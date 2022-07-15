Who is Coco Quinn? Age, boyfriend, real name, songs, Dance Moms, profiles, worth

Coco Quinn is a young American dancer, singer, actress, and social media personality who became famous following her participation in the American reality TV show Dance Moms with her mother. She boasts of a young and charming personality, which has made her an internet sensation and contributed to her success as a social media personality. Her channels on social media having millions of followers.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Coco Quinn attends Debbie Durkin's Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment

Source: Getty Images

Sound Cloud described Coco Quinn as one of the most influential rising stars of Generation Z. Her talents and skills cut across different entertainment industry sectors. Coco Quinn's Tiktok and music videos have received over 50 million views on the internet. She has also collaborated with some popular YouTubers.

Coco Quinn's profile summary and bio

Full name Coco Rochelle Quinn Gender Female Date of birth 7th June 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Coco Quinn's height in inches 4' 8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in kilogram 45 Weight in pounds 99 Body measurements 24-23-32 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Mother Jeannie Quinn Marital status Single Siblings 3 Profession Dancer, singer, actress, model, gymnast and social media influencer Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook Net worth $400,000

Background information

Coco Quinn's real name is Coco Rochelle Quinn. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 7th June 2008, to Jeanie, but her father's first name is unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Does Coco Quinn have a brother? Yes, and his name is Tyler. Other siblings are Rihanna and Kaylee.

How old is Coco Quinn, and when is her birthday?

Coco Quinn's age is currently 14 years. She celebrates her birth date on the 14th of June every year.

What grade is Coco Quinn today?

Coco is in middle high school and is currently in 7th grade. She is also engaging in extramural classes in dancing and more.

Quinn attends JoJo & Jess Siwa's Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premiere party at Studio Siwa in Burbank, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Career

Coco is a talented dancer and entertainer; her mother trained in gymnastics and dancing from early childhood. Interestingly, she commenced practising dance moves two years before enrolling in a dance class with her sisters.

The talented dancer has participated in the well-known American dance reality show Dance Mom with her mother. Coco Quinn's Dance Moms' performance shot her into the limelight and boosted her desire to achieve more in dancing and modelling. As a result, she took the first position in Petite Diamond Line at the Riverside Showbiz Talent Competition.

At the same time, the young star has become a recognised YouTuber and social media model. She collaborated with the GoatFamLA influencer group in 2019 before she pulled out in 2020.

The same year, she also reprised her role as Katie on Brat's TV show Chicken Girls. She appeared in the seventh season along with Elliana Walmsley. Some of Coco Quinn's movies and TV series are:

Stitchers

Mani

Brat Chat

Teens Wanna Know

Chicken Girls

The Sis Show

Is Coco Quinn famous?

Yes, she is. Quinn has ever-increasing followers on all her social media handles. Her Instagram account has over 2.2 million followers alone. Similarly, she has over 1.63 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 2.2 million followers on her Instagram page.

Coco Quinn is also not relenting in her singing career. In July 2020, she released a debut single tagged What I Love About Me. Coco Quinn's songs were well received, and the videos have been streamed millions of times on the internet. Other songs she released include:

Beautiful Lies

Secrets

Rare

What I Love About Me

For The Last Time

Feel Me

Baby

Drummer Boy

Lose you to love me

Lover

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Stuck With You

Real Friends

Cover

Quinn attends BMikeRob Ent. Presents McKenzi Brooke's Seventeen release party. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Who is Coco Quinn's boyfriend?

It is unknown for now if Coco has a boyfriend. However, she was once in a relationship with Gavin Magnus, who is a social media personality, actor, YouTuber, and TikTok star with significant followers. He is also famous for featuring in When Sports Collide, a Dreamworks TV series, and Timecrafters, where he played Byron.

Coco and Gavin have appeared in music videos and released music singles together. Their relationship began in December 2019 before they broke up in May 2020. Later, they reconnected in November 2020. However, in February 2021, she announced their breakup.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Coco Quinn's net worth is estimated at $400,000. She has earned this from her social media and her professional dancing career.

Coco Quinn is a young artist who discovered her passion early on. Being supported by her mom and entire family, she has achieved much even as a teenager. She utilised her beauty and gorgeous physical appearance to hold sway on social media, attracting attention and commanding a huge following.

READ ALSO: Who is Naked DJ? Age, wife, children, house, career, profiles, net worth

As published on Briefly.co.za, Quinton Paul Masina is popularly known as Quinton Masina, or by his onstage name and Instagram handle, Naked DJ.

Naked DJ is a bubbling South African DJ, radio host, reality TV celebrity, and record producer. He became a subject of discussion after joining Young, Famous & African, a reality show that aired on Netflix on 18th March 2022.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News