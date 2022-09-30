Who is Channing Tatum? He is a prominent actor, model, dancer and producer from the United States of America. He gained immense popularity for his significant roles in the comedy-drama Magic Mike (2012) and its sequel Magic Mike XXL (2015). This article highlights Channing Tatum's net worth, age, career and personal life.

Channing Tatum is a prominent actor, model, dancer and producer from the United States of America. Photo: @channingtatum on Instagram (modified by author)

Channing Tatum is a popular American actor. He made his professional acting debut in 2004 after appearing in the TV series CSI: Miami as Bob Davenport. He has also appeared in other various TV shows and movies, including G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and She's the Man (2006).

Channing Tatum's profile summary

Full name Channing Matthew Tatum Nickname Chan Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1980 Age 42 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cullman, Alabama, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’0.5’’ Height in centimetres 184 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Glenn Matthew Tatum Mother Kay Tatum Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz Children 1 School Tampa Catholic High School, Gaither High School College Glenville State College Profession Actor, producer, dancer, model Net worth $80 million Twitter @channingtatum Facebook @Channing Tatum Instagram @channingtatum

Channing Tatum’s biography

The prominent actor was born Channing Matthew Tatum in Cullman, Alabama, United States of America. Channing Tatum’s parents are Kay Tatum and Glenn Tatum. His mother is an airline worker, while his father is a construction builder. He has a sister called Paige and a step-brother called Christopher Anderson. Channing’s family relocated to Pascagoula, Mississippi, USA, when he was six years old.

Education

He completed his primary education at Gaither High School and Tampa Catholic High School in Florida, United States, where he graduated in 1998. Later, he enrolled at Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia, on a football scholarship but later dropped out and started working odd jobs. While in high school and college, he played football, soccer, track, baseball, and martial arts.

How old is Channing Tatum?

The prominent American actor was born on 26 April 1980. Photo: @channingtatum on Instagram (modified by author)

Channing Tatum’s age is 42 years old as of the time of writing. He was born on 26 April 1980. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Channing Tatum’s career

Channing started working as a roofer and later became a str*pper at a local nightclub under the name Chan Crawford. He also worked as a construction worker, mortgage broker and salesman before venturing into modelling. He came into the limelight in 2000 when he was featured as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s music video for the song She Bangs.

Channing Tatum's movies and TV shows

Channing made his professional acting debut in 2004 when he was featured in the popular television series CSI: Miami. Below are some of his other movies and TV shows:

Year TV series/Movies Role 2023 Magic Mike's Last Dance Mike Lane 2022 The Lost City Alan / Dash 2022 Dog Jackson Briggs 2022 The Afterparty Channing Tatum 2021 Free Guy Revenjamin Buttons 2021 America: The Motion Picture George Washington (voice) 2019 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Superman (voice) 2017 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Tequila 2017 Logan Lucky Jimmy Logan 2017 Comrade Detective Gregor Anghel 2016 Idiotsitter Trick Malloy 2016 Hail, Caesar! Burt Gurney 2015 The Hateful Eight Jody 2015 Magic Mike XXL Mike 2015 Jupiter Ascending Caine wise 2014 22 Jump Street Jenko 2014 Foxcatcher Mark Schultz

What is Channing Tatum's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the prominent American actor has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

Who is Channing Tatum's partner?

The renowned American model is currently in a romantic relationship with Zoë Kravitz. Photo: @channingtatum on Instagram (modified by author)

The renowned American model is currently in a romantic relationship with Zoë Kravitz, an American actress, singer, and model. Is Zoë Kravitz seeing Channing Tatum? Yes, the two have been dating since 2021.

How did Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum meet?

The pair first met on the set of Kravitz's debut directorial film P*ssy Island, where Tatum plays its tech mogul protagonist. In addition, they both had voice roles in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie.

Channing previously dated Jessica Ellen Cornish, popularly known as Jessie J, an English singer. Are Jessie J and Channing Tatum still together? No, they are not dating anymore.

The actor was also previously married to an American actress and dancer, Jenna Dewan, his fellow star from Step Up (2006). The pair got engaged on 10 September 2008 and exchanged their wedding vows on 11 July 2009 in Malibu, California. However, on 2 April 2019, the pair confirmed they were separating. They share a daughter named Everly, born on 31 May 2013.

How tall is Channing Tatum?

Channing Tatum's height is 6 feet 0.5 inches (184 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 183 pounds (83 kilograms).

Channing Tatum’s net worth is largely attributed to his successful acting career and hard work. He has been consistently among the world's highest-paid actors. He is a prominent actor, and currently, he has bagged 66 acting credits under his name.

