trouble, but you can be sure that he will get in trouble.

The series has been airing since 2014 and features all the Chrisley family members and their daily activities. Nevertheless, Chase and his younger sister, Savannah, decided to experience some independence away from their father's overbearing strictness.

They moved to Los Angeles, California, where they started to do a Spin-off of the Chrisley Knows Best titled Growing Up Chrisley. This new series aims to show how they have been consistently faring without their parents' noses in their business.

Chase Chrisley engaged with other television appearances, including celebrity talk shows as himself but did something special when he featured in a WWE RAW series.

Apart from his endeavours in the movie industry, he has a personal business known as Chase Chrisley Candles. The business sells scented luxury candles to its esteemed customers. He has a whole verified Instagram account that promotes the business.

Is Chase Chrisley in a movie?

Yes, and below are some movies and television shows that Chase Chrisley's job as an actor has allowed him to be featured on:

Chrisley Knows Best

Growing Up Chrisley

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke

Home and Family

The Real

WWE Raw

Steve Harvey

Daily Pop

The Wendy Williams Show

Peacock Presents: The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane

The View

Entertainment Tonight

Today

Steve

Is Chase Chrisley in a relationship?

The actor and entrepreneur is dating Emmy Medders, and they have been public about it since 2020. Chase Chrisley and Emmy have had their tough patches; they reportedly broke up for some time in 2021, which they confirmed at some point. But then, it did not take long before they found their way to each other again.

Chase Chrisley's girlfriend count did not start with Emmy. Before meeting her, he had been involved with several other women, including Brielle Biermann and Kayla Puzas.

What is Chase Chrisley's net value?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television star is about $500,000 rich. Chase Chrisley's net worth comes mostly from the proceeds of his career as an actor and the revenue generated from his scented candle business.

Body measurements and physical appearances

Chase Chrisley's height is about 5 feet and 6.5 inches, approximately 169 centimetres. He weighs an average of 132 pounds and is known to take his physical fitness seriously. He had well-groomed blonde hair but now mostly appears in dark-coloured hair, complete with a pair of light brown eyes.

Chase Chrisley is still in his twenties but is already leaving his mark in the American entertainment industry and on his ardent followers. Unfortunately, his family is currently facing a hard time since his parents were placed under house arrest because of their involvement in an enormous plot of tax fraud.

