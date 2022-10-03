Chris Evans' wife and dating history: Is he currently single?

Chris Evans is a prominent actor from the United States of America. He gained immense popularity for his significant roles in Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Snowpiercer. Since the star is such a public figure, many are curious about his personal life, including romantic relationships. So who is Chris Evan's wife, and what do we know about her? This article highlights some interesting details of the actor's dating history.

The celebrity is not married as of 2022.

Source: Getty Images

The American actor had previously said that he seeks a companion with whom he will share his interests and ambitions while pursuing his career. His past relationships may give him the impression that he is not committed, but he has made it clear that it is not valid. This article clarifies the situation.

Chris Evans' profiles

Full name Christopher Robert Evans Known for Marvel Cinematic Universe's film series. Date of birth June 13 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Religion Pantheist Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6'0'' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Bob Evans Mother Lisa Capuano Siblings 3 Marital status Single Profession Actor Instagram @chrisevans

Early life and career

Christopher Robert Evans was born in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1981, and spent his formative years there. He has three siblings, namely; Carly, Shanna and Scott.

The famous actor has mixed ancestry because his mother is of Irish and Italian ancestry, and his father is of Irish descent. His parents separated in 1999.

He attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, graduated in 1999, and later made appearances in television shows and, eventually, films. He also attended Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute for his acting classes.

Chris Evans' relationships

The actor is known to have dated a number of famous ladies in the movie industry.

Source: Getty Images

Has Chris Evans been in a relationship?

Despite dating and breaking up with many ladies, he is hopeful of being in a relationship and having a family. The actor has dated several renowned actresses, even though none of those relationships led to marriage.

Who is the wife of Chris Evans and is he married?

We do not know who the actor's wife is since this has not been publicly revealed. Although he has had many relationships throughout his life and still gets along well with most of her ex-girlfriends. Fans allege that the Fantastic Four star has been dating various celebrities.

The duo dated for five years before splitting in 2006.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Chris Evans' girlfriend?

From 2001 to 2006, Evans dated actress Jessica Biel; then, from 2007 to 2014, he dated actress Minka Kelly intermittently. He also dated actress-comedian Jenny Slate between 2016 to 2018. In an interview in 2005, Jenny revealed that at the height of their relationship Chris surprised her. She stated that:

When I turned 21, I awoke to find my bed covered in rose petals, In the middle of the night, he had pulled apart at least 24 roses in all different colours and sprinkled the petals everywhere.

Chris responded to Elle's question about how he runs into many female friends by saying that while "it's very rare," he usually offers them "a big hug" and that it's great to meet up. In addition, he said he had never had a bad breakup.

How long were Chris Evans and Jessica Biel together?

Chris and Biel attended the final My VH1 Music Awards in December 2001, probably the onset of their relationship. It is also the longest relationship the actor has ever had, but sadly, they separated in 2006.

There are no available details on whether the star has kids or not.

Source: Getty Images

How long did Chris Evans and Jenny Slate date?

The pair dated between 2016 and 2018, but unfortunately, their romance did not last because irreconcilable differences arose like in other past relationships.

Is Chris Evans single? Does he have a new GF?

The movie star is single despite being in various relationships. It is unclear who Chris Evan's new girlfriend is since the actor has not revealed it yet. However, he is presently rumoured to be dating actress Alba Baptista, but neither Chris nor Alba have officially addressed them.

Does Chris Evans have kids?

The Hollywood star is not married and is not a parent. However, the celebrity acknowledged having a sincere desire to be married and have children, as evident in his appearance in CBeebies Bedtime Stories. He said,

When you’re old and on your death bed, looking back at your life, it’s not going to be the films you’ve made or what you’ve accomplished, it’s the relationships you have. You’re survived by things that matter—the people you love and those who love you back.

Chris Evans' net worth

According to sources, the actor is worth $80 million. Evans is one of many actors that received enormous salaries for Marvel's superhero films. For example, he received $300,000 for Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

Besides acting, Chris is a philanthropist who has worked with humanitarian organisations, like Christopher's Haven, a nonprofit organisation that offers accommodation to families who have developed juvenile cancer.

Chris's certainty about his life's purpose and the relationships he wants to foster says a lot about him. There are many incredible rumours regarding Chris Evans' wife. Reports suggest he is single as of October 2022 and focused on his new movie Pain Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt.

