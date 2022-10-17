Denzel Washington's net worth in 2022: Salary, income, investments
Denzel Washington's net worth is reportedly over a quarter of a billion dollars, making him one of the richest African-Americans in Hollywood. He has been in the industry for over forty years and does not look like he is hanging his acting tuxedo anytime soon. You may wonder how soon he can get to a billion-dollar fortune.
Denzel Washington is an American actor who has often been described as an embodiment of morality, masculinity, and consistent determination. He is an actor, screenwriter, movie producer director, and seasoned supremo philanthropist. The Malcolm X actor has seen a lot of action in front and behind the camera, enough to boast millions of dollars in fortune.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
|Nickname
|D, OG, The Zel, Junior
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28th December 1954
|Age
|67 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Mount Vernon, New York, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6' 1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|198
|Weight in kilograms
|90
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Lennis "Lynne"
|Father
|Denzel Hayes Washington Sr
|Siblings
|Two
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Pauletta Washington
|Children
|Four
|School
|Pennington-Grimes Elementary School, Oakland Military Academy, Mainland High School
|College/University
|Fordham University, New York City, New York
|Profession
|Actor, screenwriter, movie producer, director
|Net worth
|$280 million
Background information
The African-American actor was born in Mount Vernon, New York, the United States of America, on 28th December 1954. He was raised by preacher Denzel Washington Sr and his beauty parlour owner wife, Lennis "Lynne," in Mount Vernon, New York, USA.
Denzel Washington has an older sister named Lorice and a younger brother christened David, although both are not as popular as their brother. The Zel, as some acquaintances fondly call him, graduated from Fordham University, New York, in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.
How much is Denzel worth in 2022?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denzel Washington has a net value of around $280 million from his long bout of career in acting, screenwriting, producing, and directing movies. His debut on television was in 1977, and he has made a name for himself in the American movie industry.
Career as an actor
The Book of Eli actor delved into the industry after receiving his BA in drama from Fordham University in 1977, and it was featured in an eponymous docudrama about an athlete called Wilma Rudolph. His big break came in the early 80s when he appeared as Dr Phillip Chandler on NBC's television series St. Elsewhere.
There was no stopping Denzel at this point, and he has been featured in movies that have grossed several millions of dollars at the Box Office. According to several online tabloids, Denzel Washington's salary yearly is between $60 million and $80 million.
Below are some of the movies that The Zel has starred in over the years:
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- The Equalizer 3
- The Magnificent Seven
- 2 Guns
- Unstoppable
- Flight
- American Gangster
- Inside Man
- Out of Time
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Deja Vu
- Man on Fire
- Training Day
- The Bone Collector
- The Hurricane
- Fallen
- The Preacher’s Wife
- He Got Game
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- Crimson Tide
Career as a movie producer and director
Denzel Jr. did not limit himself to starring in movies produced and directed by others. He started movie production in the mid-90s while directing his first movies in 2002. His movies have done numbers on various streaming platforms, and he has been nominated for several awards for his works.
Below are some of the movies that Denzel Washington has directed and produced:
- The Great Debaters
- Fences
- Antwone Fisher
- Grey’s Anatomy (Episode one)
- A Journal for Jordan
- The Piano Lesson
- The Equalizer 2
- The Equalizer
- The Book of Eli
- Safe House
- Tyrese Gibson: Shame
- Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Real estate
Denzel Washington's houses are in different parts of Africa, but his mansions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and New York stand out.
Beverly Hills house
Beverly Hills is renowned as the abode of Hollywood superstars, and Denzel owns an eight-bedroom and 14-bathroom mansion on 2.13 acres of land. He purchased the home in 1992 for over $2.6 million from former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner. Property investment companies have valued the house between $16 million and $80 million.
New York house
The successful filmmaker bought a 3-bedroom apartment worth around $13 million on Central Park West in New York City. The building has several apartments, including Denzel's, and most of the tenants are people of affluence.
Denzel Jr. used to live in a house worth around $1.1 million in the late 80s before moving up to the Beverly Hills mansion. The home was located on Toluca Lake in California and covered 6,334 square feet of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
He made a profit of about $800,000 by selling the house in 2000 to Brenda Hampton, a colleague in the movie industry. The house was reported to have been the venue of the 1952 wedding reception of former President of the United States of America Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy.
Denzel Washington's net worth puts him up there when the financial capacity of Hollywood actors is the topic of discourse. He has, however, not let his wealth get the better of him, as he is known to be a staunch believer in giving back to his community through philanthropy.
