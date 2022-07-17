Blippi's net worth puts the YouTuber on a list of dollar millionaires in the American entertainment industry section that caters mostly to the needs of kids between two and seven years old. However, anyone familiar with this children's entertainer and teacher will know that he has earned his enormous wealth by being one of the most popular personalities in the world of kids.

Blippi's net worth comes mainly from his educational channel that started on YouTube but has since expanded into Netflix shows. His show helps kids to understand complex things in simple ways with the use of catchy phrases and songs. For his troubles, the colourful hat-wearing character has racked billions of views on his YouTube channel, which has, in turn, generated millions of dollars for him daily.

Blippi's profile summary and bio

Real name Stevin W. John Nickname Blippi, Stephen J. Grossman Gender Male Date of birth 27th May 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Ellensburg, Washington, United States of America Current residence Las Vegas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 44-32-40 Body measurements in centimetres 118-81-102 Bicep size 23 inches (58.4 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 1 Marital status Engaged Partner Alyssa Ingham Children 1 Profession Former Airforce serviceman, YouTuber, and children entertainer and actor Net worth $16 million Social media accounts Instagram, YouTube

Blippi's early life

Blippi was born on 27th May 1988 on a farmhouse in Ellensburg, Washington, DC, United States of America. This means that Blippi's age in 2022 is 34 years.

Blippi's real name at birth was Stephen J. Grossman, but he later changed it to Stevin W. John. Nevertheless, he is now popularly known as Blippi since he started acting as the character in his YouTube children's entertainment series.

How much is the Blippi guy worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the educator is worth at least $16 million, putting him on a list of the top 10 richest YouTubers in the world.

How much was Blippi worth in 2021? His 2021 net worth was around $20 million. So, how did he make his money?

Military work

Although the actor and video creator may now be popular for his YouTube video, this was not Blippi's career initially. As a young boy, he had always dreamt of being a Limousine driver or military personnel, but he later achieved the latter as he worked in the United States Air Force as a serviceman.

Nevertheless, he worked as military personnel for just two years as it later dawned on him that war was real and that he would be required to do crazy stuff.

Child entertainer

Blippi's highlights as a child entertainer began in 2013 after he moved back to Ellensburg, Washington. He became an uncle when his sister gave birth to a baby boy, and while he watched his sister nurture the boy, he realised there was a struggle to find exciting content on YouTube for his nephew.

Stevie decided to take matters into his hands and started brainstorming creative and educational videos for his nephew and other kids his age. He allegedly created the signature Blippi by listing many cooked-up names that kids will find pronouncing easily.

His first video was posted on YouTube sometime in January 2014, and there has been no looking back. Stevie's YouTube channel largely comprises videos for youngsters to assist them in the learning of shapes, colours, nursery rhymes, alphabets, and simple words.

Blippi's character has a signature attire that consists of an orange suspender, orange bow tie, orange and blue beanie hat, and a blue shirt. These bright colours were specially chosen to impact the kid's enthusiasm for fun learning.

The YouTube channel now has close to 16 million subscribers and over 10 billion views. Nevertheless, these are only the statistics for the main channel, as other channels like the Blippi musicals have many subscribers.

How much does Blippi make per year?

The educator makes over $20 million annually from his entertainment enterprise. He earns from merchandise sales aside from monetising the views his videos get on YouTube. Since he has several supporting channels, it means that he is consistently generating revenue from a lot of sources on YouTube.

Blippi's channel consistently gains at least 6,000 subscribers daily, which has been calculated to provide a daily revenue of about $25,000. This is estimated from the fact that he makes around $9 million from adverts annually.

The Blippi Toys YouTube channel generates another $7.3 million annually, with its average daily views reaching up to four million. The revenue is from the proceeds of subscriptions to his content on streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon and, more recently, Netflix.

How much does Blippi make per day?

The kids' educator makes thousands of dollars daily, and two of his YouTube channels generate at least $45,000 daily.

Personal life

Stevie John is a loverboy outside of entertaining kids and recently got engaged to his fiancee, Allyssa Ingham. This lady, who could as well go on to become Blippi's wife, has been with him for some time.

In 2021, they announced that they were expecting a baby. They are now parents to a baby boy, Lochlan David John.

Blippi's net worth as a YouTube content creator is proof of the financial freedom that information technology is availing the world through the creation of social media platforms.

