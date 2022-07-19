The fame of Katarina Elizabeth Miketin catapulted to mega levels when it emerged that she is dating former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. This does not mean that she is a gold digger or one of those celebrity housewives whose work is to spend the hard-earned money of their partners. She had a career of her own long before she started dating Mike and has had milestones without getting help from anyone.

Miketin was born on the 17th of November, 1982, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: @katarina_elizabeth

As a supermodel, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin was bound to achieve global stardom even if she did not cross paths with Mike Zimmer. Her various passions as a traveller and a fitness and health enthusiast command a huge following on social media platforms. With those activities, she can easily become an influencer with millions of followers and limitless revenue streams.

Katarina Elizabeth Miketin’s profile summary

Name Katarina Elizabeth Miketin Date of birth November 17, 1982 Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota Age 40 Years Old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Female Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Ancestry Serbian-American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Height in feet 5' 7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Education St. Scholastica, Northwestern University Sexuality Straight Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Mike Zimmer Occupation Model Twitter @KMiketin

Early childhood and education

Katarina Elizabeth Miketin was born on the 17th of November, 1982, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is currently 40 years of age (2022) and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio. Even though she is an American national, her parents have Serbian ancestry. She was raised with her brother and sister, and they led a happy and fulfilled childhood.

When Katarina graduated from high school, she joined St. Scholastica, Northwestern University. She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (Psychology). She completed the course but felt the need to go back to school to further her studies.

Her interest was in the finance sector; hence she pursued an MBA in finance. She also did several other courses to sharpen her skills in fundamental economic principles and financial analysis.

Career

The career of Katarina has been very diverse in various parts of the world. She modelled for Maxim South Africa using Elizabeth Audrey in her early days. Some of her social media platforms list Sports Illustrated, M&F Hers and Maxim as some of the organizations she has modelled for.

Her passion and background in the finance sector have also shaped her career. She is a middle-market lender with extensive experience in the banking industry. She works for Frandsen Bank & Trust, where she is the Vice-President of Mid-Market Loaning. She previously held a similar position at the TCF Bank.

Her prior experience in banking was gained when she worked at the MidCountry Bank from 2007 to 2015. She became a credit analyst and vice president of the same bank in 2012 and held the position for three years until her exit. She also worked at Wells Fargo at one point.

Husband and children

Katarina came into the spotlight after news broke that she was in a relationship with Mike Zimmer. At the time, Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, but rumours of their affair had been circulating for almost a year. The rumours became a fact after a media personality texted Katarina seeking to know whether she was dating the coach, and she said yes.

The relationship is controversial because Mike is 25 years older than Katarina. As expected, some people saw the relationship as inappropriate and others went as far as speculating that she was only interested in his money. However, Katarina responded to those by arguing that age is just a number and their happiness together matters.

Mike Zimmer is 66 years old as of 2022 and has been in a previous relationship. His first wife was Vikki, but unfortunately, she died in October 2009. As a sign of respect, the head coach of the Bengals gave the game ball to Mike after their defeat over Baltimore Ravens.

Zimmer has three children from the first marriage. He is the father of Adam, Corri, and Marki. Adam happens to have followed in his father’s footsteps to be a coach. He served as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints during the season they won the Super Bowl.

In addition, Zimmer is an entrepreneur who co-owns a racehorse with Viking's play-by-play commentator Paul Allen, and he also owns a hunting lodge in Northern Kentucky.

Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Katarina Elizabeth Miketin’s net worth

One would expect that Katarina is a millionaire because she has worked in the bank and is dating a wealthy coach. Unfortunately, that is not the case because the net worth of Katarina Elizabeth is $600,000 as of 2022.

However, it is still a significant amount, and with her newfound fame, she may increase her income streams by being an influencer. It won't be a surprise to see Katarina Elizabeth Miketin’s Instagram fan base growing ten-fold.

Fast facts

What is Mike Zimmer up to? Zimmer has no plans of retiring and has contemplated returning to coaching but not in a position of head coach. How old is Zimmer? Zimmer is 66 years old as of 2022. Where is Zimmer now? After he was sacked, Zimmer took some time off and has not returned to coaching. How old is the model? Katrina Elizabeth Miketin’s age is 40 years as of 2022. What is the age gap between Katarina Elizabeth Miketin and Mike Zimmer? The age gap between Katarina and her boyfriend is 25 years. Are Katarina Elizabeth Miketin and Mike Zimmer married? No, they are boyfriend and girlfriend as of now. What is the net worth of Katarina Elizabeth Miketin? She has a net worth of about $600,000 as of 2022.

With the advent of the internet, traditional career paths such as white-collar jobs are seriously threatened. Today, it is every little girl's dream to own a YouTube channel and have millions of subscribers, as opposed to wanting to be a doctor or a teacher. This shift is thanks to people like Mike Zimmer's girlfriend, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin, who have gained fame on social media platforms and made millions through them.

