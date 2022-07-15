Who is Aurea Alexander? Age, family, career, pictures, profiles

At first glance, the name Aurea Alexander may not sound familiar. But that is because she is best known as Da L.E.S.'s baby mama. Here is everything you should know about this beauty.

Aurea Alexander is best known as Da L.E.S's baby mama. Photo: @reathegreat on Instagram (Modified by author)

Aurea Alexander is best known as the mother of Da L.E.S.'s children. Although she is married to a South African celebrity, little is known about her. So, fans have become curious to know more about her over time. Join us as we explore her bio.

Profile summary

Famous as Da L.E.S.'s baby mama Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Physique Curvy Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Da L.E.S (Leslie Jonathan Mampe) Children (2) Madison and Mataya Aurea Alexander's Instagram reathegreat

Aurea Alexander's biography

Little is known about Aurea Alexander's early life and age, despite her celebrity wife status. Photo: @reathegreat on Instagram (Modified by author)

Little is known about this beauty, including her real name. It might explain why most people only know her as Da L.E.S.'s baby mama. Here is everything you should know about her.

Aurea Alexander's age

None of Aurea Alexander's profiles has revealed her age because there are no subtleties on her age for the present. Despite even flipping through her Instagram for her age, we did not recover any data on her birthday.

Likewise, there is no available information on her early life, parents, siblings, and education. It suggests that she prefers leading a private life.

Aurea Alexander's career

Again, little is known about the career of this celebrity wife. But if her Instagram is something to go by, she is a Marketing Executive. Unfortunately, there is also no available information on Aurea Alexander's net worth.

Who is Aurea Alexander dating?

The beauty has been in a long-term relationship with Leslie Jonathan Mampe, better known by his stage name Da L.E.S. He is a South African-American hip-hop recording artist famous for songs such as All Eyes On Me, Elon Musk, Boombastic, and Real Stuff.

But Aurea was once rumoured to be dating S.A. rapper AKA. After the death of AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe, controversial podcast host Mac G received an anonymous letter.

The letter claimed that the late Nelli had allegedly come across text messages between Da L.E.S.'s baby mama and her fiancé. The messages allegedly had a sexual undertone, implying the two were romantically involved.

Da L.E.S. allegedly addressed the rumours in his song Gucci Song. But when asked about it, he said he declined to comment because AKA was at the time mourning his girlfriend, Nelli Tembe.

Later, he did clarify he chose a path of peace for his family. The rapper also urged people not to believe everything Mac G says.

Aurea Alexander has been in a long-term relationship with Da L.E.S and have been blessed with two children. Photo: @reathegreat on Instagram (Modified by author)

Da L.E.S. further revealed he had a conversation with AKA, and there was no bad blood between them. As for his baby mama, she posted a steamy photo of the two at the time to indicate that things between the two lovebirds were fine.

Does Aurea Alexander have a child?

She has two children with Da L.E.S. Their first-born daughter Madison (Maddy) is seven years old, and their second born Mataya is yet to turn one.

Online Presence

The beauty is active on Instagram and often posts photos of herself to update fans on her lifestyle, motherhood journey, and whereabouts. So, this is the perfect place to go if you are looking for Aurea Alexander's pictures. Here are other things you will pick up when flipping through her gram:

She loves animals and has pet dogs.

Adrenaline pumping activities are her thing, and she has engaged in some like skydiving.

She enjoys travelling

She loves her daughter Maddy who she refers to as her travel buddy.

The beauty loves the water and is often snapped by the beach or pool.

She adores a fresh set of well-done nails.

Aurea Alexander is best known as the baby mama of Da L.E.S. The two have been in a long-term relationship and share two children, Maddy and Mataya.

