Who is Journey River Green? Everything you ought to know about Megan Fox's son

Fame has many pros, but it also has cons. Among its disadvantages is a camera pointed at you 24/7, especially in your private life and issues that you would rather keep in the dark. Those closely associated with celebrities also go through this and become famous by association. This has been the case for Journey River Green, who was born into a life of flashing cameras. Who is he?

Journey River Green is the youngest child between former couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Both Journey's mom and dad are renowned actors and have built a substantial net worth.

Journey River Green's profiles

Full name Journey River Green Gender Male Date of birth 4th of August, 2016 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Age 6 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Black Hair colour Brown Father Brian Austin Green Mother Megan Fox Siblings Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Kassius Lijah Marcil

Journey River Green's biography

When was Journey River Green born? He was born on the 4th of August, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. He entered the world at eleven o'clock as per reports. Journey is the third child born to Brian Austin and Megan Fox.

How old is Journey River Green?

Journey's age is 6 years as of 2022. He is a Caucasian and an American citizen. He is also of Scottish descent. Green's star sign is Leo.

Who are Journey River Green's parents?

River was born to Brian Austine and Megan Fox. Brian is an American actor best recognized for playing David Silver on the hit show Beverly Hills, 90210. Green also appeared regularly on Freddie, Wedding Band, Anger Management, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Megan Fox is an actress and model from America. She made her acting debut in the family picture Holiday in the Sun. Fox then went on to play several supporting roles in movies and television shows, including the adolescent musical comedy Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and a lead role in the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith.

The former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith, when Megan was only 18 years old. Despite the pair's close to a 13-year age gap, as critics frequently noted, Fox was immediately smitten with the actor.

Initially engaged in November 2006, the couple called off their relationship in February 2009. But by 2010, things were back on, and in June of that year, they got married at the Four Seasons on Hawaii's Big Island. Unfortunately, in August 2015, Fox filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences.

Journey River Green's siblings

Journey is the last of three children. His eldest brother is Noah Shannon, who was born on the 27th of September 2012. Bodhi Ransom was born on the 12th of February, 2014. They also have a step-brother from their father's side, Kassius Lijah Marcil, born on the 15th of March 2002. Kassius is also an actor.

The Hollywood stars have continued giving their kids the best care possible after their divorce. Though Megan rarely posts pictures of them, all three frequently feature on their parents' respective Instagram accounts.

When it came to parenting, the couple had a very distinctive style. Brian spoke candidly about raising his three children with Megan Fox during an interview on Ever After with Jaleel White.

Does Megan Fox see her kids?

After their separation, Brian and Megan set different times to spend with their children. Rumour had it that Brian has regularly posted photos of himself with the boys since they split up, but Megan has posted few images of her kids on social media. As a result, people began criticizing Megan for being an absentee mother.

For instance, Brian shared a picture of himself from Halloween 2020 with Journey in the backdrop, dressed in costumes. After reading Brian's posts, many began to speculate that Megan is not as close to her children as their father because she has not posted a single picture of her with them on this significant occasion.

After reading the unfavourable remarks, Megan took to Instagram to criticize her ex-husband for "feeding" the myth that she is an "absent mother." She posted the identical image with a vehemently critical status and demanded Brian take down the image.

After the outcry, Brian surprisingly complied with Megan's request and took down the image before re-posting it with his son edited out.

Who is Journey River Green's girlfriend?

River is only 6 years of age (2022) and is too young to engage in romantic relationships.

What is Journey River Green's net worth?

Journey is not of an eligible age to own property yet. He was born into wealth as his parents have been listed as some of the richest celebrities in Hollywood.

How rich is Brian Austin Green?

With a career spanning from the mid-1980s, Brian has acting as his main source of income. He has made a fortune and is seen in his big Malibu home. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $8 million. His ex-wife, Megan Fox has a net worth of almost the same.

Journey River Green was born into fame and riches. Although his parents are sadly no longer together, they have always shown love to him and his siblings.

