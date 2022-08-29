Who was Hendrik Verwoerd? The untold story of the architect of apartheid

Whenever apartheid is mentioned in South Africa, it reminds the people of years of suffering under inhuman segregation and discrimination of the non-white indigenes by the white community. The apartheid issue was experienced in every part of their life, including political, social, and educational. Unfortunately, due to his policies, Hendrik Verwoerd is always associated with this menace whenever it is mentioned.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd (1901 -1966), circa 1960. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Under Hendrik Verwoerd as the prime minister, policies that gave undue advantage to the white population and relegated the black population to hewers of and drawers of water were upheld, which is why he is not forgotten. Furthermore, he supported and systematically perfected an apartheid system when the Commonwealth Nations were against it.

Profile summary

Full name Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd Gender Male Date of birth 8th September 1901 Date of death 6th September 1966 Aged 64 years of age (at his time of death) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Amsterdam, Netherlands Place of death Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African-Dutch Ethnicity White Hair colour Blond Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Wilhelmus Johannes Verwoerd Mother Anje Strik Verwoerd Wife Betsie Schoombie Children 7 Education University of Leipzig, University of Berlin, University of Hamburg, and University of Stellenbosch Profession Professor, politician, newspaper editor Political party Nationalist Party

Background information

Hendrik Verwoerd's biography is spectacular, starting from his birth, immigration, education, political career, and assassination. He was born Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd on 8th September 1901 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His mother is Anje Strik Verwoerd, while his father is Wilhelmus Johannes Verwoerd, a shopkeeper and religious zealot. The family moved to South Africa in 1903 to sympathise with the Afrikaner nation and help those suffering during the Second Boer War.

Hendrik Verwoerd's education

Verwoerd enrolled in the Lutheran Primary School in Wynberg, Cape Town. Towards the end of 1912, Hendrik Verwoerd's parents relocated to Bulawayo, Rhodesia, where the father became the assistant evangelist in the local Dutch Reformed Church. Verwoerd was subsequently sent to Milton High School, where he received a scholarship.

Verwoerd took matriculation exams in 1919, where he became overall best in the Orange Free State and fifth in the country. He continued at Stellenbosch University, where he obtained B.A with distinctions in Sociology, Psychology, and Philosophy. He also got a Master's degree and a Doctorate in Psychology.

South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd (1901 -1966) back at work after an attempt on his life. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Verwoerd was a brilliant man speaking Afrikaans, Dutch, English, and German. Due to the quality of his thesis, he was offered two scholarships; he had the option to study for a Doctorate at the University of Oxford, England, or Germany. He chose Germany and continued his research at the University of Hamburg, Berlin, and Leipzig.

During his stay in Germany, his fiancée Betsie Schoombie joined him, and they married on 7th January 1927. His studies were completed in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Involvement in South African politics

In 1928, Hendrik Verwoerd and his wife returned to South Africa, and he was made the Applied Psychology and Psycho Technique chair at the University of Stellenbosch. He became a Professor of Sociology and Social Work six years later.

His works and outspoken nature brought him into national politics, and he was made the first editorship of Die Transvaler. At the same time, Hendrik was to ensure the National Party returned to life.

After the general elections of 1948, the Nationalist Party and the Afrikaner Party emerged as winners. In 1951, a merger was formed, the National Party was born, and the journey to removing coloured voters from the common voter roll began.

There were also calls for stricter enforcement of job reservations protecting the rights of the white working class. Verwoerd got elected into the Senate of South Africa, became minister of native affairs in 1950, and Prime Minister in 1958.

Who invented apartheid in South Africa?

Almost everyone points the finger at H.F. Verwoerd as the inventor of apartheid, though discrimination against blacks in South Africa started before he became a minister and prime minister.

Minister Hendrik Verwoerd taking a walk with his dog. Photo: Evening Standard

Source: Getty Images

What did Hendrik Verwoerd do?

Under his watch as the prime minister, some acts and policies related to apartheid were enacted, including promoting the Bantu Self-government Act and the Bantu Investment Corporation Act in 1959.

Why did Hendrik Verwoerd start apartheid?

At the time, it was alleged that he was pro-Nazi and against the British, which was one of the reasons he rejected a scholarship to the University of Oxford. He supported white supremacy and was in the group and could be referred to as an extremist. His policies on the apartheid were to maintain the grip of the white people on the coloured and make them "hewers of and drawers of water."

Why was Dr Verwoerd assassinated?

Verwoerd was assassinated because rebellion broke out in many quarters of the country, and people were massacred to quell the uprising. When he wanted a republic, many British whites were against it, but he influenced the laws and policies, and South Africa became a republic.

Who assassinated Hendrik Verwoerd?

The man that assassinated Verwoerd was Dimitri Tsafendas, a parliamentary messenger. He was stabbed in the neck and back. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Groote Schuur Hospital.

Many considered Hendrik Verwoerd the "architect of apartheid" in South Africa. However, others, especially those who look at his achievements and political strides, regard him as the greatest Prime Minister of South Africa. Nonetheless, he has left legacies through which he can be remembered as one of the greatest South Africans of all time.

READ ALSO: Who is Sphelele Dunywa? Age, girlfriend, twin, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Sphelele Dunywa, one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The Afro-pop singer is famous in the country as one of the co-founders of the prolific South African musical group Blaq Diamond.

As published in the post, Sphelele is a singer, songwriter, and rapper and is best known for his stage name Danya Devs. He has also been nominated for different awards through his musical group. Check out the post to learn more.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News