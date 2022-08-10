Who is Nel Mare Oosthuizen? Age, wife, height, career, farm, profiles, net worth

Louis Oosthuizen, a South African professional golfer, became popular for winning the 2010 Open Championship. Not much is known about his wife, Nel Mare, his biggest supporter. Despite being a fitness teacher, Nel-Mare Oosthuizen is best known as the wife of a South African professional golfer.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

She is 39 years to date; however, her birthday remains unknown. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

So who is Nel Mare Oosthuizen, and what does she do for a living? Here is what we know about Louis Oosthuizen's wife and what she does for a living.

Nel Mare Oosthuizen's profiles

Full name Nel Mare Oosthuizen Gender Female Year of birth 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricon Place of birth South Africa Nationality American Religion Christianity: Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements 34-28-40 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Lodewicus Theodorus ( Louis) Oosthuizen Children 3 Net worth $2 million Instagram @neloosthuizen Twitter @Neloosthuizen

Biography

She is a mixed-race American who claims to be a Christian, born in South Africa in 1983. Nel Mare Oosthuizen's age is 39 years as of 2022, even though she has not disclosed her exact date of birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Her maiden name and the customary Dutch surname are combined to form Nel-Mare. Nel is an abbreviated version of Cornelia in Dutch, English, Italian, and Romanian.

She was raised on the Grendel farm, which is 125 kilometres (77 miles) from the town of Prieska. This farm is located in the Northern Cape along the Orange River.

Additionally, Mare shares the same Dutch ancestry as her spouse and is a year younger than him. She has an older sister, Susanna, who earned a degree from Stellenbosch University.

Fitness career

The celebrity wife is a coach of the workout and diet plan known as The Faster Way to Fat Loss. In addition, she provides advice on online workouts and meal plans.

The sports personality has three daughters. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Nel mare Oosthuizen's farm

The well-known golfer from South Africa purchased an 86-acre ranch near Ocala, Florida, and intends to relocate from Palm Beach Gardens. In addition, he claimed that his family would soon relocate to the farmhouse from a rented home they were currently occupying on the LPGA Tour's Golden Ocala course.

Oosthuizen was raised on a farm in South Africa's Mossel Bay region. He currently owns a 150-acre ranch where he primarily raises hay for his brother, who is adjacent to him and operates a dairy farm on roughly 1,500 acres. Since he can remember, farming has been his life's work, though he also plays golf rather well.

Why did Oosthuizen withdraw from RSM?

Oosthuizen, 39, the no. 14 worldwide, missed two months starting in November 2021 due to back and neck pain. He also withdrew from the RSM classic.

Did Oosthuizen choke?

Louis Oosthuizen did not choke. He had a one-stroke lead going into the Open Championship, but he played poorly and finished second. Although he had previously performed similarly, his T3 result in 2021 represented another outstanding big performance by the 39-year-old. A golf choke happens when the competition takes poor shots at vital times.

Is golfer Louis Oosthuizen married?

The golfer is married to his childhood sweetheart. Nel Mare and Louis first crossed paths in South Africa when they were both young. As family friends, Louis and Nel-Mare's parents frequently visited one another.

The duo met at a tender age since their parents were long-time family friends and frequently visited each other. They tied the knot in 2007 at the NG Church in Mossel Bay.

Following their marriage, the couple relocated to a farm in Texas. They also own a restaurant and wine business called Louis57 that specializes in South African wines.

How many kids does Louis Oosthuizen have?

The couple is blessed with three daughters, Jana, born in 2010; Sophia, born in 2012; and Emma, born in 2013.

Nel Mare Oosthuizen's net worth

Nel's net worth is unconfirmed, as we know little about her career except for the wine company she co-owns with her husband. However, according to multiple online sources, her net worth is believed to be around $2 million, while her husband's net worth is approximately $40 million.

Nel Mare Oosthuizen's height

The celebrity spouse is five feet and five inches tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. How tall is Oosthuizen, her husband? The golfer is 178 centimetres tall.

Nel Mare Oosthuizen's Instagram

Nel Mare, Oosthuizen's wife, is active on social platforms, especially on Instagram, where she has over 2274 followers. Her husband, Louis Oosthuizen has 130,000 followers on his Instagram account as of 17 Aug 2022.

One of the top golfers in the world, Louis Oosthuizen, has won a couple of golf's major tournaments. His wife, Nel-Mare Oosthuizen is a FASTer Way to Fat Loss coach as per her Instagram. The childhood sweethearts are raising their three children in the USA.

READ ALSO: Who is Tess Sanchez? Age, children, spouse, height, nationality, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za also published an article about Tess Sanchez. She has been married to acclaimed American actor Max Greenfield for more than ten years. On August 8, 2008, the renowned couple wed.

Despite being a famous casting director, Tess Sanchez is mostly recognized as Max Greenfield's wife. Tess has worked as a casting director for well-known tv programs, including her recent endeavours.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News