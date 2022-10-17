Denzel Washington's net worth in 2022: Salary, income, investments

Denzel Washington's net worth is reportedly over a quarter of a billion dollars, making him one of the richest African-Americans in Hollywood. He has been in the industry for over forty years and does not look like he is hanging his acting tuxedo anytime soon. You may wonder how soon he can get to a billion-dollar fortune.

Denzel Washington leads a tribute to Jackie Robinson before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Denzel Washington is an American actor who has often been described as an embodiment of morality, masculinity, and consistent determination. He is an actor, screenwriter, movie producer director, and seasoned supremo philanthropist. The Malcolm X actor has seen a lot of action in front and behind the camera, enough to boast millions of dollars in fortune.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Nickname D, OG, The Zel, Junior Gender Male Date of birth 28th December 1954 Age 67 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lennis "Lynne" Father Denzel Hayes Washington Sr Siblings Two Marital status Married Wife Pauletta Washington Children Four School Pennington-Grimes Elementary School, Oakland Military Academy, Mainland High School College/University Fordham University, New York City, New York Profession Actor, screenwriter, movie producer, director Net worth $280 million

Background information

The African-American actor was born in Mount Vernon, New York, the United States of America, on 28th December 1954. He was raised by preacher Denzel Washington Sr and his beauty parlour owner wife, Lennis "Lynne," in Mount Vernon, New York, USA.

Denzel Washington has an older sister named Lorice and a younger brother christened David, although both are not as popular as their brother. The Zel, as some acquaintances fondly call him, graduated from Fordham University, New York, in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama.

How much is Denzel worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denzel Washington has a net value of around $280 million from his long bout of career in acting, screenwriting, producing, and directing movies. His debut on television was in 1977, and he has made a name for himself in the American movie industry.

Denzel attends the 2022 Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Career as an actor

The Book of Eli actor delved into the industry after receiving his BA in drama from Fordham University in 1977, and it was featured in an eponymous docudrama about an athlete called Wilma Rudolph. His big break came in the early 80s when he appeared as Dr Phillip Chandler on NBC's television series St. Elsewhere.

There was no stopping Denzel at this point, and he has been featured in movies that have grossed several millions of dollars at the Box Office. According to several online tabloids, Denzel Washington's salary yearly is between $60 million and $80 million.

Below are some of the movies that The Zel has starred in over the years:

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Equalizer 3

The Magnificent Seven

2 Guns

Unstoppable

Flight

American Gangster

Inside Man

Out of Time

The Manchurian Candidate

Deja Vu

Man on Fire

Training Day

The Bone Collector

The Hurricane

Fallen

The Preacher’s Wife

He Got Game

Devil in a Blue Dress

Crimson Tide

Career as a movie producer and director

Denzel Jr. did not limit himself to starring in movies produced and directed by others. He started movie production in the mid-90s while directing his first movies in 2002. His movies have done numbers on various streaming platforms, and he has been nominated for several awards for his works.

Below are some of the movies that Denzel Washington has directed and produced:

The Great Debaters

Fences

Antwone Fisher

Grey’s Anatomy (Episode one)

A Journal for Jordan

The Piano Lesson

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer

The Book of Eli

Safe House

Tyrese Gibson: Shame

Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Denzel and his wife, Pauletta, attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Real estate

Denzel Washington's houses are in different parts of Africa, but his mansions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and New York stand out.

Beverly Hills house

Beverly Hills is renowned as the abode of Hollywood superstars, and Denzel owns an eight-bedroom and 14-bathroom mansion on 2.13 acres of land. He purchased the home in 1992 for over $2.6 million from former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner. Property investment companies have valued the house between $16 million and $80 million.

New York house

The successful filmmaker bought a 3-bedroom apartment worth around $13 million on Central Park West in New York City. The building has several apartments, including Denzel's, and most of the tenants are people of affluence.

Denzel Jr. used to live in a house worth around $1.1 million in the late 80s before moving up to the Beverly Hills mansion. The home was located on Toluca Lake in California and covered 6,334 square feet of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

He made a profit of about $800,000 by selling the house in 2000 to Brenda Hampton, a colleague in the movie industry. The house was reported to have been the venue of the 1952 wedding reception of former President of the United States of America Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy.

Denzel Washington's net worth puts him up there when the financial capacity of Hollywood actors is the topic of discourse. He has, however, not let his wealth get the better of him, as he is known to be a staunch believer in giving back to his community through philanthropy.

