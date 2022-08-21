Who is Mac Mathunjwa? Biography, age, cause of death, occupation, TV roles

Mac Mathunjwa, also fondly referred to as 'Bra Mac', was a South African actor, musician, producer, and director who captured the hearts of many during his fame. Unfortunately, he tragically passed away in June of 2021, leaving behind a legacy and large shoes to fill for future hopeful actors looking to follow in his footsteps. Here is what we know about the late star, including his tragic passing and iconic TV roles.

You would have likely caught the star through his roles in massive local shows, including Generations, Soul City, Home Affairs, Intsika, Khululeka, and Bones of Bone, making him a household name before his death. What else has he starred in?

Profile summary and bio

Full name MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa Nickname 'Bra Mac' or simply 'Mac' Date of birth 15 July 1948 Age 72 years of age (deceased 1 June 2021) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Springs, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (at time of death) Nationality South African Marital status Married (wife's name unknown) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 62 kgs (estimated) Height 173 cm Hair colour Black/grey Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Two daughters, Makwande and Zanoxolo Mathunjwa Profession Actor, musician, producer, and director Education Unknown Native language Multilingual Net worth $5 million Social media pages None

Mac Mathunjwa’s fascinating biography mainly tells us of his better-known professional life and career moves. Still, it leaves much out regarding his private life, especially relating to his early life and bringing. But, here are some facts we could confirm based on various online reports.

Is Macdonald Mathunjwa still alive?

Unfortunately, he passed away on 1 June 2021 after a sudden but devastating illness. Mac Mathunjwa’s cause of death was COVID-19-related health complications. He initially had difficulty breathing in the late hours of 29 May 2021 and was admitted to Pholosong Hospital on the same day as his first symptoms.

Mac Mathunjwa’s age

The renown South African actor, musician, producer, and director, Mac Mathunjwa was 72 years of age at the time of his death. It is stated that he was born on the 15th of July 1948.

Where was Macdonald Mathunjwa born?

According to multiple sources, the well known actor originally hailed from Springs, Gauteng, South Africa and moved to Johannesburg while still young.

Mac Mathunjwa’s career

Mac Mathunjwa’s TV shows ultimately put him on the map, with some minor roles in shows before major recurring roles made him a household name. The star was mostly known for his role in Home Affairs, Stokvel and Soul City, but those are only some of his iconic roles.

Mac Mathunjwa’s TV roles

The late star has been featured in the following films and TV series since his acting career began up until his passing:

uGugu no Andile

Generations

Home Affairs

Home Sweet Home

Intsika

Stokvel

eKasi: Our Stories

Loxion Lyric

Soul City

Sgudi 'Snaysi

Bone of My Bones

iThemba

Mac Mathunjwa may no longer be here, but his legacy and longstanding acting career have influenced many young and experienced entertainers. He is remembered for his iconic acting roles and undeniable talent.

