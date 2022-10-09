Moruti Mthalane’s biography: Age, career, facts, net worth, height, fights

Moruti Mthalane is a former professional boxer from South Africa. He is a two-time IBF flyweight champion, having held the title from 2009 to 2014 and from 2018 to April 2021. He also held the IBO flyweight title from 2014 to 2017. In addition, he is also a former WBC international champion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Moruti Mthalane is a professional boxer from South Africa. Photo: @morutimthalane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moruti Mthalane is a popular name in South Africa’s sports industry. He began his professional career in 2000 when he fought against Wiseman Mnguni and emerged as a winner by knockout. He has been fighting in numerous professional boxing matches for more than two decades. He held his last fight on 30 April 2021 against Sunny Edwards and lost by a unanimous decision.

Moruti Mthalane's profile summary

Full name Moruti Mthalane Nickname Babyface Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 1982 Age 40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’5.5’’ Height in centimetres 166 Weight Flyweight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Rita Mthalane Father Michael Relationship status Married Wife Thando Profession Boxer Net worth $1 million and $5 million

Moruti Mthalane’s biography

The former professional boxer was born and raised in Gauteng, South Africa and currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a South African national of African heritage. His parents are Rita Mthalane and Michael. Unfortunately, his father died when he was seven years old age.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The prominent South African boxer is 40 years old as of 2022. Photo: @morutimthalane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Moruti Mthalane’s age?

The renowned South African boxer is 40 years of age as of 2022. He was born on 6 October 1982. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Moruti Mthalane's career

Moruti is a former South African boxer who competed in the flyweight division. He commenced his professional boxing career in 2000 against Wiseman Mnguni and won by knockout. In 2009, he fought against Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Miranda for the vacant world title. He emerged as the winner by unanimous decision and became the third South African fighter in 2009 to win a major IBF title. In 2010, he won the IBF flyweight world title fight against Zolani Tete.

The following year, Mthalane also won his second IBF title defence against Johnriel Casimero. The fight was held on 26 March 2011 at the Nasrec Indoor Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa. The same year, he held his first fight outside South Africa against Andrea Sarritzu on 28 October 2011. The fight took place in Cagliari, Italy, where he won by knockout. His professional record includes a total of 42 fights, 39 wins, 26 knockouts, and 2 losses.

Moruti Mthalane's last fight

His last fight took place on 30 April 2021 against Sunny Edwards and lost by unanimous decision. His two-decade-long career finally came to an end. He called it his last day as a boxer and thanked his fans and supporters.

What is Moruti Mthalane's net worth?

The prominent South African boxer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his successful boxing career.

What is Moruti Mthalane’s height?

The former professional boxer stands at 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 centimetres) tall. His weight ranges between 48 kilograms and 51 kilograms.

The professional boxer stands at 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 centimetres). Photo: @morutimthalane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moruti Mthalane's facts

Where is Moruti Mthalane from? He was born in Gauteng, South Africa. How old is Moruti Mthalane? He is 40 years old as of 2022. He was born on 6 October 1982. How tall is Moruti Mthalane? He is 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 centimetres) tall. What is Moruti Mthalane's division? He competes in the flyweight division. Is Moruti Mthalane married? Yes, the professional boxer is married to his longtime girlfriend, Thando, and they share a son named Lwazi.

Moruti Mthalane is a well-known South African professional boxer. Since the beginning of his boxing career, he has held numerous matches with professional boxers. He is a former IBO Flyweight champion and IBF Flyweight champion. As a professional athlete, Mthalane has been performing for 21 years.

READ ALSO: Who is Lesego Khoza? Biography, age, partner, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published a fascinating article on Lesego Khoza. She is a budding South African actress, artist and YouTube vlogger. She was born on 18 April 1991 in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa, where she currently lives.

She first gained popularity for her appearances in the television drama series Isono. In the series, she played the character of Lindiwe. She is also famous for being the wife of Bonko Khoza, a prominent South African actor. His husband is widely recognized for his role as Mqhele Zulu on the Showmax original series The Wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News