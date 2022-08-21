Who is Mac Mathunjwa? Biography, age, cause of death, occupation, TV roles
Mac Mathunjwa, also fondly referred to as 'Bra Mac', was a South African actor, musician, producer, and director who captured the hearts of many during his fame. Unfortunately, he tragically passed away in June of 2021, leaving behind a legacy and large shoes to fill for future hopeful actors looking to follow in his footsteps. Here is what we know about the late star, including his tragic passing and iconic TV roles.
You would have likely caught the star through his roles in massive local shows, including Generations, Soul City, Home Affairs, Intsika, Khululeka, and Bones of Bone, making him a household name before his death. What else has he starred in?
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa
|Nickname
|'Bra Mac' or simply 'Mac'
|Date of birth
|15 July 1948
|Age
|72 years of age (deceased 1 June 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|Springs, Gauteng, South Africa
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Unknown
|Residence
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (at time of death)
|Nationality
|South African
|Marital status
|Married (wife's name unknown)
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|62 kgs (estimated)
|Height
|173 cm
|Hair colour
|Black/grey
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Unknown
|Children
|Two daughters, Makwande and Zanoxolo Mathunjwa
|Profession
|Actor, musician, producer, and director
|Education
|Unknown
|Native language
|Multilingual
|Net worth
|$5 million
|Social media pages
|None
Mac Mathunjwa’s fascinating biography mainly tells us of his better-known professional life and career moves. Still, it leaves much out regarding his private life, especially relating to his early life and bringing. But, here are some facts we could confirm based on various online reports.
Is Macdonald Mathunjwa still alive?
Unfortunately, he passed away on 1 June 2021 after a sudden but devastating illness. Mac Mathunjwa’s cause of death was COVID-19-related health complications. He initially had difficulty breathing in the late hours of 29 May 2021 and was admitted to Pholosong Hospital on the same day as his first symptoms.
Mac Mathunjwa’s age
The renown South African actor, musician, producer, and director, Mac Mathunjwa was 72 years of age at the time of his death. It is stated that he was born on the 15th of July 1948.
Where was Macdonald Mathunjwa born?
According to multiple sources, the well known actor originally hailed from Springs, Gauteng, South Africa and moved to Johannesburg while still young.
Mac Mathunjwa’s career
Mac Mathunjwa’s TV shows ultimately put him on the map, with some minor roles in shows before major recurring roles made him a household name. The star was mostly known for his role in Home Affairs, Stokvel and Soul City, but those are only some of his iconic roles.
Mac Mathunjwa’s TV roles
The late star has been featured in the following films and TV series since his acting career began up until his passing:
- uGugu no Andile
- Generations
- Home Affairs
- Home Sweet Home
- Intsika
- Stokvel
- eKasi: Our Stories
- Loxion Lyric
- Soul City
- Sgudi 'Snaysi
- Bone of My Bones
- iThemba
Mac Mathunjwa may no longer be here, but his legacy and longstanding acting career have influenced many young and experienced entertainers. He is remembered for his iconic acting roles and undeniable talent.
