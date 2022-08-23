Tamara Jozi's life story: What was her cause of death and more

Tamara Jozi was a South African actress and TV personality known for short films and several TV series. Her most popular role was in a commercial advertisement termed The Wimpy, with a popular line to her character in the commercial, “Thabo, when are you getting married?” She was one of the veteran actresses who dispensed their professional artistry with a lot of dedication, no matter how small and minor the role seemed.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tamara Jozi was a veteran South African actress and TV personality in her lifetime. Photo: @nomsamickey.dhlamini, _ubetoo

Source: UGC

Tamara Jozi performed in the movie industry for about 19 years, from 2001 to 2021, until her health deteriorated. Then, unfortunately, she passed away a few months after her last professional appearance in the TV series Reyka, where she played Bongi’s granny. Tamara Jozi's age at death was 64 years.

Profile summary

Full name Tamara Nokulunga Jozi Gender Female Date of birth 12th December 1956 Date of death 6th August 2021 Aged 64 years old (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Daughter Ziyanda Profession Actress and social television personality

Background information

The veteran actress was born Tamara Nokulunga Jozi in South Africa, where she grew up, lived, and worked until her death in August 2021. Tamara Jozi’s date of birth was on 12th December 1956. Her personal and family details are scanty in the public space, but it is known that she has a daughter named Ziyanda Jozi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tamara Jozi's TV roles and career

Tamara Jozi’s first known professional film role was in the 2001 film The Long Run, where she was featured as a Suiker’s domestic worker. Her next professional acting role came ten years after the first in the 2011 soapie Soul City.

Then, she joined Rhythm City, an e.tv soap opera. After 2011, it was a notable period in her career as she featured in numerous other short films, TV series, and commercial advertisement films until she died.

In 2014, Tamara Jozi appeared as one of the six featured celebrities who would compete in an e.tv game show episode tagged I Love South Africa. Jozi’s fellow contenders included actress Connie Chiume, presenters Jason Greer and Lawrence Maleka.

Actress Tamara Jozi before she passed on to glory. Image: @TrinityManageSA, Sdonaliciouz Sdona Sethokga

Source: UGC

Tamara Jozi's movies and TV shows

Apart from her numerous commercial advertisements and promotions, Tamara Jozi’s movies and television shows include the following

Secrets and Lies

Rhythm City

Society

Scandal

The long Run

Soul City

After 9

Isibiya,

Die Soldaat

Reyka

Lithapo

What is Tamara Jozi's cause of death?

According to sources close to the late veteran actress, she died from natural causes after a brief illness which debunks any rumour that she died a sinister death. Unfortunately, the veteran actress passed away only a few months after her last screen appearance, surprising most of her fans as to the cause of her death.

Tamara Jozi will always be remembered as a veteran actress who motivated the younger generation by being consistent in her career path. Although her death surprised all her fans and colleagues, she lived a life of love and impacted the South African entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Kiana Madeira? Age, husband, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Based on a recent publication on Briefly.co.za, Kiana Madeira is a Canadian actress who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. Although barely 30 years old, she has made a name for herself with her acting.

Interestingly, the Fear Street actress is versatile and can go from playing a normal teenage girl with a teenage crisis to playing the character of a teenage lesb*an witch. The post contains more information about her; check it out here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News