Celebrities are often under the scope of the media, which means they rarely get to live their personal lives in private. Unfortunately, the situation also means that those closely related to them become famous by association. It may be annoying to them, but that is one of the cons of being famous; it is what it is. This has been the case for Felicity Blunt. But, who is she?

The literary agent at "The Girl On The Train" world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2016 in London, England.

Source: Getty Images

Felicity Blunt is a literary agent at Curtis Brown, a London-based talent agency. However, what made her famous was her marriage to Stanley Tucci, who is an American actor and filmmaker.

Felicity Blunt's profiles

Full name Felicity Blunt Gender Female Date of birth 8th of January, 1981 Place of birth London, England Felicity Blunt's age 41 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Oliver Simon Peter Blunt Mother Joanna Mackie Siblings Emily, Susannah, Sebastian Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Stanley Tucci (2012) Children Matteo Oliver Tucci, Emilia Giovanna Tucci Occupation Literary agent Net worth $1.6 million Social media accounts Twitter

Felicity Blunt's biography

How old is Felicity Blunt? She was born in London, England, on the 8th of January, 1981. She is 41 years old right now, and her star sign is Capricorn.

Family

Felicity Blunt's parents are Oliver Simon Peter Blunt, who has a distinguished career as a barrister and former Queen's Counsel, and her mother is Joanna Mackie, a teacher.

She is the elder sister of Emily Blunt. In addition to serving as her sister's primary assistant and counsellor, the woman is a literary agent at the UK publishing business Curtis Brown. Felicity has other siblings, including Susanah and Sebastian.

Who is older, Emily or Felicity Blunt?

The literary agent at the AOL BUILD Presents Felicity Blunt at AOL Studios In New York on the 8th of October, 2015, in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Emily, a British actress, was born on the 23rd of February 1983, which means she is 39 years old. So are Felicity and Emily Blunt twins? No, they are not. Emily is younger than her sister with a difference of about two years.

What does Felicity Blunt do?

Blunt trained to be a lawyer before landing a job as a literary agent at the UK agency Curtis Brown. Her novels at Curtis Brown primarily focus on thrillers, suspense crime, historical fiction, and literary fiction. Felicity Blunt's career is going well as one of her publications is Laura Marshall's Friend Request, a best-selling novel that is exhilarating in every aspect.

Felicity utilizes social media to talk about the successes of her authors, promote upcoming projects, and highlight the work of her loved ones. Earlier this year, she tweeted the cover of her husband's new memoir Taste.

She is an accomplished and bestselling novelist, representing Claire Keegan, Meg Mason, Rosamund Lupton, Renée Knight, Laura Marshall, Gytha Lodge, Gillian McAllister, and Tammy Cohen.

She has also collaborated with the Daphne du Maurier Estate, Jilly Cooper, and the record-breaking Danielle Steel in the UK. In addition, she enjoys reading literary, historical, and thriller novels.

Felicity Blunt's books

She has also written and co-written several other books, including:

The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends

Taste: My Life Through Food

Cravings: Hungry for More

Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well

Whiskey in a Teacup

The Tucci Cookbook

Who is Felicity Blunt's husband?

The renowned agent is married to Stanley Tucci, an American actor and filmmaker. Stanley has become a household name in Hollywood, appearing in films such as Prizzi's Honor, Deconstructing Harry, Road to Perdition, and The Terminal.

How did Stanley Tucci meet Felicity Blunt?

Stanley Tucci with his wife at the Paul Smith AW20 50th Anniversary show as part of Paris Fashion Week on the 19th of January, 2020, in Paris, France.

Source: Getty Images

The pair initially met at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006, where Blunt's sister Emily Blunt, who also starred in the film, introduced them.

Years later, during Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding in 2010, the year after the passing of his wife Kate, they finally bonded. The two began to date before tying the knot in 2012.

The pair have always supported each other, even during tough times. For example, Felicity stood by her husband when he was diagnosed with a tumour at the base of his tongue. The tumour needed to be removed. Because of the incident, he is now reliant on a feeding tube.

Felicity Blunt's children

The couple has had two children. Matteo Oliver Tucci was their firstborn in 2015, and Emilia Giovanna Tucci was born in 2018.

Felicity Blunt's height

There is no denying that Blunt is a gorgeous woman. She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, which is about 170 centimetres. Her eyes are hazel, and her hair is brown.

How much is Felicity Blunt's net worth?

Felicity has made a living from her career as a literary agent. She is estimated to have a net worth of about $1.6 million. Her husband, on the other hand, is worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Felicity Blunt continues to live her life away from the media. However, she has been seen occasionally on several red carpet events with her sister or husband.

