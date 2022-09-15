Who is Adrian Alper (actor)? Age, family, education, career, roles, profiles

Is it possible to be in the limelight, enjoy all the attention from fans and the media, and at the same time enjoy your privacy? Adrian Alper has mastered this art and has not bowed to the wave of social media prompting celebrities to share their lives online. It is interesting to note that he chooses to share his craft with the world and, at the same time, protect his privacy. How does he balance the two? His biography deciphers that and more information.

Photo: @Susanna van Biljon and Sylvaine Strike

Source: UGC

Adrian Alper is a South African director, writer, comedian and actor. He is no stranger to the South African entertainment scene, and his fame transcends the films and TV shows he has been part of. There is more to the figure that graces your favourite TV shows, and his biography highlights his journey and accomplishments.

Adrian Alper's profile summary and bio

Full name Adrian Alper Nationality South African Alma mater The United World College Languages English, Afrikaans, Dutch, French and Russian Occupation Director, writer, comedian, voice artist, presenter and M.C.

Adrian Alper's age

Despite his wealth of experience and decades of being in the limelight, Adrian prefers leading a private life. Therefore, credible information concerning his age is not publicly available. Nonetheless, he has been acting for slightly over thirty years. Consequently, he could be in his late forties or early fifties.

Adrian Alper's family

The world knows him for his craft, both behind and in front of the cameras. However, Alper is very protective over his private life. Therefore, there are no details about his family, marriage, wife, or kids.

Adrian Alper's education

Not much information is publicly available concerning his primary and secondary school education. Nonetheless, he joined the United World College of the Atlantic in 1989 and graduated in 1991. It is unclear what he studied for his A levels, although he is well travelled in Europe, the USA, Russia and the Far East.

Adrian Alper's career

Ever since his return to South Africa, Alper has built an extensive and admirable CV in theatre. He wears many hats as an actor, director, MC, scriptwriter and voice-over artist. How does he juggle all these roles?

Adrian Alper's roles

After completing his studies, Adrian performed in several roles in Wales before returning to South Africa. In 1991, he played Sharky in SABC3's Isidingo and Young Vision. In 1992 he featured in Cuba ITeddy Bear, which earned him a nomination for a Vita Award. Between 1993 and 1994, he featured in Generations as Lesley. In 1995 he played a leading role as Calvin in Streaks, the SABC3 sitcom, and this role fueled his fame.

These are the other TV roles that are a testament to his commendable acting career:

Swaartbooi in the first season of Zero Tolerance

Swaartbooi in the second season of Zero Tolerance

Ismail Daniels in the first season of Trackers

Gino in the sixth season of Suidooster

Gino in the seventh season of Suidooster

Lesley Willemse in the first season of Sterlopers

Lesley Willemse in the second season of Sterlopers

Mervin Huisamen in the first season of Roer Jou Voute

Blackie in the first season of Rhythm City

Randall Jantjies in the first season of P lek van die Vleisvreters

Mantis (as Andrie Alper) in the first season of Isithembiso

The makeup artist in the first season of Gaz'lam

Steve in the second season of Gaz'lam

Pastor Gammies in the first season of 7de Laan

Gamiet Moegadien in the first season of #koelpixels

Adrian Alper's movies and TV shows

The others that he has featured in include:

The Spirit of Cain

Scoop Schoombie

The Big Idea

Raka

Spook van Donkergat

A Coolie Odyssey

Big Sissies Surviving Africa

Scriptwriting

Apart from acting and gaining a wealth of experience in front of the cameras, Adrian is an accomplished scriptwriter. He has written extensively for TV and theatre shows. They include:

Streaks

Rainbow Starship

Generations

Pezoolies

SOS

Directing roles

As a director, he has received accolades for working on the following TV shows:

Isidingo

Backstage

Madam & Eve Shado's

Scandal!

Voice-over roles

Adrian is multilingual. He speaks fluent Afrikaans and English, conversational French and Dutch and basic Russian. His speech fluency has helped him carve a niche as a voiceover artist. He does voiceover work in TV and radio commercials. He also does educational broadcasts and animated characters.

Adrian Alper's success speaks volumes about his life. He has set an indelible mark through his contribution to the entertainment industry. Even though he prefers living away from the limelight, his success cannot be overlooked.

