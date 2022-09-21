Who is Peter Phillips? Age, children, wife, career, height, profiles, net worth

All eyes have been on the British royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8th September 2022. Netizens have been curious to know more about the intricacies of the monarch and how power is passed from one member of the royal family to the other. The question of gender has also come up. So, these details of Peter Phillips' biography shed light on the same and give snippets of what it is like being a member of the royal life.

Phillips was the fifth in the line to the throne until Prince William's birth. Photo: @Mark Cuthbert and @Max Mumby/Indigo (modified by author)

Anne, Princess Royal, is the late Queen's only daughter and second child. She is known for her tough tongue, although she stays away from the limelight; hence, she is not as high profile as the other royal family members. She is Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall's mother, and her son is the Queen's eldest grandson. Does this mean he stands a chance at becoming the king? Go through these details as they debunk his position in the family and more.

Peter Phillips' profile summary and bio

Full name Peter Mark Andrew Phillips Gender Male Date of birth 15th November 1977 Age 44 years as of September 2022 Birthday 15th November Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St Mary's Hospital, London, England Nationality British Height in cm 168 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 72 kg Weight in pounds 158 lbs Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Alma mater University of Exeter Marital status Divorced Spouse Autumn Kelly ​(m. 2008; div. 2021)​ Children 2 Father Captain Mark Phillips Mother Anne, Princess Royal Sister Zara Tindall Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II Family House of Windsor Alma mater University of Exeter Education Bachelor's degree in Sports Entertainment Occupation Businessman Net worth $20 million

Peter Phillips' age

Peter Phillips was born on 15th November 1977 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. He is the first child of Captain Mark Philips and Princess Anne. At the time of his birth, there was a 41-gun salute from the Tower of London. He was later christened on 22nd December that year. Therefore, he is forty-four years old as of September 2022.

Do Princess Anne's children have titles?

Peter, his sister and his two daughters. Photo: @Antony Jones and @Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Phillips was the fifth in the line to the throne until Prince William's birth in 1982. Prince William is his cousin. His parents declined offers that would have led to his being born in the peerage of the late Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother.

Therefore, Peter was the first legitimate grandchild of a monarch in over 500 years to be born without a title or courtesy title. He has a younger sister, Zara Tindall, and two young half-sisters, Felicity Wade and Stephanie Phillips.

Peter and Zara do not have titles. This is attributed to a centuries-old family tradition. Unlike their cousins, Zara is neither a princess nor Peter a prince.

Peter Phillips' education

Phillips attended Port Regis School in Shaftesbury, Dorset. Later, he transitioned to Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, where he was the head boy. After high school, he joined the University of Exeter and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Entertainment. He was a member of the university's rugby team.

Career

After graduating from college in 2000, Phillips joined Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and later for the racing team as a sponsorship accounts manager. In 2004, while working for Williams, Phillips and three other employees were involved in a road accident in China. Even though he was not injured, he opted out of the job and joined the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburg in September 2005.

Since 2012, he has had his own sports management company.

What does Peter Phillips do for a living?

In March 2012, Phillips left the Royal Bank of Scotland and joined SEL UK as its managing director.

Royal family duties

In the months leading up to June 2016, he was responsible for planning the Patron's Lunch to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.

Other roles

In January 2020, Peter was featured in an advertisement for Bright Food, a Chinese company.

Peter Phillips' wife

In 2003, Phillips got into a relationship with Autumn Kelly, a Canadian management consultant at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Their engagement was announced in July 2007. Kelly, raised in the Catholic Church, was accepted into the Church of England. Phillips would have lost his place in the line of succession to the throne had Kelly been a Roman Catholic at the time of the marriage.

Phillips and Kelly tied the knot on 17th May 2008 at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple resided in Hong Kong after Peter changed positions within the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Divorce

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace in June 2022. Photo: @Max Mumby/Indigo (modified by author)

Phillips and Kelly announced their separation in 2019 and confirmed that they would get divorced. They settled their divorce on 14th June 2021. After the divorce, Peter got into a relationship with Lindsay Wallace. They made their official debut as a couple in June 2022.

Peter Phillips' children

Phillips and Kelly had their first child, Savannah Anne, in 2010. Savannah is the late Queen's first great-grandchild, and the Queen attended her baptism on 23rd April 2011. Savannah is eighteenth in the line to the throne.

Their second daughter, Isla Elizabeth, was born at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Isla is the nineteenth to the throne.

Peter Phillips' height

Peter stands 168 cm tall and weighs 72 kg.

Peter Phillips' net worth

Peter is worth $20 million. He has acquired his wealth through his career and business ventures.

Was Zara Phillips at the Queen's funeral?

Captain Mark, Peter and Zara's father, is not a royal family member. Therefore, this means that his children are not accorded HRH titles. According to the royal family, only the father may pass the title, and the prince and princesses have their father in the direct line of succession.

Nonetheless, Zara and Peter were both in attendance at the late Queen's funeral on 19th September 2022.

Is Harry at Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

Yes, he was. Harry and Meghan, his wife, were at the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey. They were seated behind Harry's father, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Who walked with Princess Anne at the Queen's funeral?

Princess Anne walked alongside her brothers, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to pay tribute to their late mother. Behind them were the Queen's grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

These details about Peter Phillips decipher the transfer of power in the royal family. Netizens have mixed reactions about Princess Anne not letting her children bear RHR titles. Nonetheless, it comes with its perks; it offers them more freedom to dictate their careers.

